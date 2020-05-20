There is no law, only China Flu orders bringing out the best in politicians

WASHINGTON: The various governments, federal, state, local each have their politicians of some stripe. Presidents governors, mayors, judges a multitude of other hack bureaucrats all revel in the power grab. Seized through panic and hysteria. The great plague destroying the world demands leadership.

Sadly, that leadership is supposed to come from the political cl-asses.

None seem to have any respect for the organic law that is the Constitution. However, the Governors seem to do a little “crime-dance,” kidnapping, extortion, theft, a bit better than most.

They take you to jail, threaten to close your business, and, of course, fine you. Legal kidnapping, extortion, and theft. All done without a law violation. Despite the fact that Governors can not enforce laws “they make up.” Not even during a pandemic.





This leadership class is from the same mediocrity that decries the stupidity of Donald Trump. Not because he is taking hydroxychloroquine but because he is a non-politician taking it. (Pelosi slams Trump for taking hydroxychloroquine, calls him ‘morbidly obese’ )

This lawless breed of Government officials is hell-bent on breaking the law while jailing others for not breaking it.

A gym patron in New Jersey was taken to jail for failure to give his name. (KNOW YOUR RIGHTS) He had “violated” Governor Phil Murphy’s China Flu orders by not giving his name. The best thing this governor or any other could do would be to have the police tattoo numbers on the arms of people. It worked before. But the results were less than humane. (1 Member Arrested Leaving Atilis Gym, Others Cited As Owners Charged Again For Violating Stay-At-Home Order)

Incidentally, this was the same moron, the same fascist governor who said the Bill of Rights was above his pay grade. It was above his pay grade to honor his oath of office. It is also above his pay grade to enact new laws. That belongs to the Congress of New Jersey. But under China Flu orders, what does that matter? It’s for your own good.

But, the “dictator-philes” are not restricted to the Hitler-like Governors of New Jersey’s Phil Murphy, or the “responsible-for elderly-deaths-governor of New York’s, Andrew Cuomo”. (NY’s Cuomo Criticized Over Highest Nursing Home Death Toll

Or the power lust of governors in Michigan, Illinois, and California. Then there are kindly little fellows like the governors of Texas or Oklahoma who do only gentle theft and extortion telling people that they may “reopen.” But only if the people promise to be safe and “look both ways before crossing the street.”

Like good little children.

The Brown Shirts, at first, only burned the bad old books. Which is a kindness, naturally.

The Nuremberg Trials and the almost dozen or so subsequent trials confronted not just the Martin Bormann types. There were hundreds of convictions of judges and mayors around the gentle little German countryside who were “kindly” issuing orders.

All, of course in the best interests of the people.

At this point, the police, local anyway, have resisted hard-nosed enforcement of China Flu orders.





This is probably because they resent having to strong-arm people for having broken no law. So far, they have not turned on their authoritarian ministers of justice.

Prior to the storming of the Bastille, the French guards refused to fire on the French people.

Whatever, the wrongs or problems of the people, the guards had to make a decision. They would not fire on the people who were rioting as a result of starvation and intimidation. (A French Mob Storms the Bastille, 225 Years Ago)

If the various governments in the United States, whether federal, state, or local don’t stop their illegal activities that are starving and bullying the people, the rights of these people will most likely be supported by the police.

And the outcome may be unfortunate. These starving people know that one of these rights they have is enumerated in the Second Amendment – “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”.

Thomas Paine said it best:

“Society in every state is a blessing. But a government in its best state is but a necessary evil.”

Paul Yarbrough writes novels, short stories, poetry, and essays. His first novel. Mississippi Cotton is a Kindle bestseller.

His author site can be found on Amazon. He writes political commentary for CommDigiNews.

