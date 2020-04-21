The Wuhan Chop Chop – Standing up against the government and doctors

WASHINGTON: Perhaps we should leave anything Chinese to China. With 1.5 billion people ruled by a few hundred totalitarian thugs, it is no surprise that diseases and lies and unfair market shares find an imported home in the west. It never has been a shock but since at least Nixon’s “opening” of China, the U.S. has accepted China as just another “different” trading partner.

In the name of some never-to-exist foolishness of “world peace” and “free trade” (never has been with thugs), we accept, through agreements, that they are honorable people. Nonsense. They are a bunch of lying thieves. What we are about to import from China besides the China Virus, (euphemistically called Corvid-19) is a good old fashioned Tiananmen Square.

The upcoming confrontation between the people, government bureaucrats, and doctors.

Bureaucrats and television-government doctors are America’s totalitarian thugs.

U.S. government leaders, only slightly less authoritarian than Chinese government bullies love to order people to do as they are told. These leaders probably know no more about the China Virus than we the people do. Sadly, these “leaders” employ as their shock troops, doctors of medicine. These shock troops themselves seem to have little knowledge of even the basics of good medical sense. As an example, Dr. Fauci’s denotation that casual sex is a relative risk while The China Virus he seems to think is potentially the Spanish Flu and The Black Plague combined.





Perhaps Fauci could spend a month in a Shanghai whore house and see what he is more likely to come down with: Corvid-19 or Gonorrhea. This would at least give his medical practice, some much-needed practice.

And this is the man who gives medical advice to POTUS. HA!

But with doctors like Fauci lurking about, confrontations are inching forward. At some point there may be, figuratively, a “Tank Man” facing down these American honkey-tonk hucksters of government and pseudo-medicinal services.

This American Tank Man hopefully will, as the Chinese “Tank Man” in 1989 did at Tiananmen Square, not back down.

Interestingly, media reporting from inside China in 1989 came from more honest reporting than exits in the American media today. Most television news, as well as The New York Times and Washington Post (national names, not national integrity) mostly promote and support national “shutdown” ordered by governors and so-called doctors.

The Bill of Rights shall be damned. (Chinese Company Suspected of Spying on U.S. Citizens Donates Police Drones to 22 States | National Review)

Propaganda officers of the People’s Liberation Army took control of all major media in Beijing.

Many editors attempted to protect their reporters who were on the ground, seeing and trying to report what was happening, But the editors themselves were sacked so that the purge could proceed smoothly. Both the editor-in-chief and the director of the People’s Daily, the official mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), were dismissed from their posts because of their sympathetic attitudes toward the students. (Chinese newspaper editor sacked for criticising (sic) Beijing’s ‘war on terror’)

Where will this far west “Tiananmen square” be?

Michigan, New Jersey? New York? Maybe even here in Texas where we have police questioning poodle parlors about the illegal opening of their poodle parlors.





Such could never happen here? Really? In the once sovereign state of New Jersey, the governor (or dictator) says the people’s rights are “above his pay grade.”

New Jersey, one of the first five colonies to sign its own declaration of secession and independence from The British Empire weeks before July 4, 1776, is governed by a governor and other thugs who now hover over them with drones to squawk sirens at them and threaten them.

The Drones of China coming to your next private party

Elizabeth City new Jersey mayor, J. Christian Bollwage said that even if the spying Chinese provided drones save one life, it is worth it. That is as absurd as saying if outlawing automobiles saved even one life it would be worth it. At least in China government officials take money from the people at gunpoint. The people here have legislatures steal it from them.

The drones of China? Yep, that’s where they re from. Da Jiang Innovations, DJI. (Drones from China company cause spying concerns, experts claim)

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

And the special forces shock troops are the new generation of M.D.s Infected with affirmative action graduates and government doctors that support the government. “We can’t afford any spikes in the outbreak of this horrible virus. Stay home and be safe,” is their common cry. What this means is with limited knowledge of a new virus these doctors tell people to remain in their homes and starve, while the doctors are paid, and eat. (Top 10 Reasons Affirmative Action Should Be Eliminated)

Of course, when the food runs out these once respected denizens of health care have to eat cake, themselves–if they can find any.

When Dr. Fauci or such ilk are soon told: “The people have no bread.”

With his medical skills locked in his bureaucratic mind, he certainly will reply:

“Well, can they have sex?”

