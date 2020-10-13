Home PoliticsCommentary The return of Mobius, Keith Olbermann’s massive sci-fi id
CommentaryFeaturedPolitics

The return of Mobius, Keith Olbermann’s massive sci-fi id

by Stephen Z. Nemo
written by Stephen Z. Nemo
Olbermann, Trump, Conservatives

WASHINGTON. When thinking of former sports and political commentator Keith Olbermann, one is instantly reminded of the invisible monster from the 1956 sci-fi classic film “Forbidden Planet.” You may recall how some crew members of the starship C-57D are killed by a ferocious, unseen creature. By the film’s end, we discover the monster emanates from the twisted subconscious of the brilliant scientist Mobius (Walter Pidgeon).

Olbermann, Trump, Conservatives

Mobius experiments with mind-expanding technology in the film “Forbidden Planet.” CDN screen capture.

Monsters from the id

Mobius unleashed his inner demon while experimenting with a mind-expanding technology he discovers from a long-dead alien civilization. As Commander John Adams (Leslie Nielsen) tells Mobius,

“We’re all part monsters in our subconscious, so we have laws and religion!”

So, should we fear the monster thrashing and raging from Keith Olbermann’s overactive id?

Olbermann, Trump, Conservatives

Captain John Adams speaks with Mobius in the film “Forbidden Planet.” CDN screen capture.

According to Olbermann:


“The terrorist Trump must be defeated, must be destroyed, must be devoured at the ballot box, and then he, and his enablers, and his supporters, and his collaborators, and the Mike Lees and the William Barrs, and Sean Hannitys, and the Mike Pences, and the Rudy Gullianis and the Kyle Rittenhouses and the Amy Coney Barretts must be prosecuted and convicted and removed from our society while we try to rebuild it and to rebuild the world Trump has destroyed by turning it over to a virus.”
Twitter’s swamp
Olbermann, Trump, Conservatives

Keith Olbermann rails against his “Worst People in the world” from his Twitter perch. CDN screen capture.

Having lost his positions at cable channels ESPN and MSNBC, Olbermann’s ever-expanding id is now on within the small confines of Twitter and YouTube. This may raise some eyebrows among conservatives considering the strict prohibition by these social media sites against so-called “hate speech.”

Read more from Mr. Curmudgeon here

According to Olbermann, the left’s brave new world can only begin after Stalinist show trials have relegated those opposed to Bernie Sander’s socialism and Hillary Clinton’s craven corruption to concentration camps. With a “basket of deplorables” slated for the hangman’s noose or volleys from the summary firing squad.

Lucky for us, our laws are informed by Western, Judeo/Christian tradition, as Commander John Adams reminded the megalomaniacal Mobius above. A poignant nudge to the nation’s moviegoers then in the midst of the Cold War.

A Stalinist show trial of the 1940s. Photo via Wikipedia, https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Moscow_Trial_1945.jpg.

Little man, big monster

Getting back to Olbermann, you’d be forgiven for thinking him the raging id of a declining news media. No longer restrained by the standards and practices governing broadcast news, Olbermann has joined the crazed ankle-biters that comprise the hyperventilating Twitter mob.

Cyberpsychologist John Suler of Rider University calls Twitter’s dominant Olbermann-like behavior “online disinhibition effect.” His theory being that with no face-to-face contact online, this lack of personal relationship brings out our inner monster. Once stripped of their humanity, there’s no telling what twittering Olbermanns will do to the objects of their impersonal Internet scorn: such as remove them from society or relegate them to the gas chamber.

Moster of the id from the film “Forbidden Planet.” CDN screen capture..

Someone, please remind me why I should fear artificial intelligence when the human mind has proven itself quite capable of producing monsters the likes of which neither science nor science fiction can conjure.

**************************************************************************************************

Top Images: Commentator Keith Olbermann inside a still from the film “Forbidden Plannet.” CDN screen capture.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Stephen Z. Nemo

Originally from Los Angeles, Stephen Z. Nemo has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area and now resides in South Florida.

You may also like

Donald J. Trump Vs. Joe Biden, how they...

Under COVID: Doctor can you heal thyself when...

Happy Columbus Day! Banks closed, stocks up, all...

Big Tech and the censoring of what you...

Celebrate autumn with a healthy Cranberry Angel Food...

Angels and demons: Halloween tales from New Orleans...

Why Nancy Pelosi wants to change the 25th...

Why March For Faith is America’s wake up...

No Justice for ANTIFA and anarchists, no peace...

Democrat’s Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi: Crazy...