The most vaccinated Blue States continue to be Covid hotspots

WASHINGTON: Democrats – from the White House to the State House – are pushing the Covid vaccine onto Americans. Mandates, employment requirements, commercials, and liberal media mouthpieces all braying the same message. Only, too often these days the news that should be news is not. While the information that makes the news is a joke. Case in point:

Real News

This past weekend it was revealed two Covid hotspots of the United States are two of the most vaccinated states of the Union, Vermont, and California. Unfortunately, the stories of the hardest-hit states also being the highest vaccinated states seemingly have been quickly pulled from the Internet or downplayed by search engine algorithms after they were released over this past weekend.

Joke News

Arne Duncan, a former Obama administration official, praised Austria’s controversial decision to lock down unvaccinated citizens due to an uptick in Covid-19 cases. Duncan is another Democrat who shows his ignorance by not following the science but causing unrest using a false narrative to create division.

Duncan, the former head of the Education Department re-tweeted a report on Vienna’s nationwide lockdown of those who are unvaccinated who have not recently had the virus. The Associated Press (AP) called the move “the most drastic of a string of measures” by European countries to counter the fourth wave. However, why a former education secretary with a less than stellar record should be heard on the matter of a pandemic remains a mystery.





More REAL News

What should be news is a number of medical experts have warned that Dr. Fauci’s fake vaccines would lead to more Covid-19 cases over time. They offered the science to back up their claims. The two areas of science they discuss are the shedding of spike proteins as well as that the vaccines compromise human immune system or an unknown period of time.

There have been additional reports that the vaccinated can infect the unvaccinated. However, peer reviews of the report are concluding that is not true. The original thought was the vaccinated shedding spike proteins could infect the unvaccinated.

The White House now reports only about 60 million Americans are, down from 100 million in July. The way our government and media lie now though, who is to say whether these figures are true or not? But medical critics of the vaccines claim the Delta variant is actually the result of the vaccinated coming down with Covid-19.

In other words, the vaccines themselves are now creating new variants in the general population.

News is forthcoming on recent developments related to Covid-19 infections.

Vermont’s Department of Health November data discloses five new Covid-19 deaths. All five died in the first few days of November. The data they offered did not report whether they were vaccinated or unvaccinated. Independent sources say they were all vaccinated. That same health department reported 198 new Covid-19 cases in November. This works out to a seven-day average of 220 cases per day.

Vermont reports 52 people currently hospitalized with the virus, 17 in intensive care units. But, again, it is interesting they are not saying whether these people are vaccinated or unvaccinated. In total, 374 Vermonters have died due to Covid.

Other states facing an uptick in Covid-19 cases include both New Mexico and Colorado. One would logically think the governors of these two states would be telling Usurper in Chief Joe Biden to do something about the open border below their states. (18 percent of migrant families leaving Border Patrol custody tested positive for Covid, document says)

But alas, Michelle Lynn Lujan Grisham (D) of New Mexico and Jared Schutz Polis (D) respectively, are unlikely to do that.

Americans are finding it interesting how some of the bluest states of the Union are also having the worst time with Covid-19 infections.

It begs the question, “Does Covid-19 hate Democrats, or is it just more able to attack negative people with a weakened immune system?”

Even Dr. Anthony Fauci recently admitted the vaccines never worked.

“They are seeing a waning of immunity-not only against infection but against hospitalization and to some extent death which is now starting to involve all age groups. It isn’t just the elderly. It’s waning to the point that you’re seeing more and more people getting breakthrough infections, and more and more of these people who are getting breakthrough infections are winding up in the hospital”.

“Fauci Issues Dire Warning: Vaccinated Americans Are Not Safe, Vaccines Don’t Work!” – War Room With Owen Shroyer

Even as their narrative is falling apart, Dr. Fauci encourages people to get additional boosters Big Pharma is rushing to market.

“The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.”

– Rita Mae Brown’s 1983 novel, Sudden Death,

We have some heroes in this country that never get press time. They are heroes because they tell the truth about what is going on and their words never get heard by the mainstream media.

The West Virginia Governor Jim Justice (R) said in early September:

“West Virginia is seeing a 26% increase in positive cases in people that are fully vaccinated and a 21% increase in breakthrough cases requiring hospitalization for people that are fully vaccinated. We have also seen a 25% increase in deaths of people that are fully vaccinated over the last eight weeks.”

Another hero of America is Dr. Carrie Madej.

Under a microscope at 400X, Dr. Madej examined the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and exposed a live creature in the vaccines. The parasite was not native to the western world. There is no reason for such a parasite to exist in any vaccine! (COVID Debate: Should Dr. Madej, an expert on vaccines, be heard?)

VAERS also offers data online that is damning the Covid-19 vaccines of Big Pharma as death rates among the vaccinated are going up like a rocket!

“FULLY VACCINATED DEATHS, HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS ON THE RISE BY ALARMING RATES” – JimSmith58

One thing the unvaccinated are starting to say is, “If I can just get to the light at the end of the tunnel through this thing, my unvaccinated blood is going to be worth gold!” It is time for those unvaccinated to demand answers to why some in Washington, D.C., are exempt. Who are they? Why are they exempt? Why is ivermectin good for them but not for the rest of us? Who made up such a capricious regulation in the first place?

Many Americans are now demanding, “IF CONGRESS IS NOT GETTING IT, I AM NOT GETTING IT EITHER!”

