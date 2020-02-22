 The Winnowed liberal press is Gone With the Wind

WASHINGTON: The so-called politically correct (PC) crowd lives among us like the remade people out of The Invasion of the Body Snatchers. They walk the streets among us, then appear as to what they are when they speak. If it weren’t for radio or T.V. the great masses would, mercifully, never hear their collective claptrap.

“The dumbest people in the world are on television. Really, they are screened for dumb-ness.” Tucker Carlson.

Carlson was reviewing a montage of clips from alleged human beings (it is unclear as to their occupation or skill—if any) on CNN, MSNBC. And, of course, that round table of robotic rubes, “The View,” on ABC.

Where that name “The View” came from is anybody’s guess, unless it is a facetious title. Perhaps, a better title would be The Babbling Babes with Brain-in-Boobs. And, of course, they feel they must occasionally have an oaf like Michael Eric Dyson who embarrasses manhood beyond the class of Pee-Wee Herman or Chris Cuomo.





The different sources above were calling Trump the requisite (naturally) “racist” for his comments on the movie, Gone With the Wind. (Michael Eric Dyson, liberal ‘View’ hosts say Trump’s mention of ‘Gone with the Wind’ was racially motivated)

The above comments were, of course, fed by his thoughts on the Academy Awards which has lost its taste (if it ever has had any) in good old American movies. This year’s best picture was for Parasite, a South Korean movie. A foreign movie with subtitles is the best movie for Americans. Okay.

Trump said he loved GWTW. Lord, love us all. The PC nitwits came out of their sewer pipes coiling, flipping their pretty little tongues, their fangs exposed.

Liberal commentator Michael Eric Dyson attacked President Trump on The View:

“GWTW was about subordinating black people to white people. Let’s just get real about it.”

What an unread city-slicker moron.

Really, a guy wants to turn in his jock when some of these jelly gene men-persons open their yaps. Gives new meaning to the bugle tune “Taps.”

But the greatest agitation came at the expense of the evil nature of the past where slavery was the coronavirus of the day. And this of course was even the stain of God’s creation… even, supposedly of God staining himself (Thou shall not covet thou neighbor’s manservant…). The pass-the-chatter-as-fast-as-you-can went viral. “Racist, racist, racist…”

Like Carlson said: “The dumbest people…”

Gone With the Wind – a Great Movie whose time has gone

There are many people who love the movie and love the book. And the story is rich in characters in their time and in their element of the time. Gone With the Wind is loved by Southerners, but not only Southerners. It is rich in story and in history.





It is the most-watched movie ever. Gone With the Wind was the pride Atlanta when it premiered. Eat your heart out CNN.

Like Carlson said: “The dumbest people…”

In the opening of the movie, Gone With the Wind, there is an introductory subtitle crawler which proposes:

“There was a land of cavaliers and cotton fields called the Old South. Here in this pretty world gallantry took its last bow. Here was last ever to be seen of knights and their ladies fair, of master and of slave.

“Look for it only in books for it is no more than a dream remembered. A civilization, gone with the wind.”

But what could be more P.C. than GWTW?

Read the book. Watch the movie. The wisest character in the story was a black woman–Mammie, played by Hattie McDaniel:

The shrewdest business-person in the story was a woman–Scarlett O’Hara. The All-South aristocrat, Ashley Wilkes stated that he was going to free his inherited slaves after his father died.

The sweetest, kindest most honorable character in the story was a woman–Melanie Wilkes. And the rogue, the scoundrel, was a white male– Rhett Butler.”

What do these P.C. fools want? Apparently, they want to be on television exposing themselves as intellectual frauds but shouting to the public that they are the fifth estate preaching the truth. No, they are as Carlson said. “The dumbest people…”

They never were part of the Fourth Estate. And not now part of the Fifth Estate. They are, of the Sixth Estate, and the Sixth and the Sixth.

They are 666.

Paul Yarbrough writes novels, short stories, poetry, and essays. His first novel. Mississippi Cotton is a Kindle bestseller.

His author site can be found on Amazon. He writes political commentary for CommDigiNews.