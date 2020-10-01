Cleveland, Ohio is often referred to as the mistake by the lake, a put down due to its inglorious past. After all, who could forget the Cuyahoga River burning for days? Nonetheless, it was home to the first presidential debate of 2020; which has also been heralded as another mistake by the lake. Pundits across the land hailed the debate as a shit show due to its argumentative contentiousness.

Yet through it all a clear victor emerged; President Donald J. Trump.

How do I know? Easy, just look at the reaction of the vanquished Biden, through his minions in the MSM. Instead of triumphantly marching down Broadway Avenue in downtown New York City, they cower behind words of defeat, like “It was a shit show” at CNN, and most calling on Biden not to venture into another debate with that nasty Trump.

Here’s the thing about last night’s debate

Joe Biden only weakened his position among the Democrat base. Furthermore, Biden did not rise in the estimations of independents. That is a total loss. The expectations for Slow Joe had been lower than any other candidate in history, and he exceeded them by remaining awake for over a half-hour, but it was not enough to derail the Trump train to victory.

Had Biden acted presidential, the difference between his style and Trump’s would have been given as proof of his qualifications to sit in the oval office. But he didn’t. Instead, he showed that he is unfit for office on multiple levels.

Biden undermined himself multiple times when he lost his cool and called the President of the United States a “clown,” a “racist,” a “liar,” and at one point said, “Will you shut up, man?” The DNC creating T-Shirts, as though proud of his nastiness.

Biden failing to display presidential qualities with his angry vitriol. The Biden campaign showing they follow the self-processed leader of the Democrat Party. The fact is that both his debate performance and tone deaf t-shirt show his desperation and frustration over President Trump’s total domination of facts. Maybe Joe should learn the facts, not rely on Democrats distrotion of the truth?

Biden was backed up by Fox News moderator, nevet-Trumper, Chris Wallace, who constantly ran interference. Every time Trump was really hurting Biden, Wallace stepped in to change the tone or subject matter. It happened at the times Biden could not wiggle his way out of a question poised by Trump, too.





Times such as his inability to answer whether he plans to pack the Supreme Court or end the filibuster, when all Joe could say was, “Whatever position I take on that, that will become the issue.” Wallace stepped in to change the subject before Trump could rebut Joe, allowing him to worm his way past the issue in true swamp monster style.

The same thing happened when Biden was unable to name a single law enforcement agency that supported him, Wallace quickly jumped in to save the day. But through all the obfuscation Wallace, and the MSM tried to provide to cover for Biden, it did not change one single independent’s mind in his favor.

The debate certainly didn’t change any Trump supporter minds.

Trump was voted into office because he is a fighter, not in spite of it. That is what never-Trumpers and Democrats just don’t understand. Conservatives were tired of mealy-mouthed Republicans who let Democrats set the political agenda. Trump did not. From the moment he rode the escalator in Trump Tower to announce his candidacy, he took a fighter’s stance.

The left hated that, while many conservatives cheered him on. While President Trump was locked and loaded for bear, spoiling for a fight and donning a set of brass knuckles, he fought Joe to a standstill. In hindsight it may have been a little bit of overkill. Trump did not allow Biden the space to put his foot in his mouth. As Joe always does.

But the president was kicking butt and taking no prisoners.

In the process he turned Slow Joe into a roaring mouse that looked frustrated and frightened simultaneously. Not a good look for someone who wants to be Americas next leader. Biden came off looking like a doe caught in the headlights, tiny and frail, ripe for the slaughter.

Trump, on the other hand, looked like a man who, win or lose, was going to fight on his own terms, and as Commodore David Farragut said as his flotilla charged into the Battle of Mobile Bay during the Civil War, “Damn the torpedoes.” He looked like the leader this nation needs moving into the next four years.

As always, President Trump had the lasting words of this debate, words that will haunt Slow Joe until his dying day. “I’ve done more in 47 months than you’ve done in 47 years.”

And that is what will be remembered from this first debate, no matter who cries to change the narrative.

**************

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

Lead Image: Screen Shot courtesy Fury.news.com