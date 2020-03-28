The High Crimes and Misdemeanors of Nancy Pelosi and Democrats

WASHINGTON: Recently two Tennessee men were eviscerated for seeing an entrepreneurial opportunity and trying to profit from other people’s panic over the Chinese Virus. The pair realized that hoarders were buying all the hand wipes and antibacterial soap off the shelves of local stores.

Seizing on other’s panic, they went to small rural truck stops, mom and pop grocery stores, and gas stations, buying every hand sanitizer and antibacterial soap they had in stock. As soon as the men filled their two-car garage, they began reselling the merchandise at a profit. (Tennessee stops ‘hoarding bros’ from selling almost 18k bottles of hand sanitizer)

It is exactly how Sears and Roebuck, Montgomery Ward, J.C. Penny, and all the other big box stores started; buying merchandise at a low cost and selling at a profit.





The difference being, these two capitalists were working off of people’s fears. They were reviled as profiteers and were scorned by right and left alike. In fact, laws are being passed against price gouging in states across the nation in the wake of this China flu pandemic.

Americas really hate those who profit on the misery of others

All, except Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Adam Shift, and the rest of the anti-American Democrat Party. Sunday the two trillion dollar Covid-19 relief package came to a crashing halt as Nancy Pelosi tried to loot the American taxpayer by adding every radically left desire on her wishlist into the bill.

Everything from making airlines carbon compliant to meet the green fanatics fantasies, to changing voting laws to insure Democrats victory at the polls.

Nasty Nancy added so much pork to the bill, that President Trump could not sign it if it passed. This is a tried and true Democrat strategy to trap Republicans.

They knew they could shift blame for the failure of the bill on President Trump. Why? Because they had a compliant leftist press lining up to turn the truth of the failure into a Democrat victory. Nancy assured herself of that by adding a provision granting journalists guaranteed pensions so they would write fake news in her favor.

Sure enough, the Main Stream Media complied.

The New York Times changed its headlines several times to make Trump the fall guy while including stories about how the bill benefited corporations, including President Trump’s, while not helping workers. There was so much radical leftist pork in the bill that it doubled the size of it while cutting in half the amount going to aid the Covid-19 crisis.

What, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell asked, does 65 million dollars to the Kennedy Center, an opera house for Washington, D.C.’s very rich, have to do with the Chinese virus? Nancy didn’t answer, but she thought that her multi-millionaire friends and donors would enjoy the perks that money would bring.

Not leaving out the Obamaites, she added Obama phones in the pork package. In fact, on the backs of American’s fears and panic, she attempted to extort the American taxpayer out of several hundred billion dollars.

Is that anything less than theft, Ms. Pelosi?

And theft of that much money is a high crime against the American people. Whether or not there is a section in the United States Code naming what she tried to do a violation of statutory law, what she did was try to loot the treasury and cause the American taxpayer to foot the bill.

Pelosi thought she could turn this crisis into a Democrat victory. However, she is forgetting who she opposes. President Trump is unlike any opponent Nancy ever faced before. He fights back just as hard as she attacks.





President Trump, like private citizen Trump, is not used to losing. Trump lined up Republicans to stand against this atrocious affront to America, and Nancy was forced to back down.

While some large dollar amounts of pork did make it through. Like 350 million earmarked for migration and immigrants. However, the vast majority was cut out. Yet, the audacity of trying to fleece people when panicked and suffering needs to be addressed.

I, for one, am furious at this attempted theft. Democrats need to learn they are not above the ire of the American people.

Democrats, and their propagandist in the mainstream media, have pulled the wool over our eyes for the last time. Like all high crimes and misdemeanors, there is a price to pay.

This November let’s make sure that Nasty Nancy is no longer Speaker of the House.