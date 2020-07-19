Home Cartoons An Al Goodwyn cartoon: The New York Times continual orbit to the left
CartoonsCommentaryPolitics

An Al Goodwyn cartoon: The New York Times continual orbit to the left

by Al Goodwyn
written by Al Goodwyn
Al Goodwyn, Cartoon, Left Field

The New York Times has earned yet another Pulitzer.  This time for Political Yoga as the publication, once the gray lady of journalism drifts to the every widening progressive left.   Need proof?

Read Also:
FBI G-Man uncovers fake news at The New York Times

You know the world has turned upside down when the FBI does a better job of fact-checking news copy at The New York Times than its editors. A newly released FBI document details how a noted agency official jotted down a shocking inaccuracy contained in a Time’s story headlined, “Trump Campaign Aides Had Repeated Contacts with Russian Intelligence.”

Columnist Bari Weiss quits The New York Times head of Cancel Culture

The resignation of New York Times columnist Bari Weiss did more to blow the lid off the totalitarian power of leftist social-media flash mobs than anything else to date.

As she stated in her open letter of resignation to Times Publisher A. G. Sulzberger, Weiss was hired because of the “paper’s failure to anticipate the outcome of the 2016 election,” which “meant that it didn’t have a firm grasp on the country it covers.”


She thought Trump’s election taught the of the “importance of understanding other Americans, the necessity of resisting tribalism, and the centrality of the free exchange of ideas to a democratic society.”

 

Al Goodwyn, Cartoon, Left Field, New York Times

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Al Goodwyn

Al Goodwyn's cartoons have appeared in numerous newspapers including the Washington Post, the Washington Times, and the Washington Examiner. Other outlets carrying his cartoons and illustrations include magazines, books, and websites. His editorial cartooning career spans more than 20 years, over which time he's won numerous awards including the most recent in 2018 and 2019 for best editorial cartoons from the South Carolina Press Association. Contact Al at [email protected]?

You may also like

FBI G-Man uncovers fake news at The New...

Lawyer Alan Dershowitz shares legal thoughts and Nazi...

Bill Ayers and Marxism: Take back the college...

Ilhan Omar facing stunning defeat in Democrat primary...

A modern day parable: Living during malignant mask...

Anti-White Terrorism: Black teens attack pregnant woman, kick...

It’s time to appoint a Kenesaw Mountain Landis...

In a fit of pique, Colorado’s governor issues...

Liberals can’t seem to get their pro-choice beliefs...

Parent’s fall options as public school unions hold...