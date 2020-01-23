The Impeachment Lies of Schiff: Devin Nunes, Vindman and Whistleblower

WASHINGTON: We know the name of the Whistleblower. It has been tweeted out by the President. Lawmakers have repeated that Eric Ciaramella, a CIA analyst working in the White House, is the unofficially named Whistle Blower has been confirmed by the Adam Schiff camp, intentionally or not. What is obvious is that are doubling down on the lies of Schiff and America is not happy. No one appointed Schiff Judge, Juror, and Executioner of the Presidency of Donald J. Trump. But he has put on the mantle of such quite easily.

The Whistleblower – Adam Schiffs greatest lie to America

Communities Digital News posted Eric Ciaramella, Schiff’s ‘whistleblower,’ has ties to Susan Rice and Joe Biden – Rick Johnson – CDN (10/29/2019)

“The worst kept secret in Washington is that former NSC staffer and CIA employee Eric Ciaramella is Adam Schiff’s secret “whistleblower” in the ongoing Nancy Pelosi impeachment farce. More importantly, Ciaramella has a long history with Obama NSC advisor Susan Rice and former Vice President Joe Biden.” – Rick Johnson

Now Real Clear Investigations is providing additional reporting on the link between Adam Schiff and Ciaramella – and it is fairly direct. (Whistleblower Was Overheard in ’17 Discussing With Ally How to Remove Trump ¬- Paul Sperry)

Both Ciaramella and Misko were leftover from the Obama administration. Real Clear Investigations saying that Ciaramello and Misko”were very tights and thick as thieves”:

“Just days after he was sworn in they were already talking about trying to get rid of him,” said a White House colleague who overheard their conversation. “They weren’t just bent on subverting his agenda,” the former official added. “They were plotting to actually have him removed from office.” – Real Clear Investigations

Their quest to “take down Donald Trump by any means necessary” was made during a National Security Council (NSC) meeting led by Michael Flynn, then President Trump’s National Security Advisor in February 2017.

“After Flynn briefed [the staff] about what ‘America first’ foreign policy means, Ciaramella turned to Misko and commented, ‘We need to take him out,’ an unnamed staffer told Real Clear Investigations writer Perry. “And Misko replied, ‘Yeah, we need to do everything we can to take out the president.’ “Misko is the one-degree of separations between Schiff and Ciaramella as Misko left the White House in the summer of 2019 to join the House Impeachment Committee.

Misko is the one-degree of separations between Schiff and Ciaramella as Misko left the White House in the summer of 2019 to join the House Impeachment Committee. Ciaramella left the White House, returning to the CIA.

Alexander Vindman, NSC Director for Ukraine

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, then the NSC director for Ukraine, was also vocal in his disdain for the President and his foreign policy. Vindman was a “listener” on President Trump and President Zelensky (Ukraine) phone call on which the Articles of Impeachment trial rests.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, held Ciaramella’s old position at the NSC as director for Ukraine. Although Ciaramella had left the White House to return to the CIA in mid-2017, the two officials continued to collaborate through interagency meetings, leading to Vindman’s leak to Ciaramella about the contents of the phone call between Trump and Zelensky.

Army Lt. Col Jim Hickman was Vindman’s commanding officer during a joint 2020 exercise with Germany. Working with his unit to train Russian soldiers, Vindman was reprimanded for being disparaging about America to the Russian soldiers.

Hickman later saying

“(Vindman) was apologetic of American culture, laughed about Americans not being educated or worldly and really talked up Obama and globalism to the point of [it being] uncomfortable.”

“Vindman was a partisan Democrat at least as far back as 2012,” Hickman, now retired, asserted. “Do not let the uniform fool you. He is a political activist in uniform.” – Real Clear Investigations.

Vindman was called into Adam Schiff’s Impeachment Hearing as a fact witness, testifying that he did not know who the whistleblower, which we can allege was a lie. He knew Misko, Ciaramella and he had been very vocal about his disdain for America and President Trump.

The lies and misdemeanors of Adam Schiff:

According to Jim Jordan, Schiff perpetuates the following lies:





He said we have information proving that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia. He does not (Schiff doubles down on Trump-Russia collusion as GOP calls for resignation)



The January 2018 Devin Nunes memo was false. Michael Horowitz’s report said it was not (see next page for memo text.

That we can trust the FISA Court; Michael Horowitz’s report says they lied 17 times to the FISA court in order to obtain warrants allowing them to spy on the Trump Campaign and President-Elect.

Adam Schiff claims that he has had no contact with the Whistleblower which has proven to be a lie.

Adam Schiff claims that Devin Nunes met with Ukranian officials who were feeding information to help Trump’s re-election.

That Schiff obtained private phone records from AT&T, releasing them to the media.

That Schiff lied about rep. Devin Nunes meeting with Viktor Shokin, which along with the AT&T records, leading to Nunes filing a suit against CNN and AT&T.

His entire opening testimony before the Senate

It can be hard to keep track of all of Shifty #Schiff‘s LIES on his impeachment Witch Hunt. Fortunately, @Jim_Jordan took care of that for us! #ampFW pic.twitter.com/Sn7zkjdG5l — FreedomWorks (@FreedomWorks) January 23, 2020

Rep. Mike Conaway (R-Texas) introduced a letter signed by every Republican on the committee that called for Schiff’s resignation. It follows similar calls for Schiff to step down by President Trump and White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.

“Your willingness to continue to promote a demonstrably false narrative is alarming. The findings of the special counsel conclusively refute your past and present exertions, and have exposed you of having abused your position to knowingly promote false information.

Your actions both past and present are incompatible with your duty as chairman of this committee. As such, we have no faith in your ability to discharge your duties in a manner consistent with your constitutional responsibility, and urge your immediate resignation as chairman of the committee.”

But here we are; listening to Schiff, and Nadler, repeating ad naseum the same lies over and over. Before the Senate, Schiff reveals the true intentions of the Democrats in this Impeachment Hoax. They know they cannot beat him in the voting booth, so they are pre-claiming that somehow the Trump Campaign is going to collude with Russia to interfere with the 2020 Election.

Rep. Adam Schiff: “The president’s misconduct cannot be decided at the ballot box. For we cannot be assured that the vote will be fairly won.” pic.twitter.com/l1zTGodANZ — The Hill (@thehill) January 22, 2020

However, like every other lie coming out of Adam Schiff’s mouth, the representative is unable to provide information as to how the 2020 Campaign is colluding with Russia or anyone else.

Click here to read the Devin Nunes Memo