WASHINGTON: Joe Biden has indicated a few of the stalwart men and/or women whom he would choose for his cabinet. The list is a who’s who of who’s what: liars, thieves, plutocrats, etc. That is only a partial list and includes at least one for a proposed new cabinet office. That’s just what is needed in the Swamp. another damn bureau for the venomous swamp creatures to slink around in and take taxpayer money.

But so what? There are innumerable cabinet offices, and virtually none are useful, let alone constitutional. But then Washington hasn’t had anything to do with the constitution since George was there. Well not in the past 150 years or so, anyway.

Possible Cabinet Contenders

Among the potentially anointed ones by Biden are John Kerry, Elizabeth Warren (Bureau of Indian Affairs?), Susan Rice, Sally Yates (liars all)– Michael Bloomberg, plutocrat, and John Kerry, has-been, extraordinaire. (Susan Rice, Mike Bloomberg, John Kerry: Joe Biden already picking out his Cabinet: Report – Washington Times)

John, the ketchup king (or maybe tomato eunuch prince) will preside over the new cabinet post: some sort of climate control guy for the new “climate” cabinet. Apparently, Biden doesn’t think God can handle it as well as one of his appointees.





But also mentioned are Kamala Harris, the little girl, bussed, and Cory Booker the guy with the Tony Curtis complex. “I am Spartacus.”

No! You be Cory. Kirk be Spartacus.

This is the sort of basics one must teach these morons of the Swamp –who they are. Joe forgets, but then he is a senile old fool.

Interestingly enough, almost all of these swamp dwellers have said the most horrendous things about Biden. But, alas, they fully realize that it doesn’t matter what they have said about Joe because he won’t remember any of it anyway. He probably won’t even remember whom he chose for what job.

So, at cabinet meetings, they will all need name tags with something akin to

“Hi, my name is Kamala and I am the secretary of education and buses.”

But not to be outdone with this collection of thugs Biden himself is as corrupt and dishonest as they are—see the Biden family and its graft and corruption from Delaware and Washington to Ukraine. This cabinet could be the first “hole-in-the-wall-gang” east of the Rockies.

But why serve these old hacks and crooks. Try some new blood who have “nonsense” written all over their faces; a feature that usually leads to corruption, if they are not already in the middle of it.

AOC would be a perfect Secretary of Energy, since she knows nothing about energy, and it does nothing. Two zeroes sitting around adding together to get zero.

Ilian Omar Secretary of Human Services, since she is all-wise in the family life. She apparently has married everyone but her mother—but who knows? (Ilhan Omar DID marry her brother, reveals Somali community leader | Daily Mail Online)

Pete Buttigieg Secretary of Veterans Affairs, since he probably is familiar with such affairs. He was appointed a lieutenant by the “okay. You are one,” rule—no training necessary.





Rashida Harbi Tlaib Secretary of Education with her command of the English language (let’s impeach the MF). (Trump: Rep. Tlaib ‘dishonored’ her family by saying ‘impeach the motherf—-r’ – Business Insider)

Chuckie “the Brooklynite” Muscleman. Director of the C.I.A. since he apparently has inside info on their habits. And this way he can really reap the whirlwind on any justices X and Y (Democrats silent after Chuck Schumer’s ‘reckless’ Supreme Court threat)

But Biden could go on and on with any number of choices from the swamp (or sewer or whatever) that Washington is.

But again, what difference does it make whom he picks? He won’t remember any of them. He may not even remember if he got elected or not.

Say it ain’t so Joe. Say it ain’t so.

*************

Paul Yarbrough writes novels, short stories, poetry, and essays. His first novel. Mississippi Cotton is a Kindle bestseller.

His author site can be found on Amazon. He writes political commentary for CommDigiNews.