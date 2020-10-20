Threatened in New Hampshire: A warning to all Trump supporters

“You have been identified as a Trump Supporter,” the letter begins. It asks if you have fire insurance, and ends with the statement, “you have been given fair warning.” Not an implied threat, but an implicit threat to burn down houses of Trump supporters.

While these letters were delivered in two small in New Hampshire towns, they culminate four years of hatred of this president and everyone who supports him. It is the expected outcome of the largest propaganda war launched against a nation since Joseph Goebbels ran the Reich Ministry of Propaganda of Nazi Germany from 1933 to 1945.

The lessons learned from Goebbels are being applied today by the legacy media, high tech media, and the Democratic party.

The key to the Goebbels’ strategy was to have one voice. And that is exactly what the combined Democratic propaganda machine is giving to America and, sadly, to the world. One voice that hides any dissension, or variance from their talking points.

The talking point is that the Democratic propaganda machine distributes daily to all of the left-wing and legacy media. One voice that we hear, see, read on all medium, from social media to our computer search engines, to television, cable,

newspapers, magazines, and radio.





Certainly, there is a large alternative media, like Rush, Sean, Communities Digital News, and others, but to get to them you almost have to jump through hoops. All of this one-sided propaganda coming at many uninformed non-political citizens has its results.

And those results look like riots in the streets, looting, lawlessness, murder, and rape. All in the name of anti-Trump hatred. Sending warnings, as those letters did, are just the tip of the iceberg. The hatred spewed through the Democratic propaganda machine is having its effect. Those letters of hate and retribution are the effect of over four years of pure evil coming from the radical left.



All with one voice. The voice of rage at having lost to us mere American loving, middle class, working people. That voice, superior in the left’s mind, that spews hatred, falsehoods, and negative fake news about us and the President that we elected.

President Trump has accomplished more in three and a half years

President Trump has done more than the combined accomplishments of the four presidents that preceded him. Yet according to the Democratic propaganda machine, he has accomplished nothing and is a total failure.



Following that logic, the American people, you and me, are responsible for that failure. Why? Because we chose Trump as our leader. By that logic, we must be punished for that folly. So burning our house down, with us, our spouse and children; even the dog, cat, and parakeet, inside, is justified.

We have passed the point of political differences, at least to the radical left. We have reached that point of hatred for those who don’t believe exactly as they do. It is a sorry state of affairs in America. One that can only be changed by supporting the only political party that is standing up for America today: the Republican party.



Any vote for a Democrat is a vote for the evil demonstrated in those letters distributed in Millford and Brookline, New Hampshire.



The importance of the coming election can not be more evident. Nor can the differences between the parties.



We either vote for what is right, or for evil. The choice is in our hands.





**************

About the author: Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.



His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.





