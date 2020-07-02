The McCloskeys: Our rights to self protection and the second amendment

WASHINGTON: In Great Briton, you will go to jail if you protect your property or life with a firearm. Even if that firearm is legally owned. In England, you have no rights, only privileges given to you by the government. These are the models that St. Louis Circuit Attorney, Kimberly M. Gardner, appears to wish to impose on Missouri residents the McColskeys. She released a statement Monday that said she’s “alarmed at the events that occurred over the weekend where peaceful protesters were met by guns and a violent assault.”

Those gun bearing miscreants that Gardner alluded to were two homeowners who found themselves in the middle of a Black Lives Matter demonstration. This couple, Mark T. and Patricia N. McCloskey were sitting down to dine on their outdoor patio on a warm Sunday afternoon when they heard the pedestrian gate to their gated community of multi-million houses, being torn down.

Once the decorative wrought iron gate was destroyed, over 100 Black Lives Matter protesters marched past the “Private Property, No Trespassing ” sign, directly toward the McCloskey house.

“The group began yelling obscenities and threats of harm to both victims,” police said. “When the victims observed multiple subjects who were armed, they then armed themselves and contacted police.”

As the couple, Mark armed with an AR-15 type rifle, and Patricia holding a compact pistol, shouted at the mob to leave, that they were on private property, the mob continued to march toward Democrat Mayor Lyda Krewson’s home a few doors away. All while continuing to threaten the couple, that they were going to kill them, burn their house down, even kill the family dog.





The couple, in fear for their lives and for their property, pointed their weapons at the mob.

All of this was recorded on phone cameras from mob members, edited, and uploaded to social media; where it went viral. Prosecutor Gardner stated that she has begun an investigation on the couple, hoping to find grounds to charge them.

She won’t get far, as Missouri has a “Castle Doctrine” law that allows the use of deadly force to protect private property and life. The minute the protesters broke down the fence and entered the private property they stopped being peaceable protesters and became a criminal mob.

If the McCloskey’s had opened fire they would have been within their rights under present Missouri law.

But as we’ve seen in recent days, most recently in Atlanta where two police officers were charged after legally shooting an armed criminal who was resisting arrest by use of a deadly weapon in a Wendy’s Restaurant, the law no longer matters. The only thing that matters is black lives – unless other blacks are taking those black lives. (18 murders in 24 hours: Inside the most violent day in 60 years in Chicago)

The anarchists and looters are violent, leading to McCloskey’s reasonable fear

This father Horace Lorenzo Anderson, Sr., whose 19-year old name-sake son (Horace Lorenzo Anderson, Jr.) was killed in CHOP telling Sean Hannity:

‘All I know is my son got killed up there,’ – Horace Lorenzo Anderson Sr.

So, the McCloskeys were in a damnable situation.

Having the law and the right to self protect on their side wasn’t enough to keep them out of trouble with local law enforcement. This is a peculiar situation because both McColskeys are civil rights lawyers in St. Louis. Their practice puts them on the side of Black Lives Matter and ANTIFA.

In fact, they are Democrats who donate to national and local Democrats heavily. One of those they supported fully was St. Louis Circuit Attorney, Kimberly M. Gardner, for her election to office. So who is Ms. Gardner?

St. Louis Circuit Attorney, Kimberly M. Gardner vs. Mark T. and Patricia N. McCloskey

Ms. Kimberly M Gardner is an activist attorney who has an expressed purpose to destroy property rights, advance the cause of a socialist society, and collapse the legal system that allows citizens to protect themselves from the rampaging mob through removing all Second Amendment rights.

The McCloskey’s knew this when they financially supported Gardner.





So who are the McCloskey’s?

According to their attorney, Albert Watkins, when speaking to the Associated Press on Monday,

“The couple are long-time civil rights advocates and support the message of the Black Lives Matter movement”.

In a bit of irony, the truth is that this couple very probably voted for the very people now trying to put them in jail.

It is a case of the new, even more, radical leftwing mob eating their own. It is exactly what happened in Mao’s China during the 1966 to 76 cultural revolution to rid that nation of any remaining capitalism, religion, or western influence.

The same mob rule gave Lenin iron-fisted power in Russia after the Bolshevik revolution.

In both instances, the far left-wing mob purged their ranks of those who were not ideologically pure enough. It is how Russia’s gulags filled with academics, journalists, lawyers, and professionals. Anyone who showed common sense or intelligence.

This is a great example of why law-abiding citizens need to be very involved in local elections.

This left-wing husband and wife, who defended themselves and protected their property, are now being threatened by a Soros funded city Circuit Attorney.

Our American way of life depends on each citizen doing his or her civic duty, being involved in elections starting at the local level, all the way to the federal. We are now reaping the seeds that we sowed by not insuring that local politicians are held accountable to “We the people.”

We are seeing it cities overrun by leftist mobs where our local mayors and governors are allowing anarchy to happen. CHAZ only exists because the mayor and governor allow it. Statues are being torn down because local mayors and governors allow it.

We elected them to behave this way, just as Colorado, New Mexico, and Virginia elected those officials who imposed all the new gun control laws. We did not pay enough attention and maybe didn’t vote; after all, it is just a local election, how could that hurt me?

President Trump’s response can only be Federal, not local

We cannot blame our racial strife problems on President Trump, because he can only do so much. Only in office for three and a half years, he is being confronted for failures by Government, Federal, State and Local, officials who have ignored black lives for decades. (Larry Elder: Where’s Black Lives Matter when you need them?

Furthermore, conservatives can’t just blame the left for our problems, if we didn’t get involved to stop them.

The good news is that the McCloskey’s might just be the straw that broke the camel’s back, waking up many Democrats.

There are too many atrocities being committed by the mob against their own supporters not to have some impact on the 2020 elections. Maybe we can help point out some of these.

It is a sorry state of affairs today, but I see better days ahead. President Trump will be reelected by a landslide, bringing with him both houses of congress. Indictments will flow to ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter, as well as to the Democrat conspirators spying on Trump. But it all begins with you and me becoming involved in our local politics.

That’s how American democracy works.

