The hypocrisy of the World’s Globalists exposes them as the evil they are

WASHINGTON: A hypocrite is defined as someone who puts on a mask and pretends to be someone they are not. Hypocrisy is demonstrated when one states they know and follow certain beliefs, but then demonstrates a way that contradicts those stated beliefs. We need to have the wisdom to discern words and actions that do not match. To call out those who engage in this practice. And demand our news media do the same. It is far past time to pull back the curtain on the despots such as Clinton, Obama, Gates, and Soros. The World Globalists who want to erode the Republic that we are.

As some states of the nation and some countries of the world are making moves to pass laws that ban vaccine passports, the World Health Organization (WHO) is pushing to make them the law, globally. The WHO wants to build what they have termed a “Trust Framework.” They intend to convene member states and leaders of Covid-19 immunization credential technology groups to recognize different vaccine certificates across nations.

A top Vaccination Credential Initiative (VCI) official told POLITICO’s, Ben Leonard:

The WHO is bringing together these groups to develop a “trust framework” that would allow countries to track people by vaccine credentials. Brian Anderson, a chief digital health physician at MITRE and a co-founder of the VCI explained legitimacy of vaccine passports is an area of concern. “It’s piecemeal, not coordinated and done nation to nation,” Anderson said. “It can be a real challenge.”

VCI is behind SMART Health Cards, which have become the de facto standard for digital vaccine credentials in the U.S. Some states already adopting looking to comply with WHO. Thinking critically one must understand that “de facto standard” can also be termed “monopoly.” And as one would guess, we are talking about a program involving billions of dollars over the long term. It remains unclear whether the U.S. would participate in such a program as a nation. The White House and the Departments of State and Health and Human Services (HHS) have refused comment to date.





This supposed “trust network” would be a significant coordinated international push to enable interoperable credentials among nations and regions with the WHO pushing for it to happen. Current standards include a digital Covid-19 certificate for European Union member nations. The U.S. has no official standard even with SMART Health Cards’ dominance.

While advocates of the vaccine passports have touted these vaccine credentials as a way to facilitate travel and reopening efforts, critics opposed to such vaccine passports point out a plethora of reasons they will stop it globally.

It is a scheming control of the New World Order they will not allow and trucker protests in Canada and the U.S. are a peaceful warning to those who might try to impose it. Newly released data on Covid-19 injuries and deaths show the vaccines are far more deadly (for some) than the actual virus itself. There is no designation in such passports to acknowledge natural immunity or exemptions for religion or medical. The virus has a death rate of less than 1% and science is now claiming natural immunity is far superior to any vaccine. A free and democratic society will not allow mandates by elites to dictate how they live their lives. There is strong evidence the intention of this is about global control of the population while lining the pockets of some select elites over concern for the public good.

The CDC and HHS recently learned Covid-19 paper vaccination cards are relatively easy to forge for those who refuse to comply. On top of that, the U.S. doesn’t have a national inoculation database. Furthermore, the Biden administration has said they won’t issue digital credentials and has set no standards for vaccine credentials. If that is to be believed after Joe Biden’s national vaccine mandate of last September and other lies.

WHO says a worldwide digital identification system would aid international travel by allowing proof of vaccination to be more easily shared and verified. Many though see it for what it is: The first step of a One World Order they refuse to comply with. It is to be noted that the progressive liberal globalist Bill Gates is the second-largest funder of WHO. Gates has given WHO $531 million. Gates is second only to the U.S. taxpayers at $893 million.

But What About the Hypocrisy You Promised to Expose?

With Bill and Malinda Gates Foundation working this agenda on the west coast, we have George Soros and his Open Society on the east coast. George Soros is supposedly for and about countries without borders. A world where people can move easily from one country to another without interference from such things as borders with crossing guards requiring passports to enter. But this is not what his Open Society really lays claim to these days:

“The Open Society Foundations, founded by George Soros, are the world’s largest private funder of independent groups working for justice, democratic governance, and human rights. We provide thousands of grants every year through a network of national and regional foundations and offices, funding a vast array of projects—many of them now shaped by the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Soros has, allegedly, a number of International arrest warrants out on him. He is banned from his own country of Hungary.

