Those assisting communism and China’s drive for world domination

WASHINGTON: China plans to dominate the world. To do so they first needed to build up their economy. That project took careful long term planning, with the help of willing partners and useful idiots. And so the plot begins

The buildup of China began under the Clinton administration.

Prior to that, under Mao Zedong, China was a backward third world nation whose gross national product was equal to that of Kenya or Cuba. Almost no one paid attention to their growing menace because Clinton was revered by the leftist mainstream media.

Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity warned us, but it was a time that globalist Republicans ran the party. So no one paid attention. Instead, openly, but without public scrutiny, China made a 30-year assent, growing to neer-peer status with America in every category.

What happened under Clinton was that in return for political donations, really big donations, along with outright graft, America’s military and industrial secrets were being sold to communist China (Chicoms). (Not All Foreign-Influence Scandals Are Created Equal – China’s illegal donations to the Clinton reelection campaign)





“The Chinese fundraising scandal involving DNC finance vice chairman John Huang first came to light in the final weeks of the 1996 presidential campaign. A former Commerce Department official, Huang was a top fundraiser who scooped up suspect foreign cash for Team Clinton.”

After Bush replaced Buba, he did almost nothing to stop this wholesale theft.

Democrats openly continued to aid in this spying. Remember former Senator Barbra Boxer, D-CA, employed a Chinese spy for over 20 years. How many more with a D after their title aided in this effort? (The Spy Who Drove Her: Dianne Feinstein and Chinese Espionage)

Globalism and communism combine to form a new world order

Once referred to as Neo-Cons, Bush, too, was a globalist. Bush believed a robust world economy was necessary. Besides, he accepted large donations from George Soros front groups. But why not, he agreed with them on economic globalization.

Only the globalist movement is a communist front. When they talk about a new world order, they mean a communist one-world government. This political ideology in America was turned in that direction by the coy Chinese leadership. Prior to then, globalists were monopolists.

To redirect them China was very smart in their approach, using globalists’ greed against them.

It is the same mix of communists and globalists working together to undermine a free economy, as of today’s communist, Islamist coalition. Both are marriages of convenience to meet their ultimate goals.

First, they must crush free enterprise, then fight each other to become the ultimate winner.

It is a redo of Russia’s 1917 Revolution that overthrew Tzar Nicholas II ushering in the Bolsheviks led by Vladimir Lenin and the Communist Party.

When the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics fell, President Reagan did so economically by causing them to try to keep up with our military spending power. They were unable to because communism cannot produce as capitalism does. China watched and learned.





China’s plan to dominate the world needed corruption and greed to succeed

Seeing how easily the USSR fell, China devised a two-prong approach to ensure they would not follow. The first was opening up capitalism in their country while maintaining strict communist political control. A hard road to follow. They only could because they are an absolute dictatorship.

Hong Kong was its model.

To earn wealth through capitalism, they first needed to steal our technology. Enter Clinton, a willing dupe. The Clinton clan will sell their souls for money, but with the power inherent in their elected positions, they also sold out America. They didn’t care.

Hillary selling our uranium production to Russia in return for massive bribes is further proof of their total lack of any morality. (Cash Flowed to Clinton Foundation Amid Russian Uranium Deal – New York Times)

At the same time, China began undermining the European Union through George Soros and his many foundations.

Both shared a globalist desire, Soros and his ilk for capital monopoly, and China to spread worldwide communism. Of course, America’s communist, many controlling the Democrat party and press, jumped onto the globalist bandwagon.

This didn’t happen overnight, but over a period of 30 years, going all the way back to the first President Bush. Remember his astonishing admission that he foresaw a thousand points of light coming together as one. Globalism was what he meant.

The Chinese are two things; very patient and very intelligent.

It is why in America the only minority group that colleges actively discriminate against are Asians. They excel at college and hamper admissions administrators’ ability to sweep in more of their chosen minorities. This combination, along with American legislators willingness to accept graft, set the stage for China’s takeover of the economy.

Controlling the news

While slowly undermining American sovereignty, they bought control of most of our mass media through conglomerates controlled by the globalist. Remember both Soros type globalist and Chicom globalists are working together to destroy free trade. This is the best way is to control the free flow of information.

Worldwide only six globalist conglomerates control most of the free world’s mass media. This is why there is so much fake news bombarding us daily. Under Obama, globalists tried to gain control of the Internet. Trump stopped that from happening, over the objections of, you guessed, Democrats. If they gain Internet control, the free press is dead.

Greed, corruption, and the end of academia creates the perfect storm

Colleges were China’s next target. Most lost their integrity through massive Chinese donations and grants. It was very easy to subvert academia because so many were already communist. Combined with political corruption and academia skewered to communism, a perfect storm was created to destroy America economically, just as the Soviet Union had been.

China was at the precipice of completion of their decades-long crusade when along came an anti-globalist, pro-American, who was elected President.

Enter Donald J. Trump. He was a billionaire and didn’t need global donations to accede to the Presidency. He put an end to many of the advantages corrupt politicians before him gave to China to gain their present position of neer-peer.

China needed to find a way to circumvent this new leader and continue its drive for dominance. Whether by accident or by purpose, they found it in a novel coronavirus, China Virus (COVID-19). They executed their plan perfectly.

China declares war on the world

Fox news anchor, Brett Baier, announced to the world that China developed COVID-19 in a lab in Wuhan province. It explains a lot. It is why only Wuhan province suffered a massive outbreak while the rest of China had very few cases. Knowing from the outset the makeup of the virus, China was better able to control it. China purposely withheld that knowledge from the rest of the world.

Xi Jinping made the conscious decision to lockdown Wuhan, preventing infections in other areas, while simultaneously allowing international travel to spread the virus. This was an act of worldwide biological warfare.

His thought process might have been that his economy, which was already falling behind America’s under Trump, would fail to a point of no return. Especially if theirs faltered while America’s grew.

To counter that he allowed international travel. It was a declaration of war on the world. His end game was as it always had been, worldwide Chinese dominated communism.

Italy, a Chinese surrogate since selling much of their economy to China to leverage themselves out of their Euro-socialist caused debt, allowed free travel from China. We know how that went. Italy infected the rest of Europe, which in turn infected America.

We know for a fact that the Chinese flu was brought to New York City via Europe.

The same can be said for Miami, Florida. Washington State and California, on the other hand, got their novel coronavirus directly from China.

In the meantime, China, who already knew about the virus, had contained it mostly to Wuhan province and defeated it sufficiently to reopen its economy. Which is now booming and pulling far ahead of America? In fact, there is speculation that China already has a vaccine for it.

If they don’t, how can it be explained that a propaganda video has been circulated of Xi walking the streets of Wuhan wearing for protection only a blue facemask?

He would not take the risk of exposure unless he was absolutely sure he could not contract the disease. He is not an elected official and does not need to show his people all is well to be reelected. If that is the case, at some point, when China’s economy is in the position to crush the rest of the world, they will release their vaccine to everyone else.

It will turn them into world heroes, cement their leadership role, and create an unstoppable force toward Chinese led world domination. They already have their useful idiot’s in the press and Democrat party fighting for them.

The only thing stopping a successful Chinese conclusion to this scenario is Donald J. Trump and we the people!

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.