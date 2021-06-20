The infiltration of US intelligence agencies threatens Americans

FLORIDA: When we think of American intelligence agencies being infiltrated, it conjures images of cold war operatives dressed in tight-fitting suits, with short-brimmed fedoras on their head, sneaking around in dark alleys behind the CIA or the Kremlin. While the tales of Ian Flemming and others in that ilk are what come to mind, real infiltration has been taking place ever since the end of the Cold War.

Only this time it may have succeeded. And it may cost us our liberty and freedom.



It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to realize that over the past ten years or more our intelligence agencies have not worked as they should. Our FBI is more interested in prosecuting those who support a strong America than criminals who openly hate this country. The CIA was once directed by John Brennan who, while in college, voted for the communist party candidate for president. The National Security Agency has tracked the telephone conversations of every American, rather than concentrating on foreign felons intent on harming this nation.

We have to ask ourselves exactly how this came to be.

These agencies once worked to protect this nation; however, they now seem to work against our best interests. A perfect example is the recent pandemic. For over a year most of this nation was shuttered over fears of a virus that came from China.





Yet not a peep of protest or transparency came from any American intelligence agency.



During that entire time, the intelligence agencies were silent. When they did speak, it was to oppose China’s involvement or that the China flu came from the Wuhan Virology Laboratory. Despite the overwhelming evidence in the public sector indicating that the source of the virus was the lab.

A counter-information campaign suggests that the SARS-CoV-2 virus (Covid-19) was developed in America and sent to China. Not a word about the pandemics origins came to light from those charged with knowing these things.



Now; however, those fantasy tales are being walked back as evidence is coming to the surface that indeed that the SARS virus was developed in a laboratory in Wuhan, China. Why? At least according to a top Chinese spy who has defected to the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA).

Why Dong Jingwei went to the DIA is telling in itself.

There are multiple reports that Dong Jingwei defected from China with his daughter, Dong Yang, in mid-February, flying from Hong Kong to the United States. Dong landed in California, where he contacted the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency to inform officials that he was defecting and could provide inside information about covert Chinese operations, according to a report from Red State.



That report stated:

“Dong then ‘hidden in plain sight’ for about two weeks before disappearing into DIA custody.”

Dong only surrendered to the DIA because he had inside knowledge that the CIA, FBI, and other intelligence agencies have been compromised by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army.



The defector then provided the DIA with information about:

“Early pathogenic studies of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and (Chinese) models of predicted COVID-19 spread and damage to the U.S., and the world. Further documents contained financial records detailing which exact organizations and governments funded the research on SARS-CoV-2, as well as other biological warfare research.



“There were names of U.S. citizens who provide intel to China, names of Chinese spies working in the U.S., or attending U.S. universities, financial records showing U.S. businessmen and public officials who’ve received money from the Chinese government, and details of meetings U.S. government officials had (perhaps unwittingly) with Chinese spies and members of Russia’s SVR.”

Dong’s records also revealed how the Chinese government gained access to a CIA communications system, leading to the death of dozens of Chinese people who were working with the CIA. Among the evidence that Dong provided to the DIA were copies of the contents of the hard drive of Hunter Biden’s laptop, showing the information the Chinese government has about Hunter’s pornography problem and about his (and Joe’s) business dealings with Chinese entities.



Let that sink in. A Chinese Communist spy, turned defector, had the information from Hunter Biden’s computer. A computer that is securely held in FBI custody. The U.S. Congress does not have access to that information.

Yet the CCP has it.



Journalist, Adam Housley, said earlier this month that the United States

“increased pressure on China in recent days is due to a defector with intimate knowledge.”

That statement verifies that Dong, or some other high-level Chinese official, is providing very damaging information. Information that cannot be overlooked. Even Biden, who has taken millions from the CCP, cannot sweep this damning information under the rug.



It would account for the recent spate of Biden and the leftist media now conceding to the fact that the COVID-19 Sars virus is a product of th Wuhan Virology Laboratory. That it is man-made, and did not evolve from a bat or other animal.

A fact vehemently denied by progressives ever since the pandemic emerged.



The Red State report stated,

“Sources say DIA leadership kept the defector within their clandestine services network to prevent Langley and the State Department from accessing the person, whose existence was kept from other agencies because DIA leadership believes there are Chinese spies or sources inside the FBI, CIA, and several other federal agencies.”

That chilling statement depicts that our nation is in deep trouble.



With our premier intelligence agencies now deeply penetrated by the Chinese Communist Party, it leaves America defenseless against any attack from China. As a demonstration of our present vulnerability, FBI Director Christopher Wray was clueless upon learning what Dong Jingwei was able to reveal.

Reports also indicate that CIA leadership was just as flummoxed when presented with Dong’s evidence.

Patriotic Americans have known for the past several years that something was deeply wrong within our intelligence community, at least as far back as the concentrated effort to remove President Trump from office using the false flag of Russian interference in the 2016 election. Now evidence has been provided that there are so many Chinese spies within all levels of our government and academic communities, that this nation is now in peril of a Chinese Communist Party takeover from within.



It appears that the only safeguard left is our military, which the DIA falls under. Some might remember that as the illegal spying against Trump was underway when he was President-elect, only Admiral Michael Roger’s, then head of the NSA, came forward to inform about the nefarious activity by the CIA, FBI, NSA, and DOJ.

The persecution of General Michael Flynn traces back to his once leading the DIA.

However, that last bastion of defending our freedom, our military, is now under full attack by the present Secretary of Defense and Biden administration. This present purge to remove patriots completely from military ranks is the death knell of our nation.



The infiltration of our intelligence agencies has now reached critical mass and unless America votes both houses of Congress to oppose the present administration, by the 2024 presidential election all hopes of maintaining our liberty and freedom may vanish.

########

About the author:

Political Staff Writer Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author. His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

Follow Joseph on Parler

Join Joe at Gab