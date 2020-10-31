The Red Wave is coming: Trump 2020 and Democrats cannot stop it!

Democrats have already signaled their nefarious intentions following the Election next Tuesday. They already assume that President Trump will win in a landslide, but are preparing to fight the will of the people through other means. In fact, John Podesta, Hillary’s campaign manager for her failed 2016 presidential run, has war-gamed what Democrat reaction should be in that case.

John Podesta, playing the role of Biden in their fictional war game, contends that his party won’t let him concede the race, a tactic he tried with Hillary in 2016, and instead alleges “voter suppression.” You know, the catch-all lie the left goes to every time a Democrat loses.

In this Democrat fantasy, Podesta, pretending to be Biden, persuades the Democratic governors of Trump-won states, such as Wisconsin and Michigan, to send pro-Biden electors to the Electoral College. This is a bit far out as there has already been one SCOTUS ruling on this issue, called the faithless electors ruling, that states electors can be punished if electors do not abide by the voter’s wishes.

However, the position of never conceding the election, under any circumstances, is now cemented in Democrat strategy.

And why not? Besides their war game planning, they have elaborate plans to continually stuff ballot boxes with enough fraudulent votes to steal the election after election day. We have seen this pay off for Democrats in state races over and over again.





That plot has also been telegraphed by Democrats, through their propaganda ministry, the legacy press.

The MSM has firmly planted in the minds of the uninformed that Trump will appear to win on election night. However, in the following weeks enough mail-in votes to overturn election night’s results will be found.

So embedded in this strategy to deny that Trump won, Facebook, Google, and Twitter have all stated that they will not allow anyone to declare a winner for several weeks after November 3rd. So if you try to post “Trump won,” your post will be deleted by big brother high-tech.

No one will be allowed to declare a winner.

I can’t wait to see how the MSM television stations handle this with Fox News getting the scoop on all of them? Thus causing a ratings jump just for reporting the news. Of course, along with that rating boost goes higher revenues. We shall see how they wiggle and squirm trying not to report the truth.

If you thought hanging chads were bad in 2000, wait until you see the unreadable postmarked ballots of 2020!

That is why Democrat lawyers have already sued in several states to allow mail-in ballots that are postmarked by the election, to be counted for up to two weeks later.

That date will be a challenge by the army of Democrat lawyers already preparing lawsuits in preparation for November 3rd. At some point, a suit will be brought. When enough votes for Biden aren’t had on November 3, lawsuits to accept ballots where the postmark isn’t there, or readable will ensue. They will try any tactic to delay a final result.

Frivolous lawsuits will be filed on behalf of Democrats to delay and overturn the voter’s choice in ways that will make Al Gore’s lawyers blush. Nonetheless, an Obama-appointed federal judge will rule in favor of overturning all Constitutionally acceptable election precedents to aid in the Democrat’s attempts to steal the election.

This election will eventually end up at the Supreme Court of the United State.

Now it becomes evident why Amy Coney Barrett’s timely appointment was so necessary. With a never-Trump Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, who would have voted with the Democrat justices just to smite PresidentTrump, the election would have been overturned.

Fate intervened to place Barrett in the position to uphold the Constitution at just the right time. Many would call it an act of God. But be sure, Barrett will not side with the President or the former V.P. She will apply the law as written, as will Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Thomas – who is the conservative thought leader of this court.

In the meantime, back to that war game that Democrats played to scheme an overthrow of the duly elected president, they contrived to pressure California, Oregon, and Washington into threatening to secede from the union if Trump takes office.





While some see this as only a war game, in reality, it is practice for the real thing.

Simultaneously with the threatened succession, the Democratic House unilaterally names Biden president.

“At that point in the scenario,” the New York Times’ Ben Smith explains, “the nation stopped looking to the media for cues, and waited to see what the military would do.”

A bit far fetched, nonetheless, it shows just how Democrat’s mindsets are into stealing this election, by all means possible.

In furtherance of this conspiracy, with their partners in the MSM, false stories about a rift between the military and this president showed up on all media.

Especially heinous was the false story in the “Atlantic.”

That fake news claimed that President Trump refused to visit the graves of WWI soldiers and Marines. Furthermore stating that he called our war dead, losers. That bit of fakery gave rise to a spate of stories about the military marching Trump out of the White House.

A lie that Biden and Harris have continued to repeat, despite it being proven wrong. Where are the Twitter and Facebook censors over that bit of tomfoolery?

President Trump and the military

While the military has changed a great deal since the Obama purges of Constitutionally minded flag officers. The military, as a whole, remains non-political. The elected President is their Commander-in-Chief. A military coup is not in the works, no matter how Democrats fantasize about it.

The real story is how desperate Democrats are trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election, and how far they are willing to go in those dreams.

It plainly demonstrates that even Democrats do not believe the polls, and foresee a red wave of unprecedented proportions.

All the signs are there, as more people have already voted than did in the entire 2016 election; with estimates of up to 70% of eligible voters casting a vote by November 3rd.

Both the military and courts will be dead ends in Democrats nefarious plots to steal the election.

Their only hope lies in stuffing the ballot boxes enough to win this election. As in Chicago in 1960. A move that won the election for John Fitzgerald Kennedy. Back then a gracious Richard Nixon did not contest the election. But had he, the results of that election would have been different.

But things are not as civilized as they were in 1960. The 2000 election gives a preview of the struggle that lays ahead after election night. For weeks thousands of lawyers, on both sides, will argue cases before both state and federal judges. They will argue over faded and missing postmarks. Other obscure issues will also be argued in courts far and wide.

That is why it is so important for every patriot to vote in this election.

Every legal vote will matter. If enough patriots vote, it will counteract voter fraud. The newly aligned Supreme Court will take care of legal challenges, ensuring a fair election as envisioned by our founders.

If you, or anyone that you know, have not yet voted by mail or early voting, I urge you to cast your ballot next Tuesday.

Be a proud part of this historic red wave that is coming. It will be something to tell your grandchildren about. But coming it is, and no amount of Democrat skullduggery will stop it.

Be prepared for weeks of Democrat schemes trying to overturn this election. Do not be disheartened.

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

Follow Joseph on Parler.com @writerworks9

Lead Image:

President of the United States Donald Trump speaking with supporters at a “Make America Great Again” campaign rally at Phoenix Goodyear Airport in Goodyear, Arizona.

Please attribute to Gage Skidmore if used elsewhere.