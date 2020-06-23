The hypocrisy as Lilly-white left-liberals appropriate Black Lives Matter

WASHINGTON. Have you noticed that the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement has become a predominantly white left-liberals crusade?

According to the Washington Post:

“Preliminary data suggest white protesters make up a majority of the crowds in some majority-minority cities, and a recent Monmouth University poll finds the majority of white Americans believe the protesters’ anger is ‘fully justified.’ The social media accounts of many white people are awash with messages of solidarity for Black Lives Matter.”

But the Post also notes,

“Sometimes they [whites] take a visible role in protests, a gesture that is not universally appreciated.”

Thanks, but no thanks

Listing himself among the less appreciative is Seth White, a university-bound intern writing for The Black Wall Street Times.





“In America, as a young Black man, I feel as though I automatically have a target on my back every time I leave my home.”

White designed to divine the motives of white left-liberals protesters holding BLM signs at a riot near you.

“The only reason the majority of Whites have posted on social media and have stood with Blacks recently is because it is becoming a trend, the popular thing to do.

“… Because if you scroll through Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and Twitter, the only thing you’ll see is the romanticization of White Americans’ posts that Black Lives Matter… coupled with likes and hearts. Likes [for] our pain and suffering is some kind of popularity contest.”

Across the pond, Joseph Harker of the Manchester Guardian says all those white faces at BLM protests has his knickers in a twist.

“If I hear one more white person say ‘Black Lives Matter’ I think my head will explode. The slogan, powerful when first popularized by black people after the shooting of Trayvon Martin in 2012 in the US, has now become so ubiquitous as to have lost almost all meaning. A way for people to endlessly repeat ‘I hate racism’ while doing nothing to actually stop it… But that’s such a basic sentiment that you shouldn’t be giving yourself a buzz from saying it.”

Ouch!

The content of these white left-liberals characters

In a related matter, Professor Gordon Klein, who teaches accounting at the University of California, Los Angeles, found himself the victim of black outrage as channeled by patronizing white students.

The “controversy” began after Professor Klein received an email from non-black students demanding he gives “no-harm” final exams and extends final assignment deadlines for “traumatized” black students, because…

“… we have been placed in a position where we must choose between actively supporting our black classmates or focusing on finishing up our spring quarter… We believe that remaining neutral in times of injustice brings power to the oppressor and therefore staying silent is not an option… [We] ask that you exercise compassion and leniency with black students in our major.”

Klein asked questions worthy of reporters of pre-hacky, bygone days:

“Do you know the names of the classmates that are black? How can I identify them since we’ve been having online classes only?”

He then rubbed their nosy noses in it by asking what they would have him do in regard to students “half black-half Asian? What do you suggest I do with respect to them? A full concession or just half?”

He reminded them that Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. “dreamed” that one day his children would be judged by the content of their character. Not “by the color of their skin.”

For his dazzling display of logic and mathematically exact moral rectitude, accounting professor Klein was suspended for two weeks. A petition garnered 20,000 signatures demanding UCLA fire him.

And remember, the outrage mob is not black but white.





An honest discussion about white left-liberals racism

Whether they are hard-left college radicals or softheaded, virtue-signaling social media ditzes, they share a trait with late-night comedian and bloviator Jimmy Kimmel, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, The View’s Joy Behar, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Image widely shared on Social Media

Fox News reporting about Kimmel’s A Family Christmas In Your A– :

In the Christmas track, a singer mentioned a “fat n***er in a sleigh giving sh*t away,” referring to Santa Claus. The song also referenced “n***er in the manger,” including associates of King Herod. “Me and my n***s down in LBC, we’ll smoke that motherf**ing Christmas tree,” Kimmel said. (Jimmy Kimmel used N-word 6 times in newly uncovered audio; will ABC get rid of him?)

By hijacking the Black Lives Matter movement, the radical, very white left has engaged in the equivalent of performing in blackface. With their disgusting displays of violence across the nation serving as patronizing minstrel shows to the racist fake-news media’s thunderous applause.

Top Image: White protesters hold up Black Lives Matter signs. Photo: Black Lives Matter via Pexels, https://www.pexels.com/photo/people-protesting-and-holding-signs-4614160/.