The Government, Second Amendment Rights and the average guy

WASHINGTON: Speaking on Fox and Friends, January 22, 2020, Michael Bloomberg was asked to comment on a recent shooting in a Texas church. Armed Texas Christian, Jack Wilson shot a killer and almost certainly preventing more killings.(Texas church shooting: Gunman kills 2, ‘heroic’ congregants take down shooter | Fox News)

Bloomberg said that it was the job of law enforcement to have guns, to decide when to shoot. You do not want, Bloomberg says, the average citizen having guns, making those decisions. Particularly in such a crowded space.

Presumably, like all good liberals, Bloomberg would leave this decision to the Government.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com





Average folks just ain’t up to the task.

Thank you, Mr. Super billionaire security-guard-protected, uh, average guy?

Once upon a time, apparently, the Government in its infinite wisdom and goodness, fell into the tomfoolery of allowing six “average” guys: Ira Hayes, Harlon Block, Harold Keller, Franklin Sousley, Michael Strank, and Harold Schultz to have “guns” in a crowded area — Iwo Jima. (U.S. flag raised on Iwo Jima – HISTORY)

About 20,000 Japanese troops were occupying the island of Iwo Jima. Approximately 40,000 Marines invaded the island. Sixty thousand men were fighting in an area of about twelve square miles. It was the largest concentration of troops in any WWII battle, which all sounds pretty crowded.

The Government in all its goodness.

Calling out Mr. Average Guy when it needs him for something other than tax fodder. Whether drafted or volunteers, the troops always come from the average guy.

However, when the crisis is over, Mr. Average is disarmed and sent home to allow the Government to provide armed police officers to protect Mr. Average from himself and others.

This is the Bloomberg et al. liberal, progressive, whatever government world view. Rights are assigned by the Government only when it deems them necessary.

These same rights disappearing when the Government deems it expedient.

Or, as often as not, the Government will introduce so-called “civil rights” laws as if laws are not God-given but government-given. The right of Jack Wilson to carry a gun was ordained to him by God. It didn’t come from the opinion of some political hack from New York City.

Six Thousand of those average guys died on Iwo Jima. Another 14,000 lost eyes, limbs, and, often, their sanity. Admiral Chester Nimitz (a Texan) said of those average guys whom the Government allowed to have “guns”:

“On Iwo Jima, uncommon valor was a common virtue.”

Texan, Jack Wilson, showed uncommon valor at his church that day. Just an average guy doing what needed to be done. And without Michael Bloomberg’s or his security guards’ help.





PS: Semper Fi to my USMC brothers.