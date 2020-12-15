The media’s sudden interest in the Joe Biden’s son Hunter

WASHINGTON. New revelations in the growing Hunter Biden corruption saga say he failed to report nearly a half-million dollars of income to the IRS. Fox News says it’s obtained emails between company Rosemont Seneca co-founder Hunter Biden, son of President-elect Joe Biden, and company President Eric Scherwin.

Old news is new again

“In 2014, you joined the Burisma [Ukrainian oil and gas company] board and we still need to amend your 2014 returns to reflect the unreported Burisma income,” wrote Scherwin in an email to Hunter Biden, “That is approximately $400,000 extra so your income in 2014 was closer to $1,247,328.”

Why are conservatives surprised?

The mainstream media and Big Tech social networking sites tried their best to prevent the distribution of stories detailing Biden family financial irregularities. Not to mention the unsavory business dealings with Chinese and Russian entities before the 2020 election. The story still made the rounds despite the roadblocks.

Conservative outrage over the mainstream media’s surprise post-election interest in the Hunter Biden story is understandable but a little tiring. After all, haven’t they seen all this before?





Media’s selective ability to care

There was little media interest in the IRS targeting of Tea Party and conservative organizations leading up to the 2012 re-election campaign of President Obama. Even less after the IRS officially apologized to its victims. (

There was little media outrage over the deaths of hundreds of innocent Mexican nationals following the sale of weapons to the Sinaloa drug cartel by Obama’s Justice Department. Even after US Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry was shot to death by a Mexican bandit wielding one of Obama’s weapons.

But the media outdid itself by overtly participating in the Russia/Clinton/Obama/DNC/Deep-State disinformation campaign seeking to tar President Trump as a spy for Russia.

And in the greatest of ironies, President Trump was impeached in 2019 for doing exactly what news organizations like Fox News are doing now, though much too late – investigate Biden family corruption.

Since August of 1988, conservative talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh has railed against mainstream media bias.

So, at this late date, can conservatives truly be surprised that outlets like ABC, NBC, CBS, and CNN are in the tank for Democrats and their leftist lunacy?

The question conservatives need to ask themselves is this: “What are we going to do about the cancer of media bias and Big Tech censorship?”

Know your “friends” and abandon your enemies

A good first step is to elect lawmakers who are articulate enough to counter media narratives instead of cowering in the face of Twitter mobs and press smears. Another is to refuse to support those who take campaign funds from Big Tech.

The National Republican Senate Committee received $33,900 from Google parent company Alphabet. And Apple CEO Tim Cook hosted fundraisers for former GOP House Speaker Paul Ryan and Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), who currently serves on the powerful Senate Finance Committee.

The website Tech Transparency Project says of former Google nemesis Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah):





“With critics on both sides of the political aisle assailing Big Tech, Lee has questioned the need for congressional antitrust investigations, complained about big fines imposed on Google, and defended the tech industry against Republican charges of liberal bias.”

What changed arch-conservative Mike Lee’s mind so dramatically?

“The company [Google] also built what would quickly become a flourishing relationship with the Heritage Foundation, an influential Washington think tank with strong ties to Lee and others in the Tea Party movement.”

According to the website OpenSecrets, between 2013-2018, Mike Lee received $39,550 from Microsoft Corp, $19,000 from Oracle Corp, $18,400 from Google Inc., and $13,500 from Facebook Inc.

Forget the “conservative” label

In other words, conservative voters need to look past the “conservative” label and dig a little deeper into the associations of Republican candidates with Big Tech companies. The firms without whose help the National Security Agency could not invade (spy on) the privacy of 340 million American citizens.

Just walk away

More importantly, conservatively-minded participants on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube should make the move to free-speech alternatives like Parler and video platforms like lbry.tv, D.tube and Rumble.

The dissembling narratives of the mainstream media and censorship under Big Tech titans will only flourish under the coming administration of Joe Biden, supported by tepid congressional “oversight” by feckless “conservative” Republican lawmakers.

As the FBI conducts its investigation of Hunter Biden’s crooked business deals, and the tidy sums siphoned off for “the Big Guy” (Joe Biden), don’t expect the outcome to be any different than the agency’s whitewash of Hillary Clinton’s illegal handling of secret State Department emails. Or the Justice Department’s investigation into FBI wrongdoing in its spying on the 2016 Trump presidential campaign.

The fix is already in.

Conservatives need to walk away from biased legacy media and its Big Tech echo chamber. If you know you’re being lied to, why continue supporting the leftist narrative machine undermining the nation?

And, at long last, stop being surprised by media bias. We should be past that belabored point twenty-years into a new century.

Top Image: Hunter Biden with father Joe Biden. Fox News screen capture.