Some countries have barred him from doing business within their borders. Soros has economically destroyed 15 countries. Back in 1992 in the United Kington, Soros became known as “the man who broke the Bank of England”. Soros borrowed pounds, and then sold them, in an effort to drive down the price of sterling on currency markets. This ultimately forced the U.K. to crash out of the European Exchange Rate Mechanism. In the process George Soros made an estimated $1bn. That is the typical way he makes huge amounts of money. He leverages his wealth in such a way so as to multiply it when a country fails.

A Hungarian Holocaust survivor who fled Communism is thought to have made a total of about $44bn by financial speculation. He spends his fortune to fund thousands of supposed education, health, human rights, and democracy projects. But when you consider those efforts are more like CRT, Covid-19 vaccine passports, no cash bail, and repeat offenders doing no jail time, his true intent is known. By such asinine efforts such as Defund the Police and Black Lives Matter and Antifa, progressive liberals become his useful idiots as he works to undermine America leading the country to anarchy and downfall from which he can profit.

The first tell of his agenda was when he began planting District and State’s Attorneys around the country to follow his marching orders.

One recent example is Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx. A black woman, Fox botched the investigation of Jussie Smollett, a black actor, and his attempt to start a race war by slandering President Trump and his supporters. Foxx then went on to throw gas on the fire after the recent verdict calling Smollett’s very light 150-day sentence ‘mob justice’. This followed her three-year effort to get the 16-count grand jury indictment against him dismissed. Thank God for the black America-loving Chicago Police Department Superintendent Eddie Johnson. Johnson stuck by the law and saw to it that Smollett faced justice despite his celebrity and skin color. Superintendent Johnson is a black American hero. S.A. Foxx is a zero. Score a loss for Soros.

Another example of a recent Soros failure was in St. Louis where the St. Louis prosecutor, Kim Gardner (also black), spearheaded the case against Mark and Patricia McCloskey (both white). The McCloskeys were accused of menacing Black Lives Matter protesters with weapons. But only after the BLM agitators broke their property fence. Circuit Judge Thomas Clark II dismissed Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and her entire staff. Clarks stated Gardner’s campaign fundraising emails alluding to Mark and Patricia McCloskey’s case “raise the appearance of impropriety and jeopardize the defendant’s right to a fair trial.”

Clark’s ruling meant that Gardner could no longer oversee Mark McCloskey’s prosecution. Instead, a special prosecutor took over. However, the decision does not apply to Patricia McCloskey, who appeared before a different judge.

Kim Gardner is up for re-election this year.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey plead guilty to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault in June 2021 but were both pardoned by Missouri’s Governor. Mark McCloskey, is now running for U.S. Senate as a Republican candidate. He wants his confiscated weapons back, suing the St. Louis sheriff for their return.

If Kim Gardner wasn’t such an obvious Soros shill, she would have prosecuted every BLM protester who broke down the fencing of the McCloskey’s estate and trespassed their property. Not the McCloskeys.

The McCloskeys being willing to take human lives trespassing on their property is part of America’s heritage. When American heritage was being trashed by the left, the McCloskey’s stood their ground and said, “Enough.”

Their home is more like a museum and artifact than an American home where most of the rest of us live as seen in the article The McCloskeys’ Restored Midwestern Palazzo. It is hard to imagine that they would not defend the property that they had been restoring to its original brilliance in 1998.

In 2018 the Open Society spent $940 million in 100 countries, promoting values such as free speech and free elections, according to the group.

In the United States, the Open Society spent $150 million financing groups such as the American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood. What about the civil rights of the unborn, George? But I digress.

So we now have a George Soros puppet in the Oval Office of the White House who has illegally thrown open our southern border with absolutely no concern over who might cross or their intention in doing so. On the other hand, we have Bill Gates hiding behind the WHO to make us all get microchipped and vaccine passported to cross country borders.

See the hypocrisy?

Now would be a good time for every freedom-loving person of faith to call these globalists out on their contradictory intentions and tell them, “Enough!” The people illegally entering America are not undocumented immigrants, they are illegal aliens. They are drug suppliers, human traffickers, and criminals from other nations. They are members of terrorist organizations coming here to conduct acts of terror on innocent Americans seen as soft targets.

Do not let these globalist/socialist/communist leftist mislabel things we know to be steadfast and true!

We need to get our tax dollars out of the WHO immediately. It is nothing more than a globalist front whose intent is to harm America and the world.

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a conservative Christian patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development). He prides himself on his critical thinking ability Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing where he used the byline, “bringing little known facts to people who want to see the truth Mark is on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter and shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting.

His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

