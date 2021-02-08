The Liberal Triad’s purge of American Patriots has begun

Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, has ordered an unprecedented sixty-day standdown of all military services to allow each service to have “needed discussions” on “extremism” in the ranks. This standdown will halt all other activities in order to find and correct what Austin sees as extremism. It is the public beginning of the Liberal Triads purge of all American Patriots.

Of course, Austin sees any dissension against the new Marxist Democrat government as extreme. His remedy will be to purge those who have any semblance of conservative thought. Obama did this to the general and flag officer corps during his second term as president. (Obama’s Military Coup Purges 197 Officers In Five Years)

It has since worked its way down through much of the officer corps; from field grade officers, down to company grade.

In fact, a large percentage of the officer corps today are Marxist oriented.

It is how in 2016 a newly graduated second lieutenant, Spencer Rapone, could openly display a sign stating, “communism will win,” at his graduation, and be photographed by his classmates who seemed not to care.





However, the NCO corps remained mostly conservative and loyal patriots.

A fact that cannot be allowed to stand in our new America. Austin, through a spokesperson, cited that of the 140 people arrested during the Capitol takeover, which they called an insurrection, that at least six were either active duty or veterans of the military. Mostly enlisted. Biden’s fear went so deep that the National Guard protecting the inauguration were screened by government psychologist. And some were removed from serving on January 20th for their “extremist” beliefs.

Most of those removed were avid Trump supporters.

The government is so afraid of those who believe in the supremacy of the Constitution, that Austin ordered the standdown to purge the ranks of all conservatives. (Austin Orders Military Stand Down to Address Challenge of Extremism in the Ranks)

We can get an idea of what the military is looking for from a Special Operations Medical symposium on extremist symbols used by SOG personnel. That gathering happened prior to Biden’s coronation. The imagery displayed to participants at the SOG symposium included standard fare for “white supremacists ” and other extremists, such as the Confederate Battle flag, swastikas, and other Nazi-related symbols.

But then Pepe the Frog appeared.

Pepe the frog is a meme created to showcase carefree insolence. Some conservatives used the image to ruffle leftist on the internet, so it became a hate symbol to the Army. More worrying for some soldiers, however, is the list’s inclusion of imagery popular among members of the military long before the racial unrest of the summer of 2020, such as the “Three Percenters” symbol. The Roman numeral III with 13 stars around is the flag of a small group of patriots. One of their flags was flown on January 6th outside of the Capitol. So the Army relegated it to a hate symbol.

Three percenters refer to the number of Americans who actually took up arms during the American Revolutionary War

For military members, it is remembered with pride. In fact, until recently, graduates of the Special Warfare Military Group’s Trauma III course had the option to buy a shirt with a Three Percenter logo on the front, a source said.

“Now those shirts, all of them have to be thrown away, and cannot be worn again, and they have to change the logo because it’s been associated with this extremist behavior.”

A website for the Three Percenters, claiming to be the “original” Three Percenters, states: “We are NOT racists, NOR are we white supremacists. We are NOT anti-government.”

Yet, the new Army is not interested in respecting patriots of any age. The goal is only in purging those who do not agree with the Marxist Democrat party.

In fact, some reports state that Three Percenters have tried to stop violence at rallies. Even at the Capitol on January 6th.

Other banned affiliations are the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, and Bugaloo Boys

The Proud Boys are a group that wants to restore pride in masculinity. The Oath Keepers is an organization that tries to restore traditional family life in America, and the Bugalaoo Boys, libertarians who wear Hawaiian shirts whose ideology is murky at best.





The Bugalaoo Boys seem to each have a different idea of the movement, but all seem to be preparing for a new civil war. That fact, alone, marks them as dangerous in the minds of Democrats.

Other symbols associated with racism and bigotry are the Gadsden flag, which bears a coiled rattlesnake with the slogan, “Don’t Tread on Me,” and the slogan “Liberty Or Death,” all items associated with our Revolutionary War. There are others, of course, but the theme is that any movement of patriots is suspected of bigotry or racism in today’s Army.

This nonsense originates with the Southern Poverty Law Center and Anti-Defamation League

Two far-left radically anti-American groups that target all conservatives and libertarian organizations as white supremacists and racist. These two groups are the main source for the misinformation regurgitated by the MSM as proof of the rising tide of “white supremacists ” in this nation is the major terrorist threat. (Republican National Committee resolution condemns Southern Poverty Law Center, claiming ‘obvious bias’)

Of course, nothing can be further from the truth. The Proud Boys, Three Percenters, and Oath Keepers are proponents of traditional American values, therefore are a threat to Democrats. However, the military purge is only the tip of the spear into the heart of America. As shown with press coverage and the roundup in the aftermath of the mostly peaceful Capitol demonstration on January 6th. Democrats are out to purge all of this nation of free-thinking, independent, freedom-loving Americans.

The coalition of the media, big business, and far-left Democrats that came together to steal the election

Not even hiding their intent, in fact, fully bragging about in a Time Magazine article by Molly Ball, titled, The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election” The liberal triad coalition is the same triad now purging any patriotic Americans.

The media is outing anyone who speaks of liberty or freedom, in the most derogatory terms

Shaming them into compliance. While big businesses are firing anyone who posts anything on social media that counters the Democrat talking points. At the same time, Democrat politicians are rushing legislation into law. Laws that turn our freedom into a thing of the past. Like HR 1, the first Bill introduced by the 117th Congress on their first day.

This Bill hides its true intent under the name, “For the People Act 2021.”

But is anything but for the people.

Its summary states,

“To expand Americans’ access to the ballot box, reduce the influence of big money in politics, strengthen ethics rules for public servants, and implement other anti-corruption measures for the purpose of fortifying our democracy, and for other purposes.”

However, it is the exact opposite. Its true purpose is to purge all opposition to Democrat tyranny.

It affects all Americans, from the newest voter to the professional politician, by changing laws to cement the tactics used in stealing the 2020 election. While punishing anyone from opposing their dictatorship. It is a long Bill shrouded in nuance and subterfuge. But it is the end of democracy and free elections should it become law.

It will turn the present purge of freedom-loving Americans into the law of the land.

Liberty and Freedom will be against the law, uncovered enforced by the Liberal Triad. American democracy will look like that in Venezuelan, China, or Iran. The purge has begun in earnest. It is all moving forward. Even as these words are being written.

America is changing, and away from our founding principles. As one SOG soldier said after seeing the medical presentation,

“To be honest, I’m a little bit scared because I have been affiliated with Three Percenters due to the fact that they extend from the Revolutionary War, that three percent of the population stood up against the British, and that’s what started the Revolutionary War, and I love that ideal. I’ve kind of taken that to heart.”

That is the purpose of the purges now underway. To kill all opposition to their tyranny. Because history show us that only three percent of our nation was able to change the course of world history.

**************

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author. His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

Follow Joseph on Parler @writerworks9

Join Joe at Gab @JRagonese