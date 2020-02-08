The State of the Union fallout – Presidential update or a political rally

WASHINGTON: With the firings of the Vindman brothers and Gordon Sondlom, the fallout from the Democrats failed impeachment and Senate acquittal continues following the President’s forceful State of the Union address. And Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s tearing up the people’s copy of the speech.

Pelosi’s excuse for her childish, some say illegal, temper tantrum, is that the State of the Union was little more than a 21st-century political rally for whatever political party occupies the White House. The Constitutional language is almost matter-of-fact in its mention of the SOTU. So what is the purpose of this heavily anticipated Presidential speech?

“He shall from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union, and recommend to their Consideration such Measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient,”

This doesn’t even require an annual reporting; simply, an occasional one.

As one striking example of the current use (or non-use) of its political potential: a nonincumbent newly elected president gives a SOTU speech only a week or so after his swearing-in. Now how does he know the “state” of the union? Hell, he just got there.





But, by god, he’s going to tell you just the same. His party leadership would go ballistic if their current “leader of the free world” didn’t tell the world of their party’s greatness. And for political trivia fans, it was President Reagan that began the

Given that the original intention (as many Constitutional items) has been somewhat corrupted; party advertising or not, the current methodology and show is what the “union” gets for its money (taxes) these days.

So, into the succeeding years of his presidency, the SOTU speeches have more of a political edge, the president has been through at least a modicum of political party battles with congress.

And the opposition, though once somewhat worthy as “the loyal opposition” is now surly, ill-mannered, pitiful and ineptly foolish uneducated wags.

These are the boorish, ignorant dolts who play with their i-phones or make facial gestures or rip up speeches; or come united in common attire as if they are part of a KKK rally in their striking white.

Many of these are citizens elected to congress who have, it seems, less respect for common manners and decency than most. A disregard for the culture long fought for by Americans.

A couple of the more chipper examples from the Democrats are:

1. Marrying one’s brother (FBI Investigating Whether Ilhan Omar Married Her Brother – January 27, 2020).

2. Calling the POTUS a mother-f*****

These, of course, are the same ones who played i-phone or just walked out of the chamber as if at a picture show.





But then there is the soon to be octogenarian who rudely reads and lip twitches while the POTUS speaks.

Guys – can someone check on Pelosi? – mumbling to herself

– face contortions

– eyes darting around

– confused head wobbles She is not well. pic.twitter.com/FM55AdaX9P — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 5, 2020

Then as a nearly 80-year-old ill-mannered brat with too much lipstick, pouts, rips up the people’s copy of the State of the Union speech in front of the entire “union,” and totters out in a huff. (Squad praises Pelosi for tearing up Trump’s SOTU speech | Fox News)

Note at the 1:00 minute mark, where Madam Speaker begins her stunt, the papers are obviously pre-torn. This was not an emotional reaction but a planned tantrum, as pointed out by the “media”

It seems apparent that the organizers (Founders) of the structure of the Constitution didn’t foresee the culture of political parties as they were organizing and writing. Had they been able to foretell they probably (perhaps even the liar Hamilton) would have only modified the Articles of Confederation by unanimous vote—which is all they were authorized to do.

Many see the founders as farsighted men. Men of great vision. Maybe so. Maybe not. Did they foresee the current vulgarian trash in the seats of the House of Representatives? Maybe that’s why they made the Constitutional entry for the SOTU so “matter-of-fact.”

Or maybe they were talking about the State of the Union–not the State of a Nation!