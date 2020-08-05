The Righting: Righting the Lefties who love themselves so much

There is an online news and opinion source called The Righting. As something of a subtitle, it promotes itself as a source for “Alerting Liberal Audiences to Today’s Headlines from The Right.” This is clear and forthright as to its purpose. It is a clear statement of what it is and what it does.

The list of sources runs to several dozen of what or who are referred to as, on the “right” i.e., often synonymously referred to as conservative. Some of these “rightists” are often at odds with others in opinion, but that is the point. The Righting runs the gamut from postings of Pat Buchanan, The American Conservative, Rush Limbaugh, to many conservative-wannabes who cast the South as foolish though reliable conservative voters.

WND, Newsmax, Breitbart, CNF, AFA, The Daily Caller, and CommDigiNews are only a handful of sources likely listed by The Righting on any given day.





Why so many who claim viewpoints on the right?

This could be a question with a difficult answer, at least from those on what is called “the left.” The alternate names for the “left” change so often (liberals, progressives, socialists, etc.) it is difficult to call them anything but “the left.” As in, wish they be left.

Nevertheless, the answer lies in the self-importance of this left-handed cabal. The left does not “report” as much as they perform. And like actors, these leftists present themselves as demonstratively the center of importance. Their love of themselves is exceeded, perhaps, only by their hatred for the “right” or feasibly the Confederate Battle Flag. They do seem to hate religious symbols i.e. The Cross of St. Andrew (the battle flag).

Hatred lies in the bed of selfishness and self-importance.

This cabal of leftists, deign to offer the public the “news” so the public may have learned the truth only they (the leftists) know and fathom, e,g. Trump is a crook. He robbed Hillary– as one glowing example.

When caught in (sometimes candid) moments of dialogue the anger and flamboyance are almost comical if not so dangerous to free expression (or free press). These people have only portrayed and pretended to be newsmen and journalists for so long that they no longer can convince anyone.

Lawrence O’Donnell had a really bad night on August 29, 2017.

Therefore, nature abhorring a vacuum, there are plenty of people who can read and write and think and ask questions.

They don’t need to listen to screaming children like Lawrence O’Donnell or Jim Acosta or political failures like Joe Scarborough and his lady, Mika (Abraham Lincoln was her favorite founding father) Brzezinski. So there is an explosion of those (necessarily) on the right who, whether in 100% agreement or not, know the difference in the 18th century (Founding Fathers) and the 19th century President (Abraham Lincoln)

Nor do these same people need the cabal of children in the White House Daily briefing room asking questions as if they are God speaking down to the White House representative. Though oddly enough, most of the cabal has a language barrier thrown up featuring Jr. High limitations.





So, the “left” and its media is really nothing more than lazy busybodies.

Lazy because they want to be employed directly or indirectly by the government. And busybodies because they are sure that with their own importance, they should direct everyone else. Doing it fiercely because they are important unto themselves.

And whether news or opinion (probably a bit of both) this anger always lies in the notion that the left-wing knows best for everybody else’s needs. This is the perfect description of Karl Marx. He and his band of newsmen and scribblers also knowing that they know what is best for the people.

For those who recall the old Soviet Union’s news for the people when the Communist Party ran the soviet state(s), there were really two agencies. The newspaper Pravda and the News distributor, TASS (Telegraph Agency of the Soviet Union). Information coming out of The Soviet Union was only from this single agency.

These venues had circulation and reporting (of whatever the state-authorized) throughout the soviet massive land empire. Nevertheless, nature, abhorring a vacuum even back then saw the broadcasts of Radio Free Europe broadcast through the same empire.

No matter how self-important “leftists” believe themselves to be, they will ultimately destroy themselves. Like Dorian Gray, the leftist may look in the mirror and love himself; but the picture gets uglier and uglier.

Paul Yarbrough writes novels, short stories, poetry, and essays. His first novel. Mississippi Cotton is a Kindle bestseller.

His author site can be found on Amazon. He writes political commentary for CommDigiNews.