The Kenosha shooting and Democrats response to lawlessness

The recent shooting of a black man by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin clearly shows the difference between the Democrat and Republican parties, and what Democrats plan for us in the future. Democrats want chaos and anarchy. But let them speak for themselves.

“While we do not have all of the details yet,” Democrat Tony Evers, Wisconsin Governor, said in a statement, “what we know for certain is that he is not the first black man or person to have been shot or injured, or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country.”

The shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin tells us all we need to know about Democrats running for office in November.

Just 70 days before the national election, Biden declared

“This morning the nation wakes up, yet again, with grief and outrage that yet another black American is a victim of excessive force. Those shots pierce the soul of our nation. An immediate, full, and transparent investigation must be held and those officers must be held accountable.”

No prejudgment here.





Both were reacting to the most recent shooting of a black man by white police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. There is a video on twitter of the incident that has garnered several thousand views. It shows three officers confronting a black man behind a car.

This is the shooting video of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, WI. pic.twitter.com/yerWbsSxQU — Austin Frisch (@Austin_Zone) August 24, 2020

In the Blake shooting, Officers were called to the scene to calm a domestic disturbance.

As the confrontation continues, the black man walks away from the police and goes directly to the driver’s door of an SUV. Officers are following him, with pistols drawn, ordering him to stop. Pistols drawn is the first clue. Police do not draw their weapons, especially at a domestic disturbance, unless there is a direct threat.

The suspect, 29-year-old Jacob Blake, probably emboldened by the present BLM movement that is energizing disobedience to police, does not comply with officers’ orders to stop. Instead, he definitely opens the car door, and begins to enter, even as an officer tries to restrain him by pulling him back, grabbing his tee-shirt

The video, on a casual glance, makes it appear as if the black man is unarmed.

But look closely as the suspect walks around the front of the car. At about 0:19 on the video we plainly see something in the black man’s left hand. One observer has suggested that it is a Karambit knife. Whether it is or not this writer cannot be sure. If it is, it explains the drawn weapons.

As Blake is attempting to enter the vehicle, he bends downs as though to reach something on the floor. Or under the seat? Within seconds of Blake’s attempting to enter the vehicle, at least one officer opens fire, striking the defiant suspect several times. We cannot see what happened inside that car.

Yet, without the slightest bit of knowledge of the events, the Democratic Governor of Wisconsin, and the Democratic Presidential candidate both condemned law enforcement, one calling for officers to be punished, enabling more riots, looting, and mayhem across America.

Democrat party history of blaming the police

This seems to be a pattern among Democrats, begun by Obama, early in his presidency. He condemned law enforcement, without having the facts, when a black professor was arrested by police. His statement of the event also began with, “While we don’t yet know all of the facts.”





Obama: Police Acted ‘Stupidly’ in Gates Case -President says Harvard professor’s arrest highlights race inequities.

Harvard Professor Henry Gates was detained and arrested by police responding to a call that there was a break-in. Police are trained to respond. As in the Blake shooting, the police attempted to detain Gates to figure out who he is. But it quickly escalated as Gates was non-complient.

“The actions of the Cambridge Police Department, and in particular, Sgt. Joseph Crowley, were 100 percent correct,” said Hugh Cameron, president of the Massachusetts Coalition of Police. “He was responding to a report of two men breaking into a home. The police cannot just drive by the house and say, ‘Looks like everything is OK.’

“Sgt. Crowley was carrying out his duty as a law enforcement officer protecting the property of Professor Gates, and he was accused of being a racist,” Cameron added. “The situation would have been over in five minutes if Professor Gates cooperated with the officer. Unfortunately, the situation we are in now is the environment police work in now.”

Later Obama would eat his words, as he was wrong, but nonetheless, he called police stupid for doing their jobs professionally and correctly. We suspect Biden learned from that the power of trashing law enforcement among his voter base.

The similarities between Gates and Blake are simple to understand

Both gentlemen disobeyed orders from the police. The police, in both instances, was called by a concerned person reporting alleged criminal activity. In the Blake incident, the charge was domestic violence and possibly child endangerment.

During both encounters, had the men stopped, been respectful and non-aggressive to the police, the incidents may have had very different outcomes.

In the Kenosha shooting, Democrats rushed to judgment to garner votes from their base

And Wisconsin is one of the important swing states for this election. They were quick to condemn, without regard for the truth, knowing that it would ignite more rioting, looting, and mayhem. And it has. Resulting in the calling in of the National Guard.

While Democrats don’t care about the facts, a simple long-distance investigation revealed a lot, enough to put to shame Biden’s words. Any credible reporter should have done the same.

Blake’s criminal history

Before the police arrive, they often know who the people they are responding to are. What was learned by online court records is that Kenosha County prosecutors charged Blake on July 6 with sexual assault, trespassing, and disorderly conduct, in connection with domestic abuse.

An arrest warrant was issued the following day. Records do not indicate if that warrant was served.

Also known by witness statements is that inside the SUV were three children.

We don’t know if any were the victim of the sexual assault, or even connected with this incident. Furthermore, we do know that Blake has a history of domestic abuse, and sexual assault, both violent acts. What we can plainly see is Blake ignoring lawful police orders.

None of that, by itself, gives the authorization to shoot a suspect but does lend itself to providing background into this incident.

Simply knowing this little information should have made Democrat politicians hold their condemnation of police until more was learned.

Instead, Biden and Evers threw gasoline on the flames of the ongoing anarchy in America.

Former Veep Biden, along with Hillary Clinton, felt young black men were “predators.” He is the creator of the 1994 Crime Bill act incarcerating thousands of young blacks. (Biden in 1993 speech pushing crime bill warned of ‘predators on our streets’ who were ‘beyond the pale’)

Now Biden is stoking more riots, property damage, personal injury, and death; simply to curry favor with the most violent, unreasonable, and irrational segment of our society? A part of our society that wishes to destroy the very fabric of America, not to mention the lives of white people from coast to coast.

This demonstrates the clear difference between Democrats and Republicans, more than any amount of words can convey.

This coming election boils down to one between law and order or one of lawlessness and anarchy. If Democrats really wanted to help this, they would call for a cessation of lawlessness and encourage respect when confronted with police. The police may be wrong, but stay calm. You will always have a chance to explain your truth.

Joe Biden and Democrats represent lawlessness, while President Trump and his supporters stand solidly behind law and order. In just over two months we will tell the world who we are, a nation of laws, or a nation of losers.

**************

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.