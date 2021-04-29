FLORIDA: Many Millennials, and those even younger, have ideas about America that are shocking to those of us over the age of fifty. Even those in their forties have trouble understanding how today’s youth can believe such distorted views about Americans. The fact is that much of their truths come from the fiction presented as fact in the media. It comes from pop culture.

News has become popular culture, changing our beliefs as the lines between fact and fiction blurred. As Americans, we have a shared culture by birth and choice. We choose to be Americans because we should believe in the promise of America. Yet, we keep the diversity of our heritage whether it is Eastern Europe or West. Southern or Northern Europe. African or Asian. North America or Southern.

Once here, legally, we are Americans. White, black, brown, male, female.

However progressive, liberals, and Democrats are working to change the idea of American homogeny while robbing us of pride in our diversity





The pop culture myth of the Amazon warrior is one example

Ask almost anyone today if women should serve in the front line infantry and those younger than forty will say, ‘why not?’ Without going into the reasons why that is a really bad idea, the bigger point is why today’s youth believe that women should lead the front lines in military incursions.

But it is not an idea that is either new or unheard of.

Greek mythology tells the story (myth) of the Amazonian women through epic poems and legends, such as the Labours of Hercules, the Argonautica, and the Iliad. The Amazonians were female warriors and hunters, who matched men in physical agility and strength, in archery, riding skills, and the arts of combat. The recently released Wonder Woman 1984 tells this story as did the 1994 television show, still hugely popular, Xena: Warrior Princess.

The myth of the Amazonian tribes leading to pop culture movies and television shows has generations believing that most 99-pound, 5′ 3″ women are able to disarm and beat 210-pound 6″4″ hoodlums on a regular basis. It only required one well-placed kick to the man’s groin to accomplish this disproportionate feat.

Men and women are simply different – but not better or worse.

While some women possess remarkable strength and skill and can physically compete with men, it is not the norm. Any more than the idea that any man, regardless of genetics, is able to become an elite special forces warrior or MMA kickboxer.

Male or female, certain roles require certain physical attributes that, quite simply, not all women and men share. Men do not menstruate or bear children. Men have stronger muscular and skeletal structures that make them, in general, stronger and able to bear more weight.

The days of feminist power began with the lie that a woman, half the size of a man, and in heels no less, could beat them in equal combat. Without mussing her hair.

As a policeman, this writer saw firsthand, the results of such uneven conflicts more times than can be remembered. None ending with the woman the victor.

During that same time period, I’ve witnessed the outcomes of unevenly matched men doing battle, and the larger male didn’t always prevail. Men are different than women. This is a point debated by Democrats; however, science does not stand on their side.

The fantasy of Viking women fighting male-only soldiers

The fantasy of the woman warrior is so ingrained that an otherwise good television program, “Vikings,” shows battalions of ‘shield maidens’ standing alongside male Vikings defeating a world of male-only soldiers.





With visuals of these 100-pound women beating men with sword, axe, and fists on the battlefield, as their long blonde hair blows in the wind; proving they are the equal of any man in the world is fantasy.

The only thing is whole generations of Americans, have grown up with this type of pop-culture fantasy their entire lives. They do not question it as the truth. To assure that their fantasy delusion is not disrupted, they refuse to hear the truth about history, demanding safe spaces where only their fantasies are allowed.

Alongside the female warrior fantasy, the media presented a false vision of the American family.

One in which every white male is either a bumbling idiot (The Simpsons), or an evil female-beating brute.

In fact, it is very hard to find an intact family on either a large or small screen. Most are headed by the super-single mom, or if a husband is in the house, he is subordinate to the woman, and always wrong. (Married with Children)

There are far too few images of the intact black, white, or blended American family, with both a strong male and female parent.

The Black Panther, starring Chadwick Boseman as the leader not only of his tribe but also his family was one. Unfortunately, Boseman’s untimely death has put an end to the Marvel Movie franchise, at least for now.

A look at IMDB.COM The 50 greatest black Tv shows / sitcoms of all time shows far too few shows such as ROC that has a strong black family dynamic:

“Roc Emerson, a city garbage collector, balances the pressures of work with the everyday crises of family life in an effort to do what he thinks is best for his wife and kids. Most of the episodes were fairly typical sitcom storylines, but occasionally more serious topics, such as racism, were dealt with.” – IMDB

However, some may complain that Roc is a reflection of what too many see as a typical “black” job. The 1970s sitcom Sanford and Son had the father running the community “junk lot” and was developed by NBC in response to CBS’s All in the Family, featuring the bigoted blue color worker, and WWII vet, Archie Bunker, his long-suffering wife Edith, and their progressive, ultra-liberal son, Michael. Both shows showed typical blue color families addressing issues from abortion to racism, war, and family unity.

Today the black family stereotype in pop culture is too often based on sketch comedy, over-stated stereotypes of women, and sketchy family members. The jobs that black executives have been in what white progressives see as “black industries” such as the hip-hop music industry in Fox’s Empire.

White male stereotypes in the mass media are too often portrayed as weak without the ability to dance or be cool. (White Men Can’t Jump: The Science Behind Stereotypes) White men are too often seen being representative of white privilege, purveyors of racism, and supremacy, Just because they are white.

If a white male is “cool” they are either a woke actor in Hollywood or guilty of cultural appropriation.

Primarily white television sitcoms today show go to great strides to include LGBTQ relationships in an effort to normalize the non-traditional family and relationship dynamic. (How Supergirl Became One Of The Most LGBTQ-Friendly Shows On TV)

White liberals do not recognize that there is “white culture”, other than privilege and supremacy, as much as there is African or Hispanic culture. They ignore the cultures of white heritage – The Irish, English, German, Polish, Scotch and more.

That white, black and brown generations forged the West, fought in the Revolutionary War (Attikus Crisp), Civil War, World Wars I (African-American Participation During World War I) and II (The Few, the Proud, the Black Marines in World War II) is ignored by both cultures.

As is that white and black Americans fought segregation, marched for Civil Rights, married, had children and sought to end racism in America. Unfortunately, our gains were unraveled by a segregationist agenda of Barack Obama, and now the woke gathering behind Joe Biden. (Deep Racial Divide Remains Under Obama)

