Political Prediction: The only thing predictable about Donald Trump is his unpredictability

CHARLOTTE, NC: The only thing predictable about Donald Trump is his unpredictability, and for three years the media, Trump’s opponents, his associates and advisers and, even the American people themselves have failed to figure it out. As a result, the president’s “ready, fire aim” approach to every aspect of his administrative strategies has served him well. And it will continue to do so until somebody figures it out.

Even then, it may be of little value since Trump has been honing his “lunacy” tactical skills throughout his life.

Donald Trump wouldn’t have it any other way.

He revels in his role of perpetuating a loose cannon image when the reality is that he’s anything but.

Agree or disagree with Trump’s policies or administrative techniques, the strategy keeps on working and, in the words of an age-old adage, “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”





Combine the president’s incessant tweets, which drives his supporters as batty as they do his opposition, and you have a unique recipe for keeping everyone guessing, including terrorists.

Every president uses whatever the most influential technology of its era is at the time as a weapon. The one who does it best is usually victorious.

John Kennedy and Bill Clinton mastered television. Ronald Reagan used charm and the ability to delegate. Barack Obama utilized social media in ways that may resemble cave drawings today when compared to Trump’s tweets.

The battle against Fake News

Donald Trump has been complaining about “fake news” almost as long as Democrats have been trying to impeach him. Realizing he will never get a fair shake from the media, the president is taking his case directly to the American people.

Never before in history have citizens had such direct personal access to their president, or at least perceive that they can actually reach out and touch him.

Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Gaylord Perry was notorious for making opposing hitters think he was throwing an outlawed pitch called a spitball. When he was on the mound, Perry would go through an elaborate series of gyrations and gestures to create the “illusion” that his next pitch would be the dreaded spitter.

Though never ejected from a game or fined for being found guilty, Perry played 21 seasons for eight organizations and ultimately retired without ever revealing his secret. Even today, in his early 80s, Perry just shrugs and smiles when asked whether his spitball was real or Memorex.

Donald Trump and Gaylord Perry are cut from the same mold when it comes to mind games. Just as a magician never reveals his secrets, so, too, do Trump and Perry hold their cards close to their chest.

When Barack Obama was in office, he was so predictable that Islamists could hardly contain their good fortune.

The scenario would go something like this:

Terror Attack

Obama Plays Golf

Three Days Later Obama Addresses the Nation with a “We’re gonna get’em” speech

And Obama Plays Golf

Obama Draws a Line in a Sand Trap

Obama Sets Up a Temporary Office

Terrorists Attack Again

(Cycle Repeats)

With Trump in the Oval Office, the script is a little different.

Trump is holding up a mirror and Democrats don’t like seeing their own reflection.





Iran Attacks

Trump Takes Out an Iranian General

Democrats Go Into WTF Mode

Trump Tweets

Media and Democrat say WWIII is Imminent

Iran Threatens Retaliation

Trump Threatens Retaliation for Retaliation

Democrats Call for Another Impeachment

Trump Tweets

Media Joins Democrats in WTF Mode

Iran Goes into WTF Mode

Obama still playing golf

It’s all part of the mental gymnastics that have plagued Washington forever.

Until Donald Trump came along, Republicans tried to fight back but they were so bad at it that they couldn’t compete.

Enter Mr. Trump who plays the game better than the opposition which really gets beneath the Democrats epidermis. That’s the real reason behind the impeachment hatred and process. Trump is holding up a mirror and Democrats don’t like seeing their own reflection

So long as Donald Trump remains unpredictable, and why should he change, those who would dare challenge him will think long and hard before acting.

If Donald Trump appears to be a little crazy, so be it. That much IS predictable.

***************

About the Author:

Bob Taylor is a veteran writer who has traveled throughout the world. Taylor is an award-winning television producer/reporter/anchor before focusing on writing about international events, people and cultures around the globe.

Taylor is the founder of The Magellan Travel Club (www.MagellanTravelClub.com)

Read more of What in the World and Bob Taylor at Communities Digital News

Read more of Bob’s journeys with ALS and his travels around the world

Editors Note: Support Bob’s GoFundMe to give him a hand up

Follow Bob on Twitter – Facebook

Lead Image:

President Donald J. Trump arrives at Miami Executive Airport Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, en route to an event at King Jesus International Ministry in Miami, Fla. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

President Trump, Trump, Obama