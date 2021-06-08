The New York Times has a Babylon Bee in their Bonnet

ILLINOIS: The Babylon Bee (Jupiter, Florida) recently sought legal counsel to send a letter to The New York Times demanding a retraction of a story they did where they labeled The Babylon Bee a “far-right misinformation site.”

The Babylon Bee did so because they felt the New York Times article was defamatory in nature and a mischaracterization of their intent. (Demand Letter PDF). The Babylon Bee is retaliating against the following:

As you should be aware, Mike Isaac, a reporter at the New York Times, authored a defamatory article in which he stated:

Facebook often dealt with far-right misinformation sites that used “satire” claims to protect their presence on the platform, Mr. Brooking said. For example, The Babylon Bee, a right-leaning site, sometimes trafficked in misinformation under the guise of satire.

The Babylon Bee is a satirical right-leaning website much the same as The Onion which leans left. Over the years I have read both of them over when seeking a laugh. They are funny as they both poke fun at the truly ridiculous positions and decisions our politicians on both sides of the aisle can take now and again.

Really, we have to ask, are you kidding me?

How many times have we heard a news story related to political decisions these days and said out loud, “Are you kidding me” As an example, one recent headline story went like this “Wiley wants to defund NYPD while her home protected by security”





For The Babylon Bee, Maya Wiley is now a target acquired.

So the back story of what triggered the legal action by The Babylon Bee towards The New York Times goes something like this:

The New York Times wrote an article defending Facebook’s dealings with conservative satire offering an example of The Babylon Bee as a “far-right misinformation site” that “sometimes trafficked in misinformation under the guise of satire.”

The New York Times went on to say that The Babylon Bee dishonestly claimed to be a satirical website to protect their presence on Facebook and other social media platforms that would otherwise ban them as a conservative news source.

The Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon claims NYT article is false and defamatory.

In response to The Babylon Bee’s objection to the New York Times for their malicious mischaracterization of them, The Times published an update that was the opposite of an apology and a retraction.

This update only served to further enrage The Babylon Bee. CEO Dillon said,

“The update is every bit as damaging (and false) as the original. We have not, in fact, feuded with Snopes as to whether we publish satire or misinformation. Snopes retracted that insinuation with an editors’ note saying it was never their intent to call our motives into question. It’s therefore misleading and malicious to characterize that incident as a feud as if Snopes ever openly stood by the claim that we are misinformation and not satire. This mischaracterization by The Times is obviously intended to cast doubt about our legitimacy and motives.”

The New York Times has had a long history of attacking The Babylon Bee. A simple Internet search of news articles related to the two quickly bears this out.

Babylon Bee’s Seth Dillon says the bottom line is,

“The New York Times is using misinformation to smear us as being a source of misinformation.”

He goes on to explain,

“For better or worse, The NYT is considered a “reliable source.” We cannot stand idly by as they act with malice to misrepresent us in ways that jeopardize our business.”

Noticeably absent from The New York Times reporting is any such attack against The Onion of Madison, Wisconsin. Liberals just don’t seem to understand how much Americans, in general, hate double standards and hypocrisy.

Perhaps the most damaging part of this incident is it further reinforces the perception that liberals are so laser-focused on their points of view, they lack the ability to think broadly and have a sense of humor.

After all, it has been proven as a fact that humor is a sign of higher intelligence. (Is There Any Link Between Humor And Intelligence?) But we all know, intelligence, and humor, are both lacking within the Democrat party.

