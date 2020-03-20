The Media Virus is a more dangerous epidemic than the China Virus

WASHINGTON: The China virus spreads panic among the so-called media as their stupid minions reveal why they are referred to as “so-called.” The panic for them is that they are more and more being seen as the narcissistic nattering know-nothings that they are.

They don’t report the news because they have no idea what it is. They are spreading the media virus whose first symptom is diarrhea of the mouth.

The administration is fighting back.

Mike Pompeo saying to the press you do not report the news. Instead, media watchers know, they create a narrative. President Trump reiterating that the reporters are the worse enemies of the people in this pandemic – as they miss state the actual news. (Fox host Tucker Carlson: Trump was at “his very best” when he called COVID-19 the “Chinese virus” | Salon.com)

Kelly-Anne Conway asking a reporter, who appears to be aYamiche Alcindor of the PBS News Hour, who is claiming the President made a racial slur, who the “they” are that is making the claim.





Goading her by saying, come up here and tell us who said that, because that is “highly offensive” and you should tell us who it is.

“I’m not going to engage in hypotheticals,” Conway reiterated. “I’m married to an Asian. My kids are, partly.” Since her comment seemed to cause confusion among the reporters, she added, “Yes, I’m married to an Asian-American. My kids are 25 percent Filipino.” When Jiang said she didn’t know that, Conway remarked, “You’re all so obsessed I thought you knew.”

“I’m married to an Asian” — Kellyanne Conway downplays White House official reportedly calling coronavirus “Kung-Flu” and Trump using the term “Chinese Virus” pic.twitter.com/aI9TubIfGz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 18, 2020

The Press is allowed to collect in and around the White House without regard to race, creed, sex (or any of that other nonsensical stuff) or minimum amount of grey matter; and blather with no purpose other than preening for the cameras.

The President throwing those in the White House Press Room into shock when he says “there are too many of you in here…” Suggesting that at least half leave the space to increase “social distancing”. (Yes, he was kidding, maybe?)

The Press wasting their access to the President and staff by asking stupid questions. If it is even suggested they not come back (Jim Acosta, disrupter extraordinaire), they scream about their First Amendment Rights. Most of them probably don’t know which number the “first” amendment is.

It has not been demonstrated that, for example, Acosta can count to ten.

“Why are you calling this a China virus?” asks one simpleton of the lipstick and heels persuasion. Then as a quick follow-up she says “There are dozens of reports of bias directed against Chinese Americans because of this.”

Then with more of her media magic wand-waving. “A lot of people call this RACISM.” (she doesn’t credit any of the “dozens or the “lot of” just said they’re out there.)





But after all, she is in the White House because she has a pass, which the press takes as a pass to act badly. And though most, if any of her grey matter probably rests in an area where the “sun never shines,” she has a camera focused on her and what she says must be important regardless of the truth or accuracy of what she says.

And the hue and cry of racism has established more than one idiot with a cushy “media” television spot (see Al Sharpton, Andrew Cuomo Mika Brezinshki, and a cast of hundreds). If a reporter or reporter-ett cry RACISM, can a Pulitzer be far off?

No matter that the virus originated in China among the Chinese.

It is racism to call it the Chinese virus because racism is bad, and that’s that. No matter that Chinese (the race the Chinese belong to is Mongoloid) is not a “race” anymore than black or white are “races.” But racism is bad even if it is undefined, it is so claimed. The suffix “ism” indicates an excess of race, whatever the hell that means. But who cares about vocabulary, syntax or grammar if you can get a reporter’s pass to the White House?

But this dolt in lipstick and heels is common among the so-called media. She and they are like a virus of ignorance, which once self-exploited, becomes stupidity.

Is it a bias against Gerhard Hansen (Norwegian Physician) to name leprosy Hansen’s disease? Did people despise Louis Gehrig because he contracted and died from ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) now known as “Lou Gehrig’s disease”? Or did they denigrate the “children” when they labeled poliomyelitis “infantile paralysis,” because of the particular focus of the disease toward children?

The COVID-19 virus, whether called the China Virus or coronavirus, is the same virus by any other name.

But these are arguments that would not be mentioned at the third-grade level. Though they are apparently of a level proper for the so-called media.

The media and the First Amendment

The First Amendment is a fair game for all within the God-given rights protected in the Bill of Rights. But we are not allowed to yell fire in a crowded movie theater. So how do simpletons get press passes to ask stupid questions? My God, we have elections every two years that provide for people elected to ask stupid questions. Most of the time they are asking of the other elected ones who reply with stupid answers.

So why do so-called media moguls hire idiots when the taxpayers already do it in elections? Why not hire someone with some grey matter.

But don’t look at the colleges and universities. That’s probably where most of these morons came from.

The most dangerous virus in the United States is one of ignorance.

And the virus spreads in the institutions of “higher” learning like the CoronaVirus out of China. And the results are the nitwits in the so-called media asking questions at press conferences.

God Bless America.

