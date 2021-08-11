The Road to Vaccination Passports: Its about politics, not your health

SAN DIEGO The shoes keep dropping regarding vaccination passports. New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio is now requiring such passports to get into any restaurant, gym, or other place deemed as a leisure activity. This rule doesn’t seem to be in place for grocery shopping yet.

But that’s probably only a matter of time.

Naturally, city laws make us wonder about what will eventually come down from the federal level.

The Biden administration continues to insist that there will be no federal law about national vaccine passports.

Speaking on behalf of the president, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in April,





“There will be no federal vaccinations database and no federal mandate requiring everyone to obtain a single vaccination credential.”

Frankly, I don’t trust President Biden or the word of his spokesperson. I simply do no believe him. Or her.

That’s not merely because of an apparent mental illness allowing others to run the country by pulling his strings.

Even if Biden were operating at full brain capacity I am convinced his administration’s decisions would be exactly the same.

The man has a record of lies, flip-flops, and cave-ins to political pressure. Make no mistake: If the wind is blowing toward a national vaccine passport, Biden will eventually blow that way as well.

But whether the lies are coming from Joe Biden, from others in his administration, or Democrat politicians in general, there is nothing about our current political climate that should lead us to believe that there will be no federal mandate.

As it happens, all federal employees are already required a vaccination card to remain employed. It stretches credulity to think this won’t go farther.

Be that as it may, even apart from an official federal mandate, we could still easily end up with something virtually identical for all intents and purposes.

As we learned from the lockdowns and mask mandates of 2020, all the country needs is federal “guidance” to inspire state governors to enforce their own fiat-laced executive orders.

One way or the other we are on the road to extremely limited freedoms.

When we ponder the motives behind vaccination passports, the dire future looks even more certain.

History has shown that government restrictions on behavior exist primarily for the sake of control. Since they know that fear is a key factor in maintaining control, they act as they care about your safety. They do not.

They do not for a second truly believe these vaccine I.D.’s are necessary for a healthy life. This can be easily proven.

Actually, any observant person already knows this.

What follows is simply a reminder of a political phenomenon and hypocritical action easily observed. The truth is glaringly apparent to any who wants to see it.

To start with, if politicians really believed in the wondrous powers of this vaccine they would be more consistent. When Trump was still president working vigorously to cut through red tape and get this vaccine released ASAP, Biden, Harris, and all kinds of other Democrats expressed great distrust.

“The way he (Trump) talks about the vaccine is not particularly rational. He’s talking about it being ready, he’s going to talk about moving it quicker than the scientists think it should be moved … . People don’t believe that he’s telling the truth, therefore they’re not at all certain they’re going to take the vaccine. And one more thing: If and when the vaccine comes, it’s not likely to go through all the tests that need to be done, and the trials that are needed to be done.” -Joe Biden August, 2020

“Well, I think that’s going to be an issue for all of us. I will say that I would not trust Donald Trump and it would have to be a credible source of information that talks about the efficacy and the reliability of whatever he’s talking about,”-Kamala Harris, September, 2020

Apparently, doubts about a vaccine and the speed with which it was produced were reasonable when Trump was still president. Now that Trump is no longer president Biden’s reset button provides a much different point of view. Now, he feels it’s important that everybody get the shot.

“So please, please get vaccinated,” he said in July of 2021. “Get vaccinated now.”

Would he be talking this way if Trump were still president? Would Harris? Of course not! Politics, and not safety, are driving this thing.

A second observation about vaccination passports:

Inasmuch as this vaccine card will be an identity card, are Democrats now going to push for required ID at voting polls on election day? Will they be making sure that illegal residents cannot vote in our elections?

While asking this question keep in mind a related irony; illegal immigrants (many of whom are not being tested for Covid-19) are being let across our borders in record numbers through the green light of the Biden administration. How does this support concern for our health?

But, of course, such inconsistencies are not supposed to be noticed.

Anyone who does notice will be called a racist. That’s how they shut you up these days. During the McCarthy era, they called you a communist if you spoke up. Now they call you a racist. It’s the same witch hunt with different titles.

Add to this the fact that many city officials and governors who call for the vaccine also called for the police to stand down during the riots last year, and we get rather vivid illustrations as to how much our politicians care about our safety.

Those were only the simple, obvious, in-your-face observations.

This doesn’t even take into account that one who cares about your safety would not force you at threat of your job to take a vaccine that has not yet been FDA approved, or that some doctors are coming out with data about how vaccinated people are getting Covid-19 anyway.

Not to mention other doctors who say that getting Covid-19 and recovering provides much more reliable immunization.

Obviously, for every doctor with one viewpoint or study, we are hearing from other doctors with an opposing position.

Not being doctors ourselves we feel frustrated and helpless when hearing contradictory advice from the medical community. Some say that natural immunization lasts only a few months. Others say it’s for life. I’m not a doctor so I can’t tell you who to believe.

I do know this: Remaining on YouTube uncensored is not the definition of “true science.”

Let us instead concede that the jury is still out on vaccination as opposed to heard immunity or possibly the reliability of both. In this vein, if our politicians cared about our health they would want us to hear each side and make a responsible choice.

But the party that touts itself as “pro-choice” doesn’t really believe it’s your body and your choice, not unless there’s another human body inside to be aborted.

We could go on. We could talk about the social gatherings of politicians caught without masks in locales where their own laws required masks, or elected officials caught taking off their masks when official photo-opts were over. Such incidents speak volumes about how seriously they take the Covid-19 danger.

Nobody denies that the virus is real. Nobody is speaking against sensible precautions. But we have every right to doubt the justification of fascist-style laws: When they say this vaccination card is for our safety, they simply are not telling the truth.

If we allow the government to take away our most basic rights of employment and travel, we leave everything else in our Constitution as fair game.

This is Bob Siegel, making the obvious, obvious.

####

