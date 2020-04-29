The wasting of America’s youthful minds through higher education

WASHINGTON: Higher education is one of the choice misnomers of the 20th century. Higher than what? The implication is that students are elevated above the “readin’ writin’ and ‘rithmatic of societies’ public education. Not that the public learning arena isn’t a grand mistake. Public education itself is no more than mindless squalor for the most part. If you want your children (not kids–a kid is a goat) to learn, teach them yourself. Or get a friend or family to assist. Private schools are an option, as long as they are local.

Trying to learn in publicly financed grade schools is like learning to eat in a sewer. Higher is lower and lower is lowest.

But “higher education” is no more than a corrupt business

Which is probably as a result of “lower” education being such toilet waste. If what the child has leaving high school is not worth the diploma given, higher education begins at a loss.

“Higher” education is like a business. Not like Exxon or Walmart or Microsoft but, a business like the Mafia or The Hole in the Wall Gang. The former group creates wealth, the latter appropriate it. Much of the appropriations are through student loans which most likely will never be repaid.





At least not through any paying skill taught at the school.

But that supposedly Mt Olympus of scholarship, the Ivy League (or Stanford or Tulane, etc.), the sphere of “education” is like a fire department without firehoses. When a fire breaks out they simply pray for rain. Any success in teaching is random. Anything the students learn is merely by chance. Listen to someone like Chris Cuomo or Chelsea Clinton for a minute or two, and you don’t wonder.

But it is a two-way street. The Schools teach little, but many of the students (if not the majority) are so mediocre that it makes little difference.

Where does this thundering herd of mediocrity come from?

The enormous applause for those applicants who are accepted is as fraudulent as the applicants themselves. Supposedly highly selective, the list is less of a “Who’s Who” and more of a What’s up. Tucker Carlson recently had an approximately 5-minute segment on some of these “stalwart” students and their soon to be Alma maters.

As the case may be, many of these so-called prestigious schools are filled with large family members of well-placed politicians. Most are Democrats. As a typical example. Al Gore sent 4 children, Sidney Blumenthal sent one, Barack Obama sent one, as did Chuck Schumer.

The list carries over to Yale, as well, with Chris Cuomo having attended under his governor father’s introduction and idiot mayor Bill De Blasio’s son, Dante also a Yale-ee.

The list goes on and on.

Many of these are Democrats’ children who when exposed to the public eye, reveal intelligence that is just north of the I.Q. of a German shepherd.

The point of all this is that it is supposed to be difficult to get into most of these private schools. However, it seems, that being the child of a famous politician, is a golden key to entering. Especially if the parent is a Democrat. Besides, education is secondary to education. Social interplay and political correctness are the cornerstones. Oh well.

William F. Buckley famously said:





“I would rather be governed by the first 2,000 people in the telephone directory than by the Harvard University faculty.”

And today we are governed by these reckless boobs from Yale and Stanford and the rest of such ilk. These are people who consider their jobs essential, while most of the rest of us don’t get paid. We are nonessential taxpayers.

We are told to stay at home and wear a mask by these “higher education” moral nomads.

I revolt. I don’t wear a mask and I come and go as I please.

