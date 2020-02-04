The symbiotic relationship between President Trump and the world

NAPLES: There is a side effect of the recent coronavirus in China that is literally changing the world’s economy. President Trump has a lot to do with that change, while the coronavirus is merely the icing on the cake. It is a worldwide symbiotic relationship that is hard to see at first but is as clear as glass when you put the pieces together.

President Trump has been working on equalizing the trade between China and America ever since his inauguration. Over the interference of Democrats and RINO’s, he has made surprising headway. This culminated in the recent phase one trade agreement with China. At the same time, President Trump has reversed Obama’s anti-capitalist policies and reintroduced a business-friendly atmosphere at home.

That difference has many businesses utilizing American made products rather than imports. Most of those imports came from China.

Simultaneously, President Trump put into motion the right series of events to allow some businesses to relocate back home from China. And many more to contemplate such a move. Enter the coronavirus.





With all manufacturing presently at a standstill in China due to the pandemic, and travel to and from China halted, those businesses contemplating relocating now have all the incentive they need to pull the plug and jump back to the safety of American soil.

All of this, combined with the recently passed treaty between the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, (USMCA) has put American workers back in the workforce in unheard-of numbers. Our economy in a position it hasn’t seen since the days of President Ronald Reagan. In fact, due to unemployment numbers, GDP, and a bullish stock market, we have surpassed Reagan’s blistering economy.

But wait, it only gets better. Brexit finally happened, opening the way for a great trade deal between the United Kingdom and the U.S. This will equalize the imbalance we have had with Europe ever since the end of WWII. Europe, including the U.K., has been allowed to impose import tariffs on American goods going to them while prohibiting us to tax their exports to America.

President Trump has clamored against this inequity ever since he first threw his hat into the ring as a Presidential contender. The new deal with Great Britain will set the bar for upcoming negotiations with the now weaker European Union.

And weakened they are.

BREXIT

With the exit of England from their organization, combined with resistance from Eastern European nations, the E.U. does not look good in the long run. Their bureaucratic, unelected leaders have driven Europe’s economy to near recession levels.

Combine that with the illegal immigration crisis they are undergoing, and it leaves its citizens in a revolutionary mood.

President Trump is the leader of that revolution.

The world is watching his leadership turn a depressed American economy under Obama into a thriving one that finds many ordinary Americans with expendable income for the first time in almost two decades. And everyone worldwide wants to jump on that bandwagon. It will force E.U. leadership to sign onto a revised treaty that equalizes trade with America.

In the Middle East, President Trump recently announced terms for a peace treaty between Israel and Palestine.

The Trump-hating mainstream media quickly jumped on Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ statement that there would never be a deal, saying, “A thousand no’s… Jerusalem is not for sale.” But, there were many Muslim countries who approved of the treaty, such as Saudia Arabia, who finance the Palestinian Authority.





Without that financial backing, there is no Palestine. Abbas ran directly to his Hamas militia partners after President Trump’s announcement, who jointly vowed to fight the Israelis and America to regain Jerusalem. But since Trump’s policies, including financial sanctions, and especially the assassination of Iranian General Qassim Suleimani, have drastically weakened Iran, Hamas, is severely weakened along with all the other Iranian surrogate militias, like Hezbollah in Lebanon, Iraq, and Syria.

That symbiotic relationship between President Trump and the rest of the world has inspired anti-government protests in places as disparate as Hong Kong, Tehran, and Paris. People throughout the world see America prosper under this great leader, and they want to become a part of the change.

And who would not? With a booming economy, personal wealth at levels never before seen, especially in minority groups, prospects for peace not envisioned only three years ago with nations like North Korea, China and Russia, and even hope for change in Iran; one would be a fool not to want to be part of this glorious renaissance from the dark ages of Obama.

That is, of course, unless you have no common sense, are illiterate of the facts, uneducated in handling money. A sheep who follows your leader to the slaughterhouse, wish to hurt yourself and those around you. Or your are a progressive Democrat.

