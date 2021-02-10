The reporting of deaths at the Jan. 6th Capitol riot are classic fake news

“Don’t dare call them protesters. They were a riotous mob. Insurrectionists. Domestic terrorists. It’s that basic. It’s that simple,” Biden said in response to the January 6th Capitol takeover. Backed up by every MSM media, the trashing of conservatives began with the false narrative that events on January 6th were the worst event to occur in America’s 277-year history. Worse than 9/11. It was worse than Pearl Harbor. As proof, they sensationalized that five deaths on that day. But the truth is far from their fake news.

Those five deaths they tout as proof of conservative violence is where the story ends.

No proof, no follow-up, and no sensational stories of grief over the deaths on that day; save for this one.

Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick has been honored by almost every police hating Democrat across the country because he is the face of the “insurrection.” It is always tragic when a police officer is killed in the line of duty, but every death has a truth to it. Liberals were quick to say that Officer Sicknick’s death was due to blunt force injury. That a MAGA-crazed Trump supporter hit him with a fire extinguisher. Which would be horrible, if it were true. Only it is not.

Democrat hypocrisy all day, every day

If Officer Sicknick’s death is proof that the Capitol takeover is more heinous than the months of riots, death, and destruction brought upon by Marxist BLM and anarchist Antifa. When anyone dares mention that billions of dollars in damages, death, and destruction have been the face of the Democrat party since May of 2020, they shut down any reason with the absurdity that “five people died in the Capitol riots, including a police officer.”





The Major Cities Chiefs Association is a professional association comprised of local law enforcement heads from the 69 largest police agencies in the United States reports that:

There were 574 protests that involved acts of violence, some of which were severe. This violence was limited to only 7% of all protests and in most cases, the acts were perpetrated by individuals or small groups that infiltrated the larger protests.

However, throughout 2020, Democrats who now cry over Officer Sicknick shed not one tear for Officer David Dorn, killed in St. Louis during a protest. The Federalist provides a list of officers injured or killed just in June of 2020 (Here’s A List Of The Police Killed Or Injured In The Last Week’s Violence). However, a video of Democrats calling for calm, asking for peace, bemoaning the injury and death of Police does not exist.

So how did officer Brian Sicknick die?

Soon after the surge of patriots into the Capitol on January 6th, 2021, the MSM breathlessly reported that shots had been fired inside the Capitol and the next day that a Capitol Policeman had collapsed and later died after being struck in the head with a fire extinguisher wielded by a Trump supporter. Which is not true.

The Law Officer, a pro-police media site, writes in Officer Brian Sicknick was not beaten by a fire extinguisher -Why Does The Media Continue To Lie?

“Yet beyond the politics and pandering, there are facts.

And while we do not have the autopsy results yet, sources have advised that there are no indications that Officer Sicknick sustained blunt force trauma. This coincides with what his family said just days after his death, indicating that they believed he may have died from a medical condition. If our suspicion proves correct, then Officer Sicknick’s death was undeniably used as a prop for the sake of politics, and even worse, for the sake of political gain.

Making this matter even more political, federal investigators announced that they are “struggling” to build a murder case against anyone in his death.”

While final autopsy results are pending, the family has indicated that the officer’s death may have been due to a medical condition.

The Jan 6th death toll was stressed as five dying because of a riot incited by President Trump.

In fact, that thesis is the basis of the impeachment trial now being held by the U.S. Senate. However, that thesis is as false as Joe Biden’s promise not to raise taxes on the middle-class.



Far-left CNN has even begun to tell the truth on their Trump-hating newscast. Possibly as a way to prepare their brain dead audience when the facts do emerge. A CNN article carries the headline: “Investigators struggle to build murder case in death of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick.”

The article confirms s that officer Sicknick, who died a day after the storming of the U.S. Capitol building, was not killed by blunt force trauma.

Which pretty much destroys the false narrative of death while fighting protesters trying to enter the Capitol.

Not that leftists will stop using the lie in arguing that the Capitol takeover was the worst event in American history.

To Democrats, tell the lie often enough and it becomes the truth. (How liars create the ‘illusion of truth’) Nonetheless, the FBI has been unable to find any point during the takeover where the officer received a head injury, or any life-threatening event, as CNN reported.



