The Marine Corps: No longer looking for (just) a few good men

WASHINGTON: The Commandant of the Marine Corps has decreed that all symbols of the Confederacy be removed from Marine Corps bases. Even, at least, the General class of officers in the Marine Corps has caved to political correctness. (Top U.S. Marine Orders All Confederate Symbols Be Removed From Corps Bases)

What kind of leadership is leading the Marines today?

Once there was little doubt in men like Chesty Puller, or Smedly Butler. But any given day now, when some moronic order is issued, well, God help the troops. Not surprising. Most officers beyond field grade have become no more than political hacks, including, apparently the Commandant. (Ret. Army Col. Macgregor: “Globalist Elite” In Pentagon Pressuring Trump To Stay In Afghanistan)

Really, no surprise.

Marines once advertised they were looking for “A Few Good Men.”

That disappeared with nagging Hillary, political beggars and cowards fussing and moaning. Now they are “hoping” for a few good men and it looks like hope springs eternal although not longingly at the top.





It is ironic to the nth degree that a quite courageous lady, Elaine Donnely, has been fighting for the Marine Corps (and all of the military) for years. Here is the irony. In looking for a few good men they got a trooper in Mrs. Donnelly. (Marines lives matter by Elaine Donnely)

While only “hoping” for a few good men they got General Berger. Go figure. (CMR: Don’t do this, Marines)

To General Berger who has issued the order: Would this also include discontinuing the Star-Spangled Banner written by Southerner Francis Scott Key? Interesting to note is that Key’s grandson Frank Key Howard, editor of the Baltimore Exchange paper, was arrested on September 13, 1861 for his pro-Southern viewpoints. His paper had been critical of President Abraham Lincoln’s policies, namely the suspension of the writ of habeas corpus and the declaration of martial law. (The National Anthem, Lincoln, the Slave Owner—and even Better, Dixie | Abbeville Institute).

Are there are any photos on any base or in any Marine Corps museum of Captain Julian Dusenbury, of Clemson South Carolina raising the first flag, the Confederate Battle Flag, after the surrender of the Japanese at Okinawa. (Okinawa Confederate Flag | Abbeville Institute)

Will you have those removed General?

There are ten military bases named after Confederate leaders.

Will the name of General Lewis B. (Chesty) Puller be removed in any circumstance where his comments are recorded on any base as to his pride in the South and the Confederate States of America (CSA) courage and devotion of its men?“Chesty” Puller and the Southern Military Tradition | Abbeville Institute

Should those two Southern men, Harlon Block or Franklin Sousley be removed from Mt. Suribachi, Iwo Jima Statues and replicas because they were Southerners?

Will all photos of all Marines in all wars post-1865 be removed from Marine Corps bases where they are on exhibit? (Confederate Veterans, We Salute You! | The Brooksville Belle)

“Professor Greg Grandin of New York University wrote in an article about Confederate symbols: “In World War II . . . the first flag Marines raised upon taking the [Okinawa] headquarters of the Japanese Imperial Army was the Confederate one. It had been carried into battle in the helmet of a captain from South Carolina.”

When I walked off Paris Island eons ago there was something special about the fresh memories. Among them were the mean-as-hell drill instructors who had made Marines out of not much more than little boys.

Marine Corps boot camp is an experience never to be forgotten if you’ve: “been there done that.”





But hopefully never to do again—whew!

But it is not just the memories of those drill instructors who were with recruits 24-7, but with the officers whom the recruits came in contact from time to time. They were special. At least the seemed so. And a Colonel is likely to be the highest-ranking officer a recruit will ever encounter. But these were men whom you never would doubt taking an order from.

That was a period when the Marines did more in their recruiting than just “hope” for a few good men.

But that was eons ago.

Paul Yarbrough writes novels, short stories, poetry, and essays. His first novel. Mississippi Cotton is a Kindle bestseller.

His author site can be found on Amazon. He writes political commentary for CommDigiNews.