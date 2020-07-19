The New York Times has earned yet another Pulitzer. This time for Political Yoga as the publication, once the gray lady of journalism drifts to the every widening progressive left. Need proof?

You know the world has turned upside down when the FBI does a better job of fact-checking news copy at The New York Times than its editors. A newly released FBI document details how a noted agency official jotted down a shocking inaccuracy contained in a Time’s story headlined, “Trump Campaign Aides Had Repeated Contacts with Russian Intelligence.”

The resignation of New York Times columnist Bari Weiss did more to blow the lid off the totalitarian power of leftist social-media flash mobs than anything else to date.

As she stated in her open letter of resignation to Times Publisher A. G. Sulzberger, Weiss was hired because of the “paper’s failure to anticipate the outcome of the 2016 election,” which “meant that it didn’t have a firm grasp on the country it covers.”





She thought Trump’s election taught the of the “importance of understanding other Americans, the necessity of resisting tribalism, and the centrality of the free exchange of ideas to a democratic society.”