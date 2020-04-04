The UN outdoes Democrats demanding a global 10 percent Wuhan flu tax

WASHINGTON. It appears the pork-laden, $2 trillion pandemic stimulus bill passed by Congress last week has United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres seeing dollar signs dancing in his head.

Outstretched tin cup

In a video to the globe, Secretary Guterres called the leaders of the First World to action:

“We must think of the devastating social and economic dimension of this [COVID-19] crisis with a focus on the most effected: women, older persons, youths, low-wage workers, small and medium enterprises… that means designing fiscal and monetary policies able to support the dire provision of resources to workers and households.”

To that end, the UN issued a report proposing,

“A large-scale, coordinated and comprehensive multilateral response amounting to at least 10 percent of global GDP is needed now more than ever. This crisis is truly global. It is in everyone’s interest to ensure that developing countries have the best chance of managing this crisis, or COVID-19 will risk becoming a long-lasting brake on economic recovery.”

If Americans have had it up to their eyebrows with multilateral defense agreements that protect European nanny states at US taxpayer expense. Or if they are shaking their heads at the loss of American manufacturing to a kleptocratic Asian slave state that doubles as an incubator for pandemics.





Or if they are fed up with being forced to endure the pretentious moralizing of creepy UN functionaries with outstretched hands, American citizens can be forgiven for joining with President Donald J. Trump in saying: “America First!”

Just how many burdens must Americans bear?

Now, the UN asks our overtaxed countrymen to pony-up cash to rebuild Third-World economies devastated by China’s dangerous lack of hygiene and its incompetent, corrupt government-run health care system. (The Chinese Wild-Animal Industry and Wet Markets Must Go)

Pass the buck

How about this for a UN response to the devastation wrought by the Chinese plague: send communist China the bill.

China worked assiduously to cover-up the virulent nature of the Wuhan virus. It denied entry into their country by medical teams from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

And when it could no longer deny that Wuhan flu was ravaging the world, China’s foreign ministry spokesmen insisted the virus was a US military engineered bioweapon unleashed on the Chinese people.

A suspicious deflection considering Wuhan has a virology center connected to the People’s Liberation Army.

A fact (the mainstream media calls a “conspiracy theory”) that if mentioned by Americans on social media platforms, gets them censored or banned.

Sharing the wealth

Instead of using its billions, gleaned through slave labor, to build artificial islands to project their military power in the South China Sea, why doesn’t China redistribute their ill-gotten lucre to the Third World’s devastated economies and poor, teeming masses?

Or could it be, as Chairman Mao Zedong warned,





“There is a serious tendency toward capitalism among the well-to-do peasant.”