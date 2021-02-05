The only way that evil, in the form of a Marxist dictatorship, could ever succeed in America is by fomenting chaos while disrupting organizations to counter the chaos. This is exactly what has occurred during the past twelve months. The only way for righteousness to prevail is through a coordinated and organized offensive to counter the evil. (What We are Witnessing is an American Version of Mao’s Cultural Revolution)

2020 Democrat tyranny is evil.

Since January 6, 2021, one month ago, we have witnessed the complete isolation of patriotic Americans, those who love this nation and its founding principles. Along the way, any American who wants to remain free to speak their mind, start or run a business, or simply be left to continue working in the field of their choice, have also been targeted as threats to the new Marxist Democrat government.



Ladies and gentlemen, that is half of America that has been targeted as dangerous traitors for simply believing in the words of our founding documents, the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution.



Many ask how this could have happened, and the answer is simple. While we were busy working to support our families, building America in the process, the Marxist were building an organization to destroy everything that we hold dear.

When Obama ran for president, how many of us asked what a community organizer is?

Ever notice that no one in the press ever answered that question? It is because a community organizer is someone who is building an infrastructure to create division, disruption of normal behavior, and chaos.



While we peacefully went about being good hard-working, law-abiding Americans, the left was building the destruction of this nation. We know the tools they developed. First taken over were the unions, then education, the press, and finally the Democrat party.



As this happened in front of our very eyes we continued burying our heads in our work and family, while the only organization we had on our side, the Republican party, was corrupted through the money international globalism provided to them. (An American Werewolf in Washington? Biden is just an affectionate guy)

Enter Donald J. Trump

We were left with one final hope, an independent business billionaire, Donald J. Trump, to single-handedly resurrect America with his MAGA crusade. It almost succeeded but was beaten back by influenza and a pandemic that gave too much power to too many tyrannical Democrat politicians.





A disease that is slowly becoming just another flu. More virulent than ones in the past, but less virulent than the wholesale destruction of America. (Fauci funded Wuhan lab “gain of function” research to create COVID 19)



The “pandemic” led to months of endless unchecked chaos on the streets all across America and an electorate that was fooled into believing that a stolen election was legitimate. (History of election fraud at the retail level: 2020 was no different)

That false legitimacy drove Democrats to unparalleled heights of abuse of their power, like the second impeachment of our only champion, Donald J. Trump.

That abuse grew to heights yet unknown

As Democrats continue to find ways to punish patriots for not kneeling in front of them and kissing their rings. Like the abusive FBI who is rounding up those who illegally entered the U.S. Capitol. They show that, if they choose to do so, they do have the ability to round up and arrest masses of felons who violate federal laws.

However, they haven’t yet done the very same thing with the thousands who desecrated the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse in Portland, Oregon. (Portland protesters barricade courthouse with federal officers inside, then try to set it on fire)

An ongoing attack that lasted over 100 days and, in fact, continues to this day.

The tyrants bemoan the seriousness of the attack on the Capitol

Often citing five deaths and ten injuries, which they attribute to “the insurrection.” Yet at the Mark O. Hatfield Courthouse, the damage ran into the millions of dollars and the injured officers were close to 300, some with permanent blindness. Now, that is just plain evil as one group, patriots, are targeted and another group, Marxists, go unchallenged.

We patriots are now the prey of predatory Marxists who have divided us into small groups of real Americans who are leaderless, powerless, and without any organization to fight back. And this is why we need a new American Patriots Party. An organization to grow us into a cohesive force that the Marxist Democrat party cannot bully into submission.

Beware of those who will say that we need to stick with Republicans in order to beat Democrats in 2022.

Republicans have chosen to abandon us. We can name the handful who are standing with us, and Democrats are trying to marginalize them, some even calling to impeach them.



Republicans cannot be trusted. In order to protect the America that our founders gave to us, we need a trustworthy political party. If this new American Patriots Party can garner a dozen House seats, and a half dozen in the Senate, we can be a real game-changer in D.C.



And if, as many believe, that Democrats now know how to steal elections so that no other party will ever again obtain power, then by forming an American Patriots Party we will have an infrastructure of people, from local, to state, to federal, that can join a movement to create the very same chaos to the Marxist Democrat government that they have given to us. Because Republicans will not fight back.

If it is inevitable that a collision between the forces of good and those of evil must clash, then let’s make those evil ones work harder than us.

To do that we must form the new American Patriots Party from the ground up. We must have our own community organizers to bring freedom back to America. Organizers to form the basis of the new American Patriots Party.

As a single unit trying to confront the evil now facing us, we cannot hold off the forces of evil, who are organized and poised to attack us. A disorganized group of patriots can only delay the inevitable until we can acquire help. And that help is an organization of like-minded Americans. An American Patriots Party will be that umbrella for whatever future this nation faces. We cannot rely on just President Trump.





We, the 75 million, must organize amongst ourselves and bring him to us. Before our rights are taken away. It is already beginning. (Lee’s House Bill HR 127: Taking your guns, rights, and freedoms)



If we must work hard to survive as a free nation, then only through a planned organization can we force evil to surrender. After all, we MAGA supporters have never shirked from hard work. Now is the time to organize. Now is the time to prepare for the coming tribulations.



We will never weaken, and we will never surrender. The tempest is upon us, now must be our finest hour, before our children never know liberty or freedom.





