The return of Mobius, Keith Olbermann’s massive sci-fi id

WASHINGTON. When thinking of former sports and political commentator Keith Olbermann, one is instantly reminded of the invisible monster from the 1956 sci-fi classic film “Forbidden Planet.” You may recall how some crew members of the starship C-57D are killed by a ferocious, unseen creature. By the film’s end, we discover the monster emanates from the twisted subconscious of the brilliant scientist Mobius (Walter Pidgeon).

Monsters from the id

Mobius unleashed his inner demon while experimenting with a mind-expanding technology he discovers from a long-dead alien civilization. As Commander John Adams (Leslie Nielsen) tells Mobius,

“We’re all part monsters in our subconscious, so we have laws and religion!”

So, should we fear the monster thrashing and raging from Keith Olbermann’s overactive id?

According to Olbermann:





“The terrorist Trump must be defeated, must be destroyed, must be devoured at the ballot box, and then he, and his enablers, and his supporters, and his collaborators, and the Mike Lees and the William Barrs, and Sean Hannitys, and the Mike Pences, and the Rudy Gullianis and the Kyle Rittenhouses and the Amy Coney Barretts must be prosecuted and convicted and removed from our society while we try to rebuild it and to rebuild the world Trump has destroyed by turning it over to a virus.”

Twitter’s swamp

Having lost his positions at cable channels ESPN and MSNBC, Olbermann’s ever-expanding id is now on within the small confines of Twitter and YouTube. This may raise some eyebrows among conservatives considering the strict prohibition by these social media sites against so-called “hate speech.”

According to Olbermann, the left’s brave new world can only begin after Stalinist show trials have relegated those opposed to Bernie Sander’s socialism and Hillary Clinton’s craven corruption to concentration camps. With a “basket of deplorables” slated for the hangman’s noose or volleys from the summary firing squad.

Lucky for us, our laws are informed by Western, Judeo/Christian tradition, as Commander John Adams reminded the megalomaniacal Mobius above. A poignant nudge to the nation’s moviegoers then in the midst of the Cold War.

Little man, big monster

Getting back to Olbermann, you’d be forgiven for thinking him the raging id of a declining news media. No longer restrained by the standards and practices governing broadcast news, Olbermann has joined the crazed ankle-biters that comprise the hyperventilating Twitter mob.

Cyberpsychologist John Suler of Rider University calls Twitter’s dominant Olbermann-like behavior “online disinhibition effect.” His theory being that with no face-to-face contact online, this lack of personal relationship brings out our inner monster. Once stripped of their humanity, there’s no telling what twittering Olbermanns will do to the objects of their impersonal Internet scorn: such as remove them from society or relegate them to the gas chamber.

Someone, please remind me why I should fear artificial intelligence when the human mind has proven itself quite capable of producing monsters the likes of which neither science nor science fiction can conjure.

**************************************************************************************************

Top Images: Commentator Keith Olbermann inside a still from the film “Forbidden Plannet.” CDN screen capture.