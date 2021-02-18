The very creepy Lincoln Project, a swamp response to President Trump

WASHINGTON. If there’s an organization whose personnel embody the never-Trump mentality – besides those among the GOP’s power structure – it’s the group calling itself the Lincoln Project.

Regarding the stop-the-steal uprising on Capitol Hill last Jan. 6th, their website notes:

“While our democracy has been under attack since Donald Trump was elected in 2016, today’s domestic terrorist attack on the Capitol highlights just how much Trump and his enablers have entirely abandoned the principles of the Constitution and the Republic… The House should immediately impeach Donald Trump for directing and provoking this attack.”

And their ire is not only directed at President Trump but the millions of his followers.

“President Donald Trump and those who sign onto Trumpism are a clear and present danger to the Constitution and our Republic.”

Not a rail-splitter in the Lincoln sense

But like a balloon popped by a very sharp needle, all that moralizing hot air came whooshing out of Lincoln Project windbags when allegations surfaced that the organization’s co-founder John Weaver has been accused by 21 men of sexual harassment online.





According to the New York Times, Weaver’s…

“… solicitations included sending messages to a 14-year-old, asking questions about his body while he was still in high school and then more pointed ones after he turned 18.”

They said “never” long before Trump

A longtime GOP political advisor, Weaver also “helped run John McCain’s presidential campaigns in 2000 and 2008 and John Kasich’s in 2016,” said the Times.

Nuclear waste

Like Democrats and their friends in the media, the Lincoln Project stoutly charged that Trump was an asset of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. But, as it turns out, it was Weaver who was on Putin’s payroll.

According to documents posted on the US Justice Department website, in 2019 Weaver was engaged by the company TENEX, the American subsidiary of Russian nuclear firm Rosatom…

“… to render the provision of government strategies, advice, and lobbying directed toward the US Congress and Administration, and the US nuclear energy industry” to remove “sanctions or other restriction in the area of atomic (nuclear) energy, trade or cooperation involving in any way the Russian Federation.”

Rosatom, you may recall, was involved in the Uranium One deal. A deal that saw Russia acquire one-fifth of America’s uranium production.

In April of 2015, the New York Times reported, “Uranium One’s chairman used his family foundation to make four donations totaling $2.35 million” to then US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s family foundation.

Oh, and…

“… shortly after the Russians announced their intention to acquire a majority stake in Uranium One, Mr. [Bill] Clinton received $500,000 for a Moscow speech from a Russian investment bank with links to the Kremlin.”

Getting back to John Weaver, Rosatom’s American subsidiary TENEX arranged to pay him a handsome, Hunter Biden-like stipend of $40,000 a month. A tidy sum for lobbying the US government to drop nuclear sanctions against Russia.

When the sordid details of his Russian deal became public, Weaver canceled the arrangement.

Lots of Russia colluding… not by Trump

The very people who accused Trump of colluding with Russia, threatening American democracy, and destroying the US Constitution – Democrat and Republican – were so far up Putin’s backside as to create a painful and pronounced bowel obstruction in the strongman’s lower intestine.





The folks who’ve been railing against President Trump’s “lies, propaganda, dog whistles, gaslighting, and conspiracy theories” can’t be trusted to govern the country any more than they can be trusted to associate with your underage son.

The creeps in charge

The John McCain/George W. Bush never-Trump wing of the GOP is clearly populated by some very, very creepy folks. Those who, like Democrats, never seem to practice what they shrilly preach. The kind of folks, like Bill Clinton, who so easily move from associations with Russian oligarchs to sexual predators like Jeffery Epstein.

The kind of folks whose only ideology is power. Power over others. The kind of power that always seems to come with a bizarre and twisted sexual component.

Or the kind of creeps who say Trump supporters are enemies of democracy, enemies of the Constitution, enemies of decency.

The kind of swamp denziens who now control Washington… and the GOP.

Top Image: John Weaver [left] speaks with Sen. John McCain during 2008 presidential campaign. NBC News screen capture.