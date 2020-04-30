The real reasons De Blasio and leftists target Orthodox Jews

LOS ANGELES: New York Mayor De Blasio has shown his true blue color in harassing Orthodox Jews in New York. The Mayor threatened to arrest those who gathered to bid a final farewell to a religious leader.

The Coronavirus pandemic has allowed blue state governors and mayors to follow Rahm Emanuel’s political advice to never let a good crisis go to waste. What people do not realize is that Emanuel’s advice is based on Saul Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals. Red state governors are already beginning to open up their states for business, while blue state leaders are locking down, clamping down, and cracking down hard.

The worst of the bunch is New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio.

The man born into this world as Warren Wilhelm has used his power to reward friends and punish enemies. He likes blacks and Muslims. His wife Shirley McRary is black, and she repeatedly gets appointed to six-figure jobs on commissions that do everything but real work. (De Blasio appoints wife head of coronavirus racial inequality task force)

He has given taxpayer dollars to everyone from Al Sharpton to Islamist Linda Sarsour. Like many leftists, DeBlasio has Jews at the bottom of his priority pyramid.





Whatever antipathy he and other leftist mayors and governors may have toward Jews, their hostility toward Orthodox Jews knows no bounds.

De Blasio is praised for announcing that he would have his administration personally deliver Halal meals to Muslims celebrating Ramadan. Muslims gathering together for their holiday is a joy to be celebrated.

Sadly, Orthodox Jews trying to attend a funeral for one of their own were not given the same religious courtesy. They had a permit for the gathering, and they wore masks. De Blasio did not care. He threatened to have these Orthodox Jews arrested as they stood outside to watch the funeral procession.

“Something absolutely unacceptable happened in Williamsburg tonite: a large funeral gathering in the middle of this pandemic. When I heard, I went there myself to ensure the crowd was dispersed. And what I saw WILL NOT be tolerated so long as we are fighting the Coronavirus.

My message to the Jewish community, and all communities, is this simple: the time for warnings has passed. I have instructed the NYPD to proceed immediately to summons or even arrest those who gather in large groups. This is about stopping this disease and saving lives. Period.”

Groups of Muslims gathering together receive meals delivered to them. Groups of blacks gathering together on street corners are protected from systemic racism. Groups of Jews gathering together to mourn their dead are threatened with jail.

There are three reasons why this leftist double standard against Jews in general and Orthodox Jews in particular exists.

The most harmful explanation is straight anti-Semitism.

For the most bigoted people in the world, the hatred of the Jew is as old as time itself. Anti-Semitic tropes range from Jews controlling the global money supply to blood libel accusations of poisoning the water of Arab children. Outside of Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, very few politicians have outright overt hostility toward Jews. Those claiming that they only hate Zionists or Israel usually use that as a fig leaf to cover up virulent hatred Jews.

Another explanation for anti-Jewish behavior is fear of Muslims.

Most Muslims are not terrorists, but most terrorists in recent decades have been radicalized Muslims. A common tactic of Islamists is to cry wolf in the form of blaming Islamophobia. Phobias are irrational fears, while the fears over radical Islam are completely reasonable. The September 11th, 2001 attacks were committed by radical Muslims in the name of Islam.

There has not been an attack of Christian terrorism in America this century. An act of Jewish terrorism in America is impossible to find.

De Blasio can threaten Jews because he knows they will not try to murder him. Even the many Muslims who do not resort to physical violence know how to play political hardball. They are totally comfortable wielding political power. Jews by nature are terrified of complaining to anyone but each other. They do not riot or march in the streets. They meekly obey. In the real world, the meek inherit nothing.

Politics is often a zero-sum game, and far too many Muslims see anything bad for the Jews as good for the Muslims.





While both of these explanations deal with all Jews equally, Orthodox Jews are the easiest Jews to identify.

Secular Jews are Americanized. They wear baseball caps or no head covering at all rather than the traditional yarmulkes of the Modern Orthodox or the black garb of the Chasidic. Secular Jews can hide and blend in. Orthodox Jews stand out.

For those wanting to harass Jews, the Orthodox make for the most easily identifiable targets.

There is no concrete evidence that De Blasio personally despises Jews. While he clearly coddles Muslims, that seems more in line with his hardened leftism rather than due to the competing interests of Muslims and Jews.

Leftists tend to support Islamists due to a shared disdain for Western culture.

The third and last explanation is what defines De Blasio. He is a hardcore leftist.

His bigotry is not racial or ethnic, but ideological. Leftists are fueled by their bitter hatred of conservatives and even moderate Republicans. For the left, politics is personal and conservatives are an enemy that must be destroyed. Orthodox Jews overwhelmingly vote Republican. About 90% of Chasidic Jews vote Republican. Support among Orthodox Jews for President Donald Trump is sky-high.

Many of these voters cast their ballots based on Israel and its conflict with Iran. Trump is a hero in Israel. He has streets named after him there.

De Blasio knows that Orthodox Jews will not be voting for him.

Therefore, he has nothing to lose by antagonizing them. They are an impediment that needs to be crushed. Luckily for De Blasio and other leftist executives, non-Orthodox Jews are happy to do his dirty work. Those Jews are overwhelmingly liberal, and many of them dislike Orthodox Jews almost as much as the anti-Semites. While a portion of liberal Jews condemned De Blasio’s anti-Jewish rhetoric because it was wrong, other liberal Jews gave tepid criticism out of expediency.

They effectively said, “Those bad Jews are a small number of Jews. We are the good (liberal, obedient) Jews. Do not lump us in with them.”

They criticized De Blasio for blaming all Jews but would have been perfectly fine had he only attacked Orthodox Jews.

De Blasio took the most marginalized segment of the most marginalized group in world history and went after them.

Throwing Orthodox Jews under the bus is a common practice for non-Orthodox Jews. It allows the non-Orthodox Jews to curry favor with the left in the hopes that it will buy them some peace. They get the acceptance of the political cool kids in the misguided hope that those political cool kids will never turn on them. De Blasio and other leftist leaders exploit this weakness for maximum political benefit.

The Jew-haters get to bully some Jews overtly while bullying the complicit Jews through intimidation. The ideological bigots get to target the hated conservative Republicans and Trump supporters.

Bigotry will exist forever. It can never be completely eradicated.

It will only be eliminated from power when Jews stand up and fight back. Orthodox Jews are passionate but too few in numbers. Secular Jews would have to overcome their rage toward Republicans to switch sides, but even that would not be a large enough army.

The Christians are a powerful force, but there are not enough of them in New York.

The only hope is that states and cities run by blue state executives finally experience a complete economic collapse. When everything burns and apolitical everyday voters fear for their lives, positive change agents come in.

In 1993, utter decay and despair led New York City and Los Angeles to elect Mayors Rudy Giuliani and Richard Riordan, respectively. Absent any shocking electoral results, De Blasio and his Comrades will continue to bully Jews in general with an emphasis on taking down Orthodox Jews.