Once freedom rang, now Jefferson’s fire bell is ringing again

WASHINGTON: Never an ill wind that doesn’t bring some good. The Wuhan China Virus, politically camouflaged as Covid-19, has been an ill wind. However, it has rung a new fire bell in the night, warning American’s of the danger of state tyranny.

On April 22, 1820, Thomas Jefferson wrote to John Holmes warning of the Missouri Compromise and the potential destruction to the Union. He was worried that the issue of state rights over slavery may be a warning fire bell in the night

According to A Fire Bell in the Night, 1819-1820 (U.S. Capitol Visitor Center)

When Missouri petitioned to be admitted as a slave state in 1819, it ignited a dispute that Thomas Jefferson compared to “a fire bell in the night.” But this was one fire Congress could not put out completely.

Representative James Tallmadge (Democrat-Republican) of New York proposed an amendment to Missouri’s statehood bill gradually ending slavery there. The Senate defeated the bill because of Tallmadge’s amendment. The next year, Senator Jesse Thomas of Illinois devised a compromise: simultaneously admit Missouri as a slave state and Maine as a free state, while banning slavery in most of the Louisiana Territory. Speaker Henry Clay used his popularity and parliamentary skill to win House agreement. The solution ended the immediate crisis—but only postponed a final showdown.

Now the fire bell is sounding with an alert as to these so-called representatives who are now in charge in the former Union—the current national state. This state exists as a three-million square mile plus mass of land with a cabal of petty tyrants attempting to reign with various and sundry “orders.”





The virus has caused apprehension

Sending some 320 million people living together, ostensibly as one, feeling greater panic over the virus. The unitary design of a national state was never an intention of the Founders, but nevertheless, it is here for now. How liberals learned to love federalism – The Washington Post

And the results are more apparent now than they have been in 150 years.

Out of this national amalgamation have come 50 states, as no more than counties versus autonomous states. The concept of a sovereign state being dead since 1865 with its various governors and constitutions. All of which began dying after Jefferson’s unheeded warning.

What it has produced is random so-called leadership among governors, senators, the president, mayors, doctors, scientists, and judges. Even some legislative members kerfuffle when they crawl out of hiding to lead (and pick up their paychecks) by dictatorial edict.

Leadership reverted to nothing more than a soundbite.

They order people to wear masks or go to only certain restaurants. Or not go to the barbershop. Or close down their parks and schools which the taxpayers paid for. The fire bell is ringing as fools and tyrants are giving stupid unlawful orders to the people.

And the people are taking it like the 90-pound weakling takes sand kicked in his face at the beach. To a point.

Along with their corrupt “sanctuary cities,” they also bring petty political mayors, county judges, and often any government “official” who can pose for a camera. They come forward to dictate. The only minor salve herein is that many police chiefs and sheriffs are questioning their superiors. California Declares Independence From Trump’s Coronavirus Plans – Bloomberg

Just as in the military, they are asking if they are receiving “lawful orders.”

It was exactly this reason that one of the many God-given rights enumerated in a certain revered document was the right to bear arms.

Do these self-serving, officious, niggling, unscrupulous bureaucrats not recall the words of Captain John Parker? “If there is to be a war, let it begin here?”





These damnable “leaders” are sewing the wind.

A synopsis throughout the landmass of 300 million-plus inhabitants might read like an Orwellian novel.

“You will not open your store or leave your house without government allowance! However, you will still send us a tax check! You will be arrested if you disobey! There, of course, will be plenty of room as we are freeing all of the criminals! And you must bring your own mask, you dolts, we may be pigs but you are on our Animal Farm.”

Almost without exception names attached to the above groups of “leadership” blather and resound like petty stupid tyrants with “orders.”

The list is almost without limit. Gavin Newsome, Sherry Whitmer, Janet Mills, Lena Hidalgo, and on and on. Michigan Faces Constitutional Crisis After Governor’s Coronavirus Power Grab

And this doesn’t even include the handful of quack doctors who have shoved aside the really magnificent men and women of medicine in the name of some statistical modeling nonsense.

These are people who are in no position to issue any orders to any taxpaying citizen legally. The only legal direction is laws legally and constitutionally passed by the people. Nevertheless, many people listen, and in too many cases obey the edicts of the so-called elected “elect.” People obey as bleating sheep. Levin rips governors over coronavirus ‘dictates and fiats’, says states practicing ‘one-way federalism’ | Fox News

Finally, there will be no one who will protest, and the people will be relegated as: “The Silence of the Lambs.”

Probably the greatest irony is that the seventy years old and upward folks seem to be in less fear of the virus than the less susceptible.

And they dang sure have a better understanding and caring for their rights. They can see the fire. They can hear the fire bell. Perhaps only the bleating of the sheep is louder.

Speaking for one, I’ll wear a mask if and when I choose. And I’ll come and go as I please unless intruding on another. That’s that.

If you “leaders” want my cannon? As they said in 1836 at the battle of Gonzales, Texas: “Come and take it.

Once freedom rang, now Jefferson’s fire bell is ringing again

*************

Paul Yarbrough writes novels, short stories, poetry, and essays. His first novel. Mississippi Cotton is a Kindle bestseller.

His author site can be found on Amazon. He writes political commentary for CommDigiNews.