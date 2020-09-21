The law and order President strikes a blow against ANTIFA/BLM

We have all been breathlessly awaiting the results of the Durham investigation. Hoping to see the crooked Democrats that tried to illegally reverse our vote in 2016 perp-walked before national cameras. Not having seen any results has demoralized many of us. From Democrat’s refusal to allow the peaceful transference of power to their support of ANTIFA/BLM, the idea of law and order in America has been eroded.

However, do not despair. President Trump is ahead of us once again. With one simple remedy, he has stopped the riots in Portland. What was this magic?

In August, the Federal Marshals Service deputized Oregon State Police who came to their aid. (Portland protest arrests near 1,000 as uprising resumes)

That underreported piece of news passed by most of us. Nonetheless, bypassing the Portland Democrat prosecutor to charge rioters, was a stroke of genius.





Arresting ANTIFA/BLM rioters in Oregon

Starting in early September the FBI began rounding up the leaders, as well as other Antifa/BLM rioters arrested by Oregon State Police while rioting in Portland. Arrestees the Multnomah County prosecutor’s office let walk.



The recently elected progressive District Attorney, Mike Schmidt, took office in May 2020. Schmidt ran with the promise of upending what he characterized as “A business-as-usual approach to prosecution,” lived up to that promise. This Soros supported prosecutor kept his word as he refused to charge almost all of the violent rioters who destroyed millions of dollars worth of property in and around Portland, for over 100 straight nights.

Despite rioter’s daily arrests, Schmidt’s opening the cell door after each subsequent arrest did little to stop the violence. This revolving door making rioters believe that they are above the law. Imagine their shock when federal agents were at their doors an, taking them to federal lockups.



Facing federal charges, they panicked. An organization calling itself the General Defense Committee sent out a letter to all protesters, advising them what to do if the feds knock at their door. So, who is the General Defense Committee? They are a part of the International Workers of the World union. That union has a very violent past, with a history of rioting and violence against authority. It’s tag line on is

The anarchosyndicalist trade union, workers’ confederation and section of the Anarchist International





As are many unions, they are staunch Marxist, and enablers of the Democrat party.

As this union is no longer large enough to support the General Defense Committee with the funds necessary to carry out its stated programs, it has found funding in donations. Donations from Hollywood, liberal corporations, and Democrat PAC. The largest donor being the Open Society Foundation, which receives much of its income from George Soros.

Once arrested, protestors would need to only call the GDC for someone to arrive at the lockup with bond money. Some of that money comes from Kamala Harris, the vice-presidential candidate, through an organization that she supports. (Meet The Rioting Criminals Kamala Harris Helped Bail Out Of Jail)



There is a pattern here of progressives who wish to destroy America with funding from organizations that center around Soros. Nonetheless, the shock and horror these Antifa weenies felt through President Trump’s efforts at obtaining law and order, paid off in a big way.



The Portland riots stopped overnight. (Feds explored possibly charging Portland officials for protests, riots) OK, some may be moving to the occupy the White House in D.C., but with only a few arrests of key leaders of the Portland ANTIFA organization, their ongoing mayhem came to a sudden stop.

Without a doubt, President Trump, through his Department of Homeland Security director, has formalized plans to counter the post-election mayhem planned by ANTIFA/BLM.

Surprisingly, even the current head of the FBI, that bastion of anti-Trump depravity, Christopher Wray, reluctantly admitted that ANTIFA is a “real thing,” while only admitting it is an ideology, not an organized threat. This admission forces the FBI to begin investigating their organization and its finances. Don’t hold your breath for a quick resolution, it will follow the DOJ Durham investigation results.

Election apocalypse Propaganda designed to deter voting

Nonetheless, all of the news warning of the coming apocalypse if Trump is reelected is hyperbole. The purpose to scare Americans from voting on November 3. Yes, there will be mayhem in large Democrat cities for a while, but having succeeded in stemming the chaos in Portland, where the Mayor and Governor both support the rioters, President Trump has found the way around their obfuscation.



These same tactics to be used in other cities and states. While the insurrection act is still an option, a joint federal, local approach is more in line with our Constitution. It will obtain the same effect, but with less drama.

What is Trump’s magic pill?

Simple, by deputizing local police, they fall under federal jurisdiction. So while hitting a local policeman would fall under state or local laws, those same offenders are also committing a federal crime.



Which is how those Portland offenders were rounded up in sufficient numbers to end riots there. We are still are waiting for the scales of justice to land on those conspirators who tried to overturn the 2016 election. In the meantime, law and order is returning to America.



Proving President Trump is not only solidly behind law and order, but that he outsmarts Democrat strategy at every level. This is why he will be reelected, no matter how hard Democrats try to steal this election. And they are doing their best to do so.





**************





About the author:



Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.



