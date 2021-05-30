The purpose behind Memorial Day. A lesson in solemnity for all

FLORIDA: This is Memorial Day weekend yet no one seems to remember what that day really symbolizes. Begun in the wake of the Civil War, when a few southern ladies decorated the graves of Union soldiers buried far away from their mothers, sisters, fathers, and brothers, it demonstrated our commonality rather than our differences. Sadly today, everyone seems to be more interested in what divides us, rather than what unites us as a nation. Those Southern women taught us that coming together to honor our fallen is what is important.

It was a day of reflection on what was lost in war. The lives and families. It is a day of solemnity.

Today, a civil conversation will often erupt into a confrontation based on one’s political beliefs.

It does seem that someone is always bound and determined to turn any discussion of the day’s weather into which party caused that weather pattern. This nation has not been so politically divided since the Civil War. And we know how that ended. With the death of between 620,00 and 750,000 soldiers and civilians. More Americans than in any war that followed. (Martyrs of the Race Course: Civil War starts tradition to honor those who died for freedom)

However, this Memorial Day, in the spirit of those southern ladies who broke ranks with politics to honor their one time enemies, to remember the sacrifice that our fallen Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, and Coast Guard have paid in order for us to debate who is right and who is wrong. This day is not about us. It is about them.





Memorial Day is a solemn reminder that freedom is not free.

It never was. It has always, from the very first day of our struggle for freedom, been paid for in the blood and treasure of American Patriots. Most of the founding fathers were wealthy men who would have continued living lives of leisure if they only supported King George. By the time the Treaty of Paris was signed in 1783, many had lost nearly everything. (The “Founding Fathers” who lost their lives and fortunes – but not their honor)

Nine signers, John Morton (PA), Thomas Nelson, (VA), Lyman Hall (GA), William Ellery (RI), William Floyd (and his wife) (NY), Francis Lews (NY), Lewis Morris (NY), Phillip Livingston (NY), John Hart (NJ), Richard Stockton (NJ), John Witherspoon (NJ), and Robert Morris (PA). The entire South Carolina delegation to Convention lost everything they owned. Edward Rutledge, Arthur Middleton and Thomas Heward, Jr. were imprisoned and beaten by the British. Thomas Lynch and his wife died at sea while seeking medical assistance in the West Indies.

Declaring allegiance to the United States and Independence meant death

When those brave 56 signatories added their names to a letter declaring our nation’s independence, pledging their lives, fortunes, and sacred honor, they paid dearly for that pledge, putting their wealth, and lives, on the line for the idea of freedom.

But the true Patriots of the Revolution were not just the wealthy but also those whose only possession were a dirt farm, a musket and a horn of powder, as well as those in between. They, too, put everything they possessed, even their lives, on the line in the cause of liberty.

Had America lost the war, all early Patriots would have been caught, imprisoned and hanged for treason. This is why the Second Amendment is so important. So that a populace, that Americans, can protect themselves from a government that wishes to imprison them for their political ideology. And to grow the wealth of the elite ruling class.

And that is the essence of what it is to be an American. Everyone coming together for a greater cause than themselves.

United we stand; Divided we fall.

When the Minutemen of Massachusetts lit the fire of liberty, patriots from every colony and adjacent territory picked up their muskets to drive off the British. No one debated politics, only what America was. And every one of them put everything they possessed on the line; rich, poor, black, white, Anglo, Dutch, or Spaniard.

All gave everything in the mutual cause of liberty and freedom. It was the opposite of what happened later.

The Civil War

The divide that tore this nation into two opposing sides was slavery. That conundrum began while penning the Constitution. And it grew as compromise became more difficult over the following years.

One side wanted to maintain it, while the other opposed it.





In the article Biden’s Red Coats and America’s coming second fight against tyranny, I write:

Today’s critical race theorists say that it is (racist), noting that we allowed slavery to continue for another 75 years after publishing this tome. The truth is that every nation on earth at that time allowed slavery, yet our founders were forward-thinking enough to see how wrong it was, and in written form declared it as such. America was formed on the promise of equality, not on the backs of slaves.

Today, opposing factions use the same arguments to demonize their opposition. It is tearing the fabric of this nation apart. And once again the question of slavery is at the heart of the divide, only now it is categorized as racism.

This divide cannot be sustained. Some of us must remember the greater good, as did those Southern ladies who went against the popular sentiment to decorate the graves of those forgotten Union soldiers buried on southern soil.

So as we go to the graveside of our fallen heroes this Memorial Day, let us remember that more unites this nation than divides it.

Our future is in peril from forces outside of our borders, like China and Russia, and instead of preparing for any forthcoming fight with them, we attack one another. Joe Biden and Democrat sycophants urge the destruction of the American Republic, sowing hate and division through anarchist revolutionaries of BLM and ANTIFA. They seek to teach our children a revised history based on hate, ignoring the many gains we have made to make America the greatest it can be.

To honor our fallen, as well as those brave southern ladies who bucked the prevailing powers of post-Civil War southern society to honor their past enemies, let’s all remember the true meaning of Memorial Day.

The sacrifice of that one soldier, and his family, for this nation’s, and your greater good.

About the author:

Political Staff Writer Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author. His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

