WASHINGTON: The current generation has little knowledge of the state as mammon. Possibly this same generation has as little knowledge of God’s relation to the church. The church, of course, is His Bride, but then that doesn’t sell well to the politically correct feminists and “Me-Too-ers” (No more bride and groom—just two unisexual “persons”). And these two outfits have completely infected one political party to the point of rot and at least diseased another to the level of impotence. It is the coming of the age of progressives.

The rest of the political mob (democracy) timidly stands by with acceptance of nonsense like LBQT (add-on if necessary) and watches the state rule their lives. The state long ago forged the church as an appendage to “Civil Rights.”

So, God is out. Leviathan is in. Therefore, the state is the one true God—so says the state. And the recent China Virus has been the Pale Horse the state has welcomed.

The stories of state bestial behavior have almost overrun the news in the past three months.

People have been arrested or threatened with fines for getting their hair cut, or swimming alone, or leaving their front yard, or not wearing a mask or…too late and too long to continue a list. Such activities are not crimes, but in the eyes of an armed government, these activities are arbitrarily declared illegal.





The state like God can now be arbitrary. Hallelujah!

Only the recent revelation of the Obama Presidency’s corruption, via its private police state, has partially cleared the news decks somewhat of the state’s bullying. But ecclesiastical masking of itself for the Pale Horse will not cease. For this, itself is a measure of the state’s raw recklessness–its hirelings (ask General Flynn about these bums). They believe they can do anything because they are employed by God (the state).

The state politicians and bureaucrats are like syphilis in a world without penicillin. They will ravage, maim, and blind the weaklings that believe lust is love. The state is lust. God is love. But the China Virus has made the state God. And the state has no children–only sheep.

Watch how the so-called elected “elect’ come before the people on camera and announce who among the people will be allowed to do this or that–those who are essential. And how many are talking about a “new normal”?

As the people are to live off of some artifice of mammon that will “reinvent” us. The new god will create us in the image of George Orwell.

At the height of the Progressive Movement in 1914, William P. Merrill, a Progressive, published a hymn he called:

1. We knelt before kings; we bent before lords;

For theirs were the crowns, and theirs were the swords:

But times of the bending and bowing are past,

The day of the people is dawning at last!

2. We cringed before gold; we deified wealth;

We laid on its altar the life and the health

Of manhood and womanhood, and childhood and youth;

Its lordship is doomed in this day of the truth.

3. The strength of the state we’ll lavish on more

Than massing of wealth and making of war;

We’re learning at last, though the lesson comes late,

The making of man is the task of the state.

4. Great Day of Jehovah! prophets and seers

Have sung of thy coming thousands of years;

Thank God for each sign that the dark night is past;

The day of the people is dawning at last.

They were Republican and Democrats then. They were Progressives seeking to draft men into wars. National banks that printed the state’s own money. And they even had sickness and viruses for the state to exploit, should they choose.

Hardly a century ago and now the state is more powerful and more demanding than ever. They have wars, and national banks and sickness they’ve learned how to exploit.





In its raw and naked power, we have watched the current state and states cry fire in the proverbial crowded theatre. Then the mindless mutants: governors, mayors, judges, opinionated media scribblers, and an occasional blowhard Senator or House spokesman will pick who can leave the theatre and who shall burn. (THE PROGRESSIVES’ LEGACY: DEBT, DEFICIT, AND ENTITLEMENTS)

Like children at a fire drill, they must wait, until ordered. The children have been seduced by who God is not. We are taught that the fire is not in Heaven with God. It is in Hell with the one who bathed in pride.

Hallelujah!

*************

Paul Yarbrough writes novels, short stories, poetry, and essays. His first novel. Mississippi Cotton is a Kindle bestseller.

His author site can be found on Amazon. He writes political commentary for CommDigiNews.