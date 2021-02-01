The threats of Democrats and Republicans: Why the Patriot Party must rise

Globalism, whether the international financial or, the Marxist type, is at the center of both the Democrats, whose base is Marxist, or Republican, whose base is international finance. Right now both are working together to crush America’s first patriots. While they have different ultimate goals, right now they intersect. In order to carry out their mutual globalist ambitions, the combined Democrat/Republican party are out to destroy “we the people.” That is why we need an American Patriots Party, right now.

President Trump left office promising to start a Patriots Party

Sadly, President Trump recently walked that promise back. He is indicating that he will work to elect Republicans in 2022. Not knowing his mind, he probably believes that it is the best way to forward the MAGA agenda. However, while his intentions may be pure, intended to help America at this time, trying to work with the Republican party is like trying to kiss a rattlesnake.

It will bite you.

Before Trump, Republicans worked against America’s interests and for international global financiers.

People like George Soros. That is how we elected them over and over again and they continued to vote to ship our jobs overseas while paying lip service to the plight of working Americans and small to medium businesses. (George Soros, 89, is still on a quest to destroy America)





Remember, the crash of the stock market in 2008? It was because of the housing collapse that was created by shaky banking practices. That happened under RINO Republicans’ control of Congress. Under President Bush. They made treaties and allowed banking that helped overseas interests while creating chaos in the working force at home.

In fact, the only good thing about the Republican party under Bush was that it wasn’t the Marxist Democrat party.

Before Trump ran for president this writer was an advocate of a new political party to counter the decaying RINO (Republican) Party. There was good cause to do so.

But, for every point made to support such an undertaking, there was always a counterpoint as to why starting a new party was a really bad idea.

The biggest reason was that starting a third party would assure a Democrat victory. Even a great thinker the likes of Rush Limbaugh vehemently advocated against starting a third party.

The logic of all the critical conservative thinkers of that time was that by splitting Republicans from conservatives, that Democrats would crush any movement of American patriots and Republicans because we were divided. That the swing to the left, rapidly happening under Obama, would accelerate to unstoppable proportions if there were a split.

Well, guess what, that is exactly what happened. Look where we are today. Supporting Republicans, who didn’t support us, caused our worst nightmare anyway, all due to RINO Republicans.

So, even though we hated globalist RINO Republicans, their logic was that we had to work together with them to stem the rush into Marxism that was happening.

Somehow, Republicans thought they would run another John McCain or Mitt Romney and that our combined efforts would defeat the rush into Marxism.

Then along came Donald J. Trump, and with him a renewed hope in the resurrection of America. His campaign slogan said it all, Make America Great Again. Because he was telling us, something that we knew all along, That both the Marxist Democrats and the globalist Republicans, were destroying this once great nation through their policies.

Trump was the person who caused us to see the difference between Republicans and conservatives. And the divide was huge.

Recall that every Republican who was elected in 2016 ran on the promise of repealing Obamacare, yet, it was never repealed even though Republicans had solid majorities in both houses of congress.

Why? Because even though we were fully supporting the Republican party they were not supporting us.





Speaker of the House, Paul Ryan, betrayed his promises and worked against the MAGA movement. So, nothing happened for President Trump’s first two years.

RINOs showed their stripes and revealed that they were globalists, not conservatives. The harder President Trump tried to move away from globalist policy, RINO Republicans, in concert with Marxist Democrats, refused to do as he demanded.

It gave Democrats the opening they needed to retake the House.

Understand that Trump spoke for the American people.

His commands were for the greater good of Americans first, not globalist elites. And that is why there was such open resistance to his policy by Republicans. Those of us who supported Trump may not have liked the man, but he was our representative in D.C.

He was our champion to rebuild America.

Trump was the perfect representative of Americans. He was flawed, a little rough around the edges, like most of us, but his ideas reflected the majority of us, perfectly. Under his leadership, even with Democrats and RINOs working against him, he was able to keep us out of wars, create brilliant peace treaties in the Middle-east, renegotiate treaties that hurt America, and revitalize our economy.

Until the China Flu pandemic, our economy was on fire.

More Americans were employed than at any time in 50 years, more blacks employed than at any time before, more women in the workforce, and small business was blooming as never before. Only Trump could have accomplished that because most politicians were working for other interests and not for the people of America.

Trump represented America first and was not a real Republican. He was in a class of its own… one we need to rekindle under the banner of the American Patriots Party. The treachery within the Republican Party is treason against patriots who believe that America must come first in their policies. Because of that, we need a new political party, and the sooner the better.

While the open hostility from Democrats is undeniable, Republicans still try to convince us that we are better off working with them than against them.

But their treachery against Trump openly assured this writer, at least, that we cannot work with Republicans. Not any longer. Just look at how they abandoned him en masse after January 6th. President Trump and every one of his supporters was left to the non-mercy of radical Marxist Democrats and RINO Republicans out to destroy us.

They combined in the. second impeachment of President Trump. Then began calling the masses of patriots who peaceably demonstrated in Washington D.C. on January 6th insurrectionist. They ruthlessly rounded them up and charged them with crimes way beyond their actual participation.

It was terrorism by our politicians against American Patriots.

Demon Democrats are now trying to pass legislation within the Patriot Acts of 2001

This will allow them to target American conservatives, with the help of RINOs. Both Democrats and RINO Republicans are trying to crush any patriotic movement, just as they joined forces to destroy the Tea Party in 2010.

Now President Trump states that he will work with the Republican party to retake the House of Representatives in 2022

Do not let the parties of backstabbing RINOs who call themselves Republicans fool you. They will not work for America, no matter how many times we vote them into power.

Republicans treat working Americans just as badly as Democrats treat African-Americans. They take us for granted, promise us the moon, and once back in D.C., abandoned us completely.

The coalition who voted for Trump was more than Republicans. It consisted of liberals, libertarians, Christian, Jewish and Muslim religious believers, working Americans, whether employees or small to medium size owners, ranchers, fishermen, farmers, and independent contractors.

All of whom had in common a love of freedom and independence from large, intrusive government.

Both Democrats and Republicans do not want individualism nor freedom for Americans,

The parties want us dependent on big government. Both Democrats and Republicans are the enemy of America and our founding principles.

That is why we need to put together an American Patriots Party to challenge both RINOs and Democrats.

Those real Patriots within the Republican Party, and some from the Democrat party, like Tulsi Gabbard, will join our efforts. Together, under the umbrella of an American Patriots Party, we will defeat both opposition parties.

If for no other reason than Patriots need to defend themselves from the combined attacks of Democrat/Republicans, we need an organization where like-minded, freedom-loving Americans can join forces.

We need a new American Patriots Party right now.

**************

About the author:

United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

Follow Joseph on parler @writerworks9

Join Joe at Gab @JRagonese