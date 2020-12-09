The US in peril: Biden family, Swalwell benefit from China connections

The Republican-led Senate Finance and Homeland Security Committees’ report details some serious national security concerns related to Hunter Biden’s shady foreign dealings in China and Ukraine. It also brings into question if Hunter Biden’s action compromise he who would be President, Joe Biden. Then there is House Intel Committee member, Eric Swalwell.

Senate report: The Biden family compromised by China

The Committees found that the Biden family, through Hunter and former Vice President Joe Biden’s brother James, is deeply connected to the Chinese Communist Party.

“The Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs (HSGAC) and the Senate Committee on Finance undertook this investigation into potential conflicts of interest, and the involvement of the Biden family in foreign business ventures while Joe Biden was vice president, following allegations that the Obama administration’s Ukraine policy could have been affected by Hunter Biden’s position on the board of Burisma, and that family members may have improperly sought to benefit from their relationship with the vice president,” the report states.

“Hunter Biden and Devon Archer engaged in numerous financial transactions with Chinese nationals who had deep connections to the Communist Chinese government. These Chinese nationals included Ye Jianming, founder of CEFC China Energy Co. Ltd (CEFC) and chairman of the board for its subsidiary, the China Energy Fund Committee (CE Fund). They also included Gongwen Dong, who was Ye Jianming’s associate and reportedly executed transactions for his companies. Ye’s connections to the Communist government are extensive and, as explained below, he has been previous affiliations with the People’s Liberation Army. Based on the information received by the Committees, Ye was also financially connected to Vice President Biden’s brother, James Biden. Thus, there exists a vast web of corporate connections and financial transactions between and among the Biden family and Chinese nationals,” the report states. “Hunter Biden has extensive connections to Chinese businesses and Chinese foreign nationals that are linked to the Communist government. Those contacts bore financial fruit when his father was vice president and after he left office.”

“The records acquired by the Committees show consistent, significant and extensive financial connections among and between Hunter Biden, James Biden, Sara Biden, Devon Archer, and Chinese nationals connected to the Communist regime and PLA as well as other foreign nationals with questionable backgrounds. These connections and the vast amount of money transferred among and between them don’t just raise conflicts of interest concerns, they raise criminal financial, counterintelligence and extortion concerns. The Committees will continue to evaluate the evidence in their possession,” the report concludes.

Joe Biden and the Chinese connection – Building China Better DOJ Federal Tax investigation into Hunter Biden And that investigation must expand beyond America’s boundaries. In December 2013, Hunter traveled to Beijing with Vice President Biden. Within two weeks, Biden’s company, Rosemont Seneca became a partner in the state-owned Bank of China. While this resulted in billions of dollars landing in Hunter’s company, what may be worse is that Hunter took this opportunity to introduce Joe to private equity exec Jonathan Li, who became the CEO of Bohai Harvest RST, a multibillion-dollar group whose investors include China Development Bank and China’s Social Security Fund. (6 facts about Hunter Biden’s business dealings in China) The younger Biden also received millions from Burisma in Ukraine and over three million from the wife of a Russian mayor in an alleged money laundering scheme.

Evidence of Democrat leaders collusion with China is nothing new Tucker Carlson featured a Chinese professor in Beijing boasting that the Chinese Communist Party has connections at the highest levels. Within the most elite circles of American government. The names that come to mind first and foremost are the Bidens, Eric Swalwell, the Clintons, and Diane Feinstein. ( BIDEN CRIME FAMILY? Senate Exposes Evidence Of Suspicious Ties To Chinese & Russian Money) This week AXIOS’ year-long investigation into Swalwell and a Chinese intelligence agent called Fang Fang who adopted the name, Christine Fang. In addition to reports of her affairs with American mayors, she began a relationship with Eric Swalwell. At the time, Swalwell was a local council member. However, he is now a member of the House Intelligence Committee and privy to this country’s most closely held secrets. Rep. Eric Swalwell caught in Chinese Honeypot Spy scandal Fang’s relationship with Swalwell begins in 2012. In 2012 Swalwell was a little-known politically ambitious city councilman in Dublin, California. Fang was a frequent companion of the councilman, photographed with Swalwell at political events several times. Eventually, she became a financial bundler for his campaigns. And the Chinese Communist Party hooks into Swalwell are set. China put the young politician into a sexually compromised situation and began buying his allegiance.

A common tactic of the Chinese is to insert spies into American society as college students. Enrolling as a student at a university in the Bay Area Fang quickly joined a number of left-wing identity politics organizations on campus. From there, she began raising money for Democratic candidates including Swalwell. U.S. intelligence officials believe that Fang had a sexual relationship with Eric Swalwell. However, Swalwell’s office is not making any comment, according to “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Swalwell often mimicking Chinese talking points, including one that says referring to COVID as the China Virus is Xenophobic. Assisting China’s efforts to distance themselves from the pandemic that has killed thousands in over 100 countries. Christine Fang financially backs Swalwell’s Congressional race Where all of that money came from is unknown, but Fang did insure the support of the Asian-American community. Political analysts have cited as a critical factor in his win in 2012. This is not a new trick for Chinese intelligence. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the state’s senior Democrat, employed a Chinese spy in her office for nearly 20 years. That spy drove Feinstein around and directly assisted her in outreach to Asian-American voters. Like the spy that Feinstein hired, Fang gained access to Swalwell’s office in Washington by inserting an intern into his staff. Fang left America fleeing to China upon learning she was under FBI investigation. Swalwell claims he hasn’t talked to her in years. We do know that in Eric Swalwell, the Chinese government picked a politician who eventually became a member of the Intel Committee, with access to America’s greatest secrets.

Chinese Professor explains to the audience that China has friends in the highest circles of American politics. Two of these friends are obviously Eric Swalwell and the Biden family, including Joe Biden. Remember China was one of the first to congratulate Biden on his supposed win.



