The re-opening of America: President Trump vs. a confederacy of dunces

WASHINGTON. It’s hard to miss the desperation on their faces and shrill tone in their questions. It happens every time President Donald Trump holds a coronavirus press briefing. The media worries the nation has turned a corner on the coronavirus pandemic, and that means Americans will get back to work soon.

Just before all the presidential politicking begins this summer.

An America on the mend would put a confused and sleepy Joe Biden into something of a bind.

And the fake news media’s desperation intensified when President Trump claimed,





“When somebody is the president of the United States, the authority is total and that’s the way it’s got to be… The governors know that.”

Persuasion and the Bully Pulpit

President Trump’s intentions are noble but he is wrong, of course. The Constitution’s 10th Amendment says:

“The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”

It’s clear Trump was trying to get out in front of a very real possibility that governors, jealous of their emergency coronavirus powers, will keep their citizens stuck at home and businesses shuttered – and government dependent.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned the president he’d sue if Trump attempted to open his state for business without his approval. Still, it’s funny to hear Democrats and their media allies scream their support for state’s rights – as they did in the bad-old-days of slavery.

But that means they should expect opposition from abolitionists.

The Bill of Rights in the age of Coronavirus

In Michigan, for instance, more than 10,000 protestors in cars and trucks are descending on the state capitol in Lansing to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s draconian coronavirus lock-down.

She excludes churches from her stay-at-home order but designates gun stores “non-essential.” Though both have constitutional protections against the arbitrary whims of government. She refuses the sale of vegetable seeds, which residents see as a way to provide food for their families.

Yet, two-fisted drinkers find liquor stores open for business with vendors more than happy to sell lottery tickets to suckers rubbing their lucky rabbit’s foot.

In Ohio, protestors expressed their displeasure at Gov. Mike DeWin’s stay-at-home order during a Columbus gathering.

They carried signs reading, “Open Ohio: We want our rights back” and “My inherent rights don’t end where your fear begins,” National Public Radio reported.





In Raleigh, North Carolina, 100 protestors confronted police, reports The News & Observer. (Protesters rally for NC to reopen. One woman arrested for violating governor’s order.)

“I have a right to peacefully assemble,” Monica Ussery told authorities as she was zip-tied and led away. “God bless America.”

A Leonard Harrison said simply,

“If I get locked up today, I’m OK with that. As North Carolinians, we need to get back to work.”

The Raleigh Police Department issued a simple warning over Twitter:

“Protesting is a non-essential activity.”

Protesting is a non-essential activity. — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) April 14, 2020

Americans, in states Blue and Red, aren’t used to being told what they can and can’t do. Especially by elected officials who serve – in theory – at the public’s pleasure.

Saving the Union

Trump may not have “absolute” constitutional power to re-open the states for business, but he certainly has the presidential bully pulpit to rally freedom-loving Americans against their overreaching overlords.

The contest seems to be a repeat of American history. We are once against vying state’s rights authoritarians against a Republican president whose election was during a time of great national division.

In the city Trump calls home, Abraham Lincoln delivered a speech before an audience at New York City’s Cooper Union. It was aimed at his supporters who, like him, were under constant assault by Democrats and their allies in the press:

“Neither let us be slandered from our duty by false accusations against us, nor frightened from it by menaces of destruction to the Government, nor of dungeons to ourselves. Let us have faith that right makes might, and in that faith, let us, to the end, dare to do our duty as we understand it.”

Like Lincoln, Trump’s great task will be to restore our Union despite the chains of our Constitution. And so, it will fall to the citizens of the individual 50 states to assert their constitutional rights against a confederacy of authoritarian dunces.

Top Image: Stay-at-home protests in Columbus, Ohio. NBC News screen capture.