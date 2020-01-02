The Tipping Point: The Danger of Gun Control Laws

CHICAGO: Sanctuary cities and counties opposing draconian gun control laws are popping up all across the country in states where Democrats wield power. Grassroots movements of citizens are demanding action to ensure the Constitution, especially the Second Amendment, are obeyed. Have we reached a tipping point where far-left radical Democrats have caused Americans to choose between freedom or tyranny?

There can be no good outcome when our choices are limited to obey or resist.

Virginia, now under complete Democrat control, is enacting some of the strictest anti-gun laws ever passed in that state. The new laws included confiscation of ‘assault weapons, without a clear definition of what constitutes one, red flag laws that allow confiscation of a person’s firearms without due process, and universal background checks on the transfer of any firearm, even to a son or granddaughter.

Gun Confiscation gone wild

If gun confiscation, of any weapon type, is allowed, the very next day the handgun, or some other class of firearm, will become the next weapon that no one needs because it is only meant to kill. They will continue until, as is the case in England today, they will begin confiscating knives. (Britain’s Knife Control Is A Bad, Real-Life Parody Of Gun Control)





Venezuela is an example of where confiscation of individual firearms eventually leads, with an unarmed citizenry at the mercy of tyrants who willingly starve unwanted populations to death because they can.

We can see in Virginia exactly how Democrats behave when in absolute power. They govern as tzars. The exact same thing occurred during Barry O’s first two years as President; remember Obamacare was passed over the objections of every Republican and a vast majority of American citizens.

No one even knew what the legislation included, and nasty Nancy even said that we would have to pass it to see what was in it.

That is the very definition of tyranny. A tyranny that spurred the birth of the Tea Party.

The Tea Party

Just as the Tea Party appeared overnight, an immediate reaction to the tyranny sprouted a grassroots movement in Virginia that led to 80 of the 95 counties in that state declaring themselves Second Amendment sanctuary counties or cities.

Meanwhile, in places as diverse as Colorado and Kentucky, states have begun to proclaim themselves 2A sanctuaries, in defense of our Constitutional rights.

The far left isn’t sitting on their hands bemoaning the rise in opposing forces, rather they are preparing to enforce their ideology through force, intimidation, and punishment. Lines are being drawn and positions hardening. Democrats in Virginia are preparing to use the National Guard to control anyone opposing their demands. Many believe the Guard wouldn’t obey anti-Constitutional laws, but think of our recent past.

You only have to look at New Orleans in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, officers, deputies, Coastguardsmen, National Guardsmen and active military confiscated over 800 personal weapons. Weapons that law-abiding citizens had for self-protection. Most of those weapons were never returned as receipts were not available because people lost everything in the flooding.

In the meantime, they were at the mercy of the criminals who did not give up their weapons.





Bringing us directly to the danger of gun laws. How would the local population and officials react today to the enforcement of laws perceived as unlawful by citizens? History provides us with the answer.

In 1775 a tyrannical British government tried to forcibly confiscate what they capriciously determined to be unlawfully owned weapons, powder, and ball. The military governor of Boston wanted to be reasonable to colonial sentiments and was only going to confiscate weapons of war, the assault weapon of its day, the Brown Bess musket, not hunting rifles or fowling pieces necessary to survive in the farming and rural counties.

For those not knowledgeable of that incident, it led to the “shot heard around the world,” fired on the greens of Concord, Massachusetts. All leading to the American Revolution and to the independence of the colonies, turning them into the United States of America.

The addition of the Bill of Rights and Second Amendment

It is why our initial Constitution was amended with the Bill of Rights. The Second Amendment becoming the only amendment that deals with one only subject, the right of every citizen to keep and bear arms. It clearly states that the need to form a militia, the right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.

Notice it doesn’t say unless approved by congress, or might not be infringed; only shall not be.

There have been few Supreme Court rulings on the Second Amendment, but two of those rulings deal directly with weapons of war. In the United States v. Miller (1939) it ruled that the Second Amendment does not protect weapons types not having a “reasonable relationship to the preservation or efficiency of a well-regulated militia”.

In other words, only weapons of war are protected.

In Caetano v. Massachusetts (2016), the Supreme Court reiterated earlier rulings that “the Second Amendment extends, prima facie, to all instruments that constitute bearable arms, even those that were not in existence at the time of the founding” and that its protection is not limited to “only those weapons useful in warfare.”

That covers self-defense and hunting weapons.

Right is on the side of those who own weapons of war, or any other firearm for any reason

That right is ours only if we do not allow a tyrannical Democrat government to take it away. The danger of passing more unquestionably unconstitutional laws is that it will take us down a path of no return and force everyone to pick a side; much like our Civil War did. Then you had only two choices, accept slavery, or fight against it.

If unconstitutional gun control laws continue to be passed by gun-grabbing radical leftist, as in Virginia, it leaves citizens with only two options: accept those laws, or fight against them.

That fight may be through the courts, winning hearts and minds in the media, even on battlefields. That fight has already begun, as demonstrated by the people of Virginia and elsewhere. The sanctuary movement is the tip of the spear, have we reached our point of no return?

Will this assault on our Constitutional rights wake up a sleeping silent majority?

The end result will be that it either plays out in the courts or on other battlefields between right v. wrong. The danger is that passions build on both sides until a second shot is fired that is heard around the world.

If that happens, no matter which side wins, American greatness will have been lost to the detriment of every free nation on earth.

*************

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher and fiction author.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.