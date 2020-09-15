WASHINGTON. Rachel Anne Dolezal had no idea she was a trailblazer. She’s the disgraced former president of the Spokane, Washington, a chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). Dolezal, you may recall, is White but posed as an African-American woman for years. She is the leader in the racist appropriation of Black lives.

The fraud perpetrated by this self-described victim of racial hate crimes was undone by her parents – both very White – in interviews with the press.

“We taught our children, as we raised all six of them, ‘Tell the truth. Always be honest,’” Lawrence Dolezal told NBC News, “So, we weren’t going to lie, we told the truth. Rachel is our birth daughter.”

Mother Ruthanne tearfully added,

“We hope that Rachel will get the help that she needs to deal with her identity issues.”

Ah, yes. Identity issues.





Black lives and White lives

Today, the fake-news media’s narrative, which is as disingenuous as Dolezal’s racial identity, insists the insurrections raging against the police, lawful order, and private property is a byproduct of frustration and anger in Black communities across the nation.

Police brutality and racial inequality, they say, fuels the violence.

But to believe this, we must deny what our lying eyes tell us: that many of those holding “Black Lives Matter” signs are blond, blue-eyed, and – like Rachel Dolezal – very, very White.

Albino panthers

Take those rioters belonging to the radical New Afrikan Black Panther Party, for instance. (Defeating Black Lives Matter, the bastard child of the Black Panthers ) Their group’s Facebook page lists the organizations “10-Point Program,” of which the following are listed:

We want freedom and power to determine the destiny of our Black & oppressed communities!

We want to end the robbery by the Capitalists of our Black & oppressed communities!

We want freedom for all Black and oppressed people now held in US Federal, State, County, Military Prisons and Jails; furthermore, we want trials by a jury of peers for all persons charged with so-called crimes under the laws of this country!

We want land, bread, housing, education, clothing, justice, peace, & peoples’ community control of modern technology!

By “community control of modern technology,” I take it they want free Xboxes. It’s the only logical conclusion one can make as every childish demand above ends with a petulant, foot-stomping exclamation point!

On Friday, September 4th, these individuals were arrested for rioting during demonstrations in Manhattan. They were part of a large group breaking storefront windows. Our investigation into this incident continues. pic.twitter.com/J1h1C2XCfh — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 8, 2020

White, rich, privileged Marxist revolutionaries

But these infantile demands match perfectly with the mugshots of New Afrikan Black Panther Party members arrested by New York’s finest in early September. These seven worthies, all White, were taken away in cuffs after allegedly smashing store windows in the Big Apple’s Flatiron district. More than $100,000 in damage was the result.

Scowling carrot top Clara Kraebber hails from a very wealthy family. As the New York Post noted, Kraebber’s parents “own a $1.8 million co-op with river views on the Upper East Side.”

When the newspaper eventually tracked Ms. Kraebber down for comment, she was “at her family’s second home: a 4-bedroom, 2-1/2 bathroom farmhouse that dates to 1730 and sits on nearly seven acres in rural Litchfield County, Conn.”





It would be very difficult to convince most reasonable Americans that Lichfield County, which is 93.9 percent White, numbers among America’s “Black & oppressed communities!”

And fellow “Black” revolutionary Frank Fuhrmeister is a White freelance art director whose high-end clients include Pepsi and Samsung.

His Twitter account identifies him as being into…

“… Art, Design, Social Justice Activism, Queer Liberation, and Chronic Illness…”

Fuhrmeister lives in New York City’s fashionable Beacon Hills district, whose population is 86.8 percent White. It’s almost certain he’s not smashing windows in the swell neighborhood where HE lives.

Surrounded and afraid

Anthony Beckford, president of Black Lives Matter of Brooklyn, told the New York Times that while he was at a BLM protest, he felt “uneasy about the large numbers of white people who had shown up… I feel outnumbered. Is my life in danger?”

And who can blame him?

White kids, white flames, Black victims

Were the riots that set Black-owned businesses to the torch committed by White, university-age students anxious to capture the revolutionary excitement as told to them by their left-wing professors?

And what about the reaction of Blacks devastated by the destruction of businesses owned or frequented by them in the affected communities? Well, you won’t see or hear them on the evening news. Otherwise, you might come to the realization that little daylight separates these black-hooded, very White miscreants from the white-hooded, very White monsters of the Ku Klux Klan.

White Privilege – What is it?

Of late, we’ve often heard the term “White privilege” bandied about by the media’s talking heads, academics, and the usual race hucksters. But does anyone know where the phrase came from?

Well, it hails from the hallowed halls of academia and comes in the form of an influential paper written by Wellesley College’s Peggy McIntosh, who is herself White.

In her 1988 paper “White Privilege: Unpacking the Invisible Knapsack,” McIntosh writes:

“I have come to see white privilege as an invisible package of unearned assets that I can count on cashing in each day, but about which I was ‘meant’ to remain oblivious. White privilege is like an invisible weightless knapsack of special provisions, maps, passports, codebooks, visas, clothes, tools, and blank checks.

“Describing white privilege makes one newly accountable… so one who writes about having white privilege must ask, ‘having described it, what will I do to lessen or end it?’”

Hypocrisy is the compliment vise pays virtue

For the very White, New Afrikan Black Panther Party member Clara Kraebber, the real “lesson” is simple: when the heat is on, head to the comfort of daddy’s Upper East Side digs overlooking the picturesque East River. Or saunter to a neighboring state where pop’s 4-bedroom farmhouse sits in bucolic Litchfield County.

You see, the fiery convulsions illuminating our city centers and the faces of our fair-skinned, blue-eyed, hate-filled youths are, in the end, the ultimate expression of racist, leftist-wing White privilege.

***********************************************************************

Top Image: NYPD mugshot of suspected rioters. Photo: NYPD.