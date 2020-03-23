The political virus infecting the halls of state governments will be deadly

WASHINGTON: Politicians can’t help it. They do stupid (often illegal) things because they are stupid. Instead of viewing the current Covid-19 virus problem for what it is: a serious, potentially deadly problem, they have, in a political fashion determined it is closer to the end of the age. And only the all-knowing political class can determine what is safe for the public.

The governor of Louisiana in his glorious wisdom has declared Louisiana on the verge of the black death by demanding that everyone stay at home. That is, everyone except those who need to be out. (Louisiana Governor Issues Statewide ‘Stay at Home’ Order | Louisiana News | US News)

He reckons that Louisiana is close to the Italian version of COVID-19. Therefore, people who are blind and stupid sheep must be herded and arrested presumably if they don’t stay at home. Do people traveling from Texas to Mississippi have to take the shortcut through Arkansas?

No, martial law is not a lawless endeavor. It is within the law but not without legal imposition. If it needs to be then there is a legal route for it. The Governor should look into it as chief executive and not as a blowhard as if he is ordering children about. (New Order Urges Businesses to Take Further Action on COVID-19)

Forgetting for the moment he has no such authority to simply “tell” everyone to do anything, it hardly is helping with the COVID-19 problem. The truth is, people, for the most part, know what to do without some would-be czar telling them. Most of them are doing it under the calmer direction of a president who is far less a politician and much more a thinker and achiever.

He is from the business climate and he understands persuasion from the iron rule.

But politicians love to hear themselves sound important even if stupidity negates importance.

Trump and his administration have under mostly directed suggestions by leadership (as have some governors) calmly told the people (who still pay the tax freight) what must be done to get through the current crisis. And they, mostly, seem to willingly be doing it.

But many politicians love the atmosphere they create by ordering people to do things as if there is no law outside the political class and its wannabe authority.

Meanwhile, another state to the west, and a few counties farther, is the wonderful City of Austin, Texas which is “governed” by politicians that are somewhere in the same dreamy liberal world like California. The mayor has ordered that controls be established which require details impossible to regulate. No matter that the rules probably would be wise. But who going to go into every store and measure “six” feet distance between each customer as per one of his rules.

But the mayor like the Governor of Louisiana (and possibly others) can’t simply suggest that these would be wise. He must order his draconian rules, as if he even has such authority.

These clownish politicians aren’t seen often with scripture in their hands when speaking to their sheep. But if it would get then power and votes they would resort to anything.

“And I looked, and behold a pale horse: and his name that sat on him was Death, and Hell followed with him. And power was given unto them over the fourth part of the earth, to kill with sword, and with hunger, and with death, and with the beasts of the earth.” Rev 6:8

