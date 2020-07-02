WASHINGTON. At first glance, they’re reminiscent of sculptor Daniel Chester French’s bronze statue “The Minute Man.” The figure depicts a man leaving his plow and taking up his rifle to fight the British at Concord Bridge. In 2020, it is the McCloskeys’ of St. Louis, Missouri protecting their hearth and home.

From my cold, dead fingers

By now, you’ve no doubt seen the images of Mark and Patricia McCloskey, a married St. Louis power couple, brandishing firearms after a mob bent and broke the rod iron gate separating the couple’s mansion from the public sidewalk.

It’s clear from videos posted online that protesters illegally entered the McCloskey property in a clear act of trespass.

“Oh, my God,” McCloskey told his wife, “we’re absolutely alone. There’s nobody here to protect us but us,” he told Fox host Tucker Carlson.

McCloskey said the riot on June 2 made him realize the dangerous situation he and his wife found themselves. That night, rioters burned buildings nearby and murdered retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn as he attempted to preempt a burglary. And there were no police to stem the mayhem.





“When I saw that mob come through the gate, with their rage and their anger, I thought that we’d be overrun in a second. By the time I was out there with my rifle, the people were twenty or thirty feet from my front wall… I was literally afraid that within seconds, they would surmount the wall, come into the house, kill us, burn the house down and everything I’ve worked for, struggled for, for the last thirty-two years.”

Protecting the mob

The sight of two Americans standing up against the mob, unable to rely on a police department hobbled by kneeling politicians of both political parties, was too much for St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Garden.

In a press release, Garden said:

“I am alarmed at the events that occurred over the weekend, where peaceful protestors were met by guns and a violent assault. We must protect the right to peacefully protest, and any attempt to chill it through intimidation or threat of deadly force will not be tolerated. My office is currently working with the public and police to investigate these events. Make no mistake: we will not tolerate the use of force against those exercising their First Amendment rights, and will use the full power of Missouri law to hold people accountable.”

But the First Amendment does not grant mobs the right to trespass on private property nor threaten its residents. The Declaration of Independence and the US Constitution assume the greatest possession of free people is themselves and their individual liberty. And the Second Amendment clearly exists to protect their most sacred right – that to “Life.”

A cat’s paw for a leftist loon

But we shouldn’t expect St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner to understand this.

According to the Missouri Times:

“Mega-donor George Soros, who funded the ongoing Ferguson protests, has waded into the St. Louis City circuit attorney election, funding a television ad for state Rep. Kim Gardner… This isn’t Soros’ first foray into a local prosecutor election over the past couple of years. He’s funded candidates in places as different as Houston, Texas; Albuquerque, New Mexico; two races in Mississippi; Bossier City, Louisiana and Chicago.”

Totalitarianism 101

Most on the right are oblivious to how the hard-left wields power. Venezuelan strongman Hugo Chavez maintained power through the systematic remaking of his nation’s military and police forces. In time, they no longer served the interests of the nation or local municipality. They served the interests of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela.

“Chavismo” eventually removed the smiling mask of democracy, revealing the familiar and scowling face of socialist totalitarianism. Chavez’s successor, Nicolas Maduro, remains in power despite overwhelming democratic opposition because his army and police forces maintain it.

Barring foreign intervention, Maduro isn’t going anywhere.

The real billionaire fascist

And this brings us back to George Soros. Why is the billionaire, leftist loon so interested in supporting hard-left groups now rioting in cities across America? And why does he funnel cash into the campaigns of candidates standing for seemingly low-level, prosecutor offices throughout America?

The answer, of course, is to subvert the instruments of justice and law, turning them into a forceful political weapon against free and independent people. Especially those protecting their lives and property against mobs who would tear down the individual’s constitutional protections the way they tear down bronze statues.





And that is why the Founders enshrined the right to bear arms against the whims of arbitrary government and the mob – whether violent or democratic.

And no one knows this better than the gun-packing Mark and Patricia McCloskey of St. Louis, Missouri.

*******************************************************************************

Top Image: Mark and Patricia McCloskey stand guard outside their St. Louis home. ABC News screen capture.