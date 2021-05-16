The mask is off the COVID tyrants left with mouths agape

WASHINGTON. It appears the science finally caught up to political reality. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky updated the country on the health organization’s new Covid guidelines regarding masks:

“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing. If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic.”

According to the CDC’s latest data, those vaccinated are less likely to contract Covid-19, less likely to display symptoms if they contract the disease, and are less likely to spread the coronavirus if sick.

The horrified reaction from the US government’s propaganda organs (the mainstream media) was best expressed by the raised unibrow and trembling anxiety displayed by MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow:

“I feel like I’m going to have to rewire myself to when I see somebody out in the world who’s not wearing a mask, I don’t instantly think, ‘You are a threat,” or, ‘You are selfish,’ or, ‘You are a Covid denier and you definitely haven’t been vaccinated.’ I mean, we’re going to have to rewire the way that we look at each other.”

For the left, cloth facemasks were a convenient and identifiable compliance indicator. Like the cloth armbands with emblazoned Stars of David that identified European Jews to those Germans anxious to make a new world for so-called Arian super beings.





CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta, for one, is worried about the CDC’s new guidance:

“How do you know then? You go into a public place of some sort. You’re vaccinated, so you’re okay. Protected, very well protected, against getting sick. There may be other people who are not wearing masks. Are they also vaccinated? How do you know? Are they in compliance?”

John Fortt of CNBC worries as well:

“Now, the question’s going to be, ‘Do you feel comfortable showing proof that you’re vaccinated if you don’t want to put your mask on?’”

And speaking to ABC News, Dr. Alok Patel, Stanford University professor of pediatrics and self-described “on-camera expert,” explained the conflict within white-coated ideologues when “science” and notions of freedom collide:

“Guess what? The honor system, and saying you’re vaccinated and you no longer have to wear a mask, that’s not really enforceable. And I’m not sure how much a lot of people trust that. And you know that a vaccine passport probably isn’t going to work in most parts of the country.”

Like it or not, trust goes to the very heart of what it means to live in a free society. It’s incumbent upon the citizen to presume those around them will act in good faith. That is why we have laws to deal with those who break that faith through acts of theft, violence, and murder.

The Bill of Rights presumes the good faith of American citizens by prohibiting the government from abridging their most basic freedoms. That essential section of the founding document assumes trust in Americans and distrust of arbitrary power over them.

Specifically, distrust in government power.

Distrust in the citizen, however, is at the heart of authoritarian societies.

“How,” they ask, “can we truly know what lurks in the hearts of men?”

And the fear that emanates from that distrust breeds an expanding paranoia that manifests itself in bizarre ways.





For instance, Haiti’s late dictator François “Papa Doc” Duvalier (a medical doctor, coincidently) convinced many of his superstitious countrymen that he was the voodoo spirit of death. He even took to wearing the cultic figure’s emblematic top hat and tails.

Upon hearing a political rival could magically assume the figure of a black dog, he ordered the killing of all such inky canines in his domain.

You see, power breeds fear of its loss in its abusers.

And the fading pandemic puts America’s powerful in the predicament of having to explain why maintaining lockdowns on their citizen’s right to travel and gather must be maintained.

The old cudgel “trust the science” no longer holds. And so, America’s petty tyrants are, well, unmasked.

