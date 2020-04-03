The Government’s potpourri response to COVID-19 epidemic

WASHINGTON: The government(s) is using the COVID-19 outbreak to shut down the economy through fear and intimidation. All by ordering people to stay away from work. By stealing even more money through its ersatz bank, the Federal Reserve. The mayor of Washington D.C. has threatened to arrest anyone who leaves their house. The threat of being sent to jail, a possible death sentence as COVID-19 races through the jails and prisons. (DC mayor threatens jail time for leaving home during coronavirus)

The governor of Virginia who accepts the blood-law of killing newborn babies has threatened to arrest or shoot people for defending their own lives. (History-making batch of gun control bills moves from legislature to Northam)

The government can not only walk, but it can chew gum at the same time

It can walk, chew gum, all while locking innocent people in (or out). The government will lie, steal, commit murder as an accessory. They are counterfeiters armed with an illegal banking machine.

The government can declare any war, foreign or domestic, at anytime.





Is it time to get out the old Quija Boards and approach John Phillip Sousa in the grave for a new tune: “The Stars and Stripes for NEVER?”

In their omnipotence and, omniscience, the government’s public teat parasites apparently have decided. That they can create jobs where people are never within six feet of each other. That certainly must be the case. Otherwise, these same parasites could create jobs by “allowing” people to return to their former jobs. God bless Orwellian magnificence as these parasites still suckle at the fat, but beginning to sag, teat of the taxpayers.

Oh, what must God have been thinking when he gave us laws?

He should have known we could govern best. If only God had foreseen Washington D.C.—the true heaven. The true seat of brilliance. The ultimate shining city.

These same government parasites have apparently done their geometry homework. Such homework establishes that billions of dollars will be spent to create jobs. When the government says “Pi R Squared” it means requiring an additional 3 or 4 trillion-dollar deficit spending deal.

All to keep people working. Only now at more than a six-foot distance. Even if it would be easier to ensure that work environments are appropriately cleaned. That employees are given the tools – soap, water, personnel cleaning products – to keep themselves safe from shared parasites.

That people figure out, as they did following the bubonic plague, and then the Civil War, that germs and parasites can kill.

Therefore, it is only a matter of time before these same parasites will provide another program to retrain the former “less than six-foot jobbers” told to stay at home by government order. Workers who will be retrained to efficiently work six feet away from each other. Despite the cost to the employer to create environments that allow those distances to be maintained. The 25-foot food prep table at Subway will now be 50 feet in length. Creating a whole new building industry creating structures that once held 30 people, but which will now only hold 10.

Who are the politicians who deem if a job or business is essential or not?

Depending on the location throughout these so-called united 50 states, various governors or mayors are telling people to stay at home. Unless their job is essential. If they do not sit and stay like a pack of well-trained Labradoodles, they will be subject to arrest.

The question is essential to whom? The government? If a man has to feed himself and his family then his job is probably essential to his family.

These so-called public servants are not just Democrats. They are Republicans, as well. And they are all trying to do the best Bernie Sanders look-a-like or AOC adolescent mindset imitation they can.





But at yesterday’s (April Fool’s Day) COVID-19 update by President Trump we were reminded of the government’s juggling skills (walk, chew gum, etc.). That, of course, was the stage display of the Secretary of Defense and Joint Chiefs of Staff. All standing shoulder to shoulder with the President.

And the subject, one of the government’s favorites, was to talk about the war. War, of course, is a favorite juggling item of the government. (Trump Spends First Half Of Coronavirus Briefing Discussing War On Drugs – Izod media)

The Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff (JCS) reminding us of our various wars: war on COVID-19, war on terror and everybody’s favorite, the war on drugs. This last one first declared by Ronald Reagan 40 years ago.

The war on terror is a relative newcomer (approximately 20 years). However, if these two, Terror and Drugs are a measure of success by our war-loving government then let’s hope the COVID-19 war doesn’t follow in the unsuccessful route of the war on poverty. We’re still looking for the light at the end of the tunnel of that government beauty.

But, now, like the Chinese Communist government, our state, federal, county, and municipal governments rule the people by order, threat and decree. They will tell you where to go when to go, and who among you will fight and/or die. It is where we are–we the people.

There is no refuge from these government parasites. Not even in church—unless prayers are delivered six feet apart.

*************

About the Author:

Paul Yarbrough writes novels, short stories, poetry, and essays. His first novel. Mississippi Cotton is a Kindle bestseller.

His author site can be found on Amazon. He writes political commentary for CommDigiNews.

LEAD IMAGE: Photo by form PxHere – https://pxhere.com/en/photo/1015349

CC0 Public Domain – Free for personal and commercial use