And they have combed over hours of footage from many different angles. The FBI cannot find a perpetrator to arrest in this death. The truth is that we do not know what the cause of officer Sicknick’s death was. The autopsy report is being hidden.



As Officer Sicknick was cremated, the truth may never be known. His family has asked that his death not become political, as Sicknick was a Trump supporter; however, that ship has already left. Democrats from the Bidens to Pelosi and Schumer stood, bowed their head, and dropped a singular crocodile tear. I wonder if they knew then, or now, that Sicknick was a Trump supporter?

So, if that death was not caused as a result of the Capitol incident, what about the other death declared to be President Trump’s fault?

That has been touted as proof of how violent American Patriots are? Democrats are not fooling around in the condemnation of the 75 million Trump voters or in their hate for President Trump (Maxine Waters Wants Donald Trump Charged With Premeditated Murder for Capitol Riot – Newsweek)





Those shots fired inside the Capitol that killed Babbitt and that the leftist press salivating over, were shot by a Capitol Policeman. Babbitt was wrong in what she was doing and should have been prosecuted for her unlawful behavior. But she posed no threat to any officer and did not deserve to die for criminal trespass to a government building. (Ashli Babbitt’s tragic death at the Capitol: A shot heard round the world)

The following video is very violent. Viewers bewarned.

The officer who pulled the trigger on Ashli has yet to be identified, in stark contrast to Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey. Sheskey is the officer who shot and wounded Jacob Blake, an armed black man who was in the commission of a crime. In less than two days Sheskey was identified.

In the Kenosha riots, 17 -year-old Kevin Rittenhouse was quickly identified

Rittenhouse is the teen that shot three ANTIFA criminals in self-defense, killing two. (Law and Order: Is Kyle Rittenhouse the canary in the chaos coal mine)



Yet, more than a month later, the officer who shot and killed a patriotic protester, has vanished from sight. Her death did not fit the carefully crafted narrative of violent Trump supporters trying to take over the United States government by armed force. Which is what an insurrection is. Only Trump supporters, who are generally law-abiding, were not armed.

So, we know nothing about that officer or the circumstances of the death of a patriot. She was not mourned by CNN, or MSNBC or even Fox. She was after all a Trump supporter not worthy of Biden’s fake platitudes.

The other three deaths are less known and clouded in the fog of misinformation.

Rosanne Boyland, 34, a resident of Kennesaw, Georgia, reportedly died after being crushed in the melee. Reports surfaced, if you look hard enough, that she fell as protesters pushed against police lines. When police pushed back, she was trampled, fatally, by the mob.



Rather than report the facts of her tragic demise, the MSM chose to highlight her criminal record. Plus the fact that she was a Trump supporter.

The hypocrisy is lost to many, as somehow we are supposed to not mention the criminal records of:

Trayvon Martin in Florida,

Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri,

Freddie Gray in Baltimore, Maryland,

Ahmad Arbery, in Glynn County, Georgia,

George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota

And a host of others too numerous to mention in this article, because they are Democrats chosen few.



Needless to say, Boyland’s death was a tragic accident that could have happened at a music concert – and has. Of course, that doesn’t fit the Democrat narrative. So we will simply forget about the specifics of her death and generalize about the violence brought about by conservatives.

The other deaths are only mentioned in passing and are presumed to be from medical conditions.

Benjamin Phillips, 50, a computer programmer from Schuylkill county, Pennsylvania, also suffered a fatal medical condition. However, he was nowhere near the Capitol building. Witnesses told the Philadelphia-Inquirer that he was last seen looking for parking. Before the president gave his speech at the “Save America March.”

The last death reported was Kevin Greeson, 55, of rural Athens, Alabama. Greeson died of an apparent heart attack at an unknown point during the events. His family confirmed that he had a history of high blood pressure. That “in the midst of the excitement” he succumbed to his medical condition. There are no reports that place him at the Capitol, and he most likely perished at Trump’s speech.

These people are included simply to add to the death toll in order to hype the lies that the mostly peaceful protest in the nation’s capital on January 6th, was the most awful coup attempt in America’s history.



But actual facts and truth destroy Democrat narratives each time one learns them. The number of dead hasn’t changed, but the circumstances are anything but what we are told. Including just who the “insurrectionists” were.



