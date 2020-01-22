The lost and Founding Fathers: Impeachment, 2A Rights and being woke

WASHINGTON: It seems that to the Democrats when the Founding Fathers are brought up, they are only useful for the politics of the moment. Depending only on the timely popular political narrative are the Founding Fathers venerable or not. For example, first, when the subject of Impeachment comes up, the Founding Fathers are spoken of as if they were angels carrying a message handed down by God himself.

Most of their usefulness in their quoted text is twisted into failings of what impeachment means. So, quoting the Founding Fathers in the context of impeachment supposedly means one has done his homework when it comes to the subject. (What the Founding Fathers Thought About Impeachment – Bloomberg)

Actually, not so much.

One only needs to listen to the inane babblings of silly women like Maxine Waters (“Impeach 45, Impeach 45, Impeach 45…”) to realize how little of the Founding Father’s is understood. But it doesn’t matter. Screwballs like Maxine are elected only because of gerrymandered, protected districts, so the “babble” is forever.





Live with it. Just like protected puppeteer Jerrold Nadler or Fancy Nancy Pelosi.

Nevertheless, most any Founding Father is called upon for guidance from history in great reverence when expedient. Democrats don’t really love the Founding Fathers, but they do love expediency. The Republicans have their share of such buffoons, but the Democrats seem to have a Lion’s share.

Second, when the subject of gun rights is brought up, the Founders seem to be old fuddy-duddy white men who are simply outdated for a modern government-led-to-righteousness society. People don’t need them as much as they need government direction. People need new and enlightened politicians who are “woke.”

The Founding Fathers sleep.

Consider the tale of the text of three Virginians regarding the Second Amendment.

Virginia, of course, is the colony of the first settlement of English settlers at Jamestown (no, not Plymouth). Are these old and wise leaders, or senile old fools? (What the Founding Fathers Really Meant When They Wrote the Second Amendment | HuffPost)

Patrick Henry of Virginia said:

George Washington of Virginia said:

“A free people ought not only to be armed, but disciplined; to which end a uniform and well-digested plan is requisite; and their safety and interest require that they should promote such manufactories as tend to render them independent of others for essential, particularly military, supplies.”

Ralph Northam of Virginia said:

One difference between Henry and Washington and Northam is about 250 years. But another is the first two are considered from the subjective club of Founding Fathers.

Northam, however, is a modern-day, anti-Second Amendment liberal warrior with a Kevorkian wannabe complex.





A third notable difference is that the Founding Fathers apparently had no commonsense, assuming people needed or wanted private guns. Had the Founding Fathers had commonsense back then they would have passed the necessary amendments and there wouldn’t need any pesky God-given right to keep and bear arms. (ZERO arrests: Even CNN admits Ralph Northam’s breathless state of emergency was unnecessary)

Apparently, they assumed God had no commonsense or He would not have considered such a right in the first place.

So, regarding any issue, the Founding Fathers are in play or not, depending. Impeachment and gun rights are just two.

What would be a contemporary view of the Founding Fathers on abortion? Three of the Founding Fathers were doctors: Benjamin Rush (Pennsylvania), Matthew Thornton and Joshua Bartlett (both New Hampshire).

Would Dr, Northam call upon their wisdom as Founding Fathers as to how to keep a newborn comfortable before…well, you